How To Brighten Dark Skin Around Nails?

You might maintain your nails by keeping it white or getting rid of the yellow stains that it has. But have you ever paid attention on the skin around your nails? Most of the time they are darker than any other part of your fingers.
Spending money on appointments in salons aren't worthwhile if you do not take of the skin around your nails too. In this case natural remedies or home remedies work great. This article is for women battling around to find solutions to this issue. In this article, we'll be discussing on some of the home remedies and solutions with simple natural solutions to even out the skin tone of your fingers.
Let us see what are the remedies for dark cuticles and how to treat them.
Tomatoes
Tomatoes are very effective in brightening the skin naturally. Tomatoes have the required acids that helps in removing pigmentations and brightens the skin on our hands. Take a medium sized tomato and cut it in to two slices. Rub the slices on the skin around the nails where you have dark skin. Leave it overnight.
Aloe Vera Gel
We all know that aloe vera gel possesses healing properties and antioxidants that helps in rejuvenating the skin and thus making it brighter and soft. Regularly applying this on your skin can give you desired results. Take out the gel from a fresh aloe vera leaf . Apply this gel on your fingers and gently massage for few minutes. Repeat this remedy at least twice a day.
Yogurt
Yogurt is a magical ingredient that helps in solving most of your skin issues. The lactic acid in yogurt helps in removing the dead skin cells and thus improves the complexion of the skin. If you have a dry skin then this is would be the best remedy to use. Take some fresh yogurt and apply it on the skin around your fingers. Leave it for 15 minutes and then rinse it off in normal water.
Potato Juice
Potato is considered as a cleansing agent that helps in deep cleansing the cuticles and thus fights pigmentation and uneven skin tone. Take a potato and grate it. Extract the juice form the grated potato and apply it on your fingers with the help of a cotton/pad or ball. After 15-20 minutes you can wash it off using normal water.
Turmeric
We all know that turmeric is a basic agent that helps in improving the skin tone. It's been used since ages to treat several beauty or skin related issues. Take some turmeric powder and mix it with few drops of water enough to make a paste. Apply this on the skin around your nails and gently massage. After 15 minutes scrub it off in lukewarm water.
Almond Oil
Almond oil can do miracles on uneven skin tone. The essential nutrients and Vitamins in almond oil contains brightening properties that will help in making your fingers look adorable. Apply some almond oil on your cuticles and massage it in a circular motion for few minutes. Leave it for about 20-30 minutes or even overnight. You can so this everyday until you notice the difference.