15 Home Remedies To Remove Corns & Calluses On Feet

Our feet are the most important part of our body and need a lot of attention. Like they practically bear your entire weight all the time. They deserve attention and care. At times, our feet can get prone to some conditions like corns and calluses.

Corns are typically round and can be quite painful. They can also get infected if not treated on time. Corns and calluses are generally spotted on the upper portion of toes and fingers. [1] On the other hand, calluses are larger than corns and are usually formed on the sole of your feet. However, they are not painful.

Although corns and calluses are not a severe underlying issue, it can turn into a cosmetic issue. It is, therefore, very essential to treat corns and calluses immediately as soon as you notice them. But how can you do that? Well, the answer is really simple. Switch to home remedies.

Listed below are some amazing home remedies to get rid of corns and calluses:

1. Honey, Sugar, & Vitamin E Oil

Honey is an age-old remedy to cure a number of skin, hair and body care problems including corns and calluses. It contains antimicrobial and soothing properties that help to heal corns in just a few days. [2] You can use honey in combination with sugar and vitamin E oil to get benefited from them.

Ingredients

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp vitamin E oil

How to do

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix them together.

Apply it on the affected area with the help of a brush.

Let it stay for about 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this process once a day for desired results.

2. Oatmeal & Almond Oil

Oatmeal contains excellent skin exfoliation properties and soothes the skin when applied topically. It helps to treat corns with regular and prolonged use. [3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp finely grounded oatmeal

1½ tbsp almond oil

How to do

Combine both oatmeal and almond oil in the given quantities and mix them well.

Apply the mixture on the affected/selected area and leave it on for about 10-15 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this process twice a day for desired results.

3. Aloe Vera Gel & Rosewater

A storehouse of antioxidants and a potential medicinal gel, aloe vera prevents the formation of corns and calluses on the feet when used topically in the form of a gel or a foot soak. [4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp rosewater

How to do

Combine some freshly extracted aloe vera gel with some rosewater in a bowl.

Apply it on the affected area and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this process twice a day for desired results.

4. Baking Soda & Castor Oil

Baking soda help to exfoliate dead skin cells from the corns and calluses on your feet, thus treating it. It also possesses antiseptic properties that keep your feet from infections. [5]

Ingredients

1 tbsp baking soda

1 tbsp castor oil

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl and mix them well.

Apply the mixture on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 10 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this process once a day for desired results.

5. Onion & Apple Cider Vinegar

A simple and the most commonly used home remedies, onion is very helpful in treating corns and calluses. It possesses antioxidants that fasten the process of healing corns and calluses. [6]

Ingredients

2-3 onion slices

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar (ACV)

2 tbsp water

How to do

Cut onion into a few slices.

Take some ACV and add it to a bowl.

Next, add some water to it and dilute the vinegar well.

Now, take one onion slice, dip it in the ACV solution and place it on the affected area.

Once done, secure it with gauze and leave it overnight.

Remove it in the morning and discard it.

Repeat this every day until you see the desired results.

6. Epsom Salt & Turmeric

A commonly used exfoliant, Epsom salt soothes your skin and relieves any pain or discomfort caused by corns and calluses. Its antibacterial properties also help in treating corns and calluses.

Ingredients

1 cup Epsom salt

A tub filled with warm water

½ tsp turmeric

Material Required:

Foot scrubber

How to do

Add some Epsom salt to a tub filled with warm water.

Add some turmeric powder to it.

Soak your feet in the water for about 15 minutes.

After the said time, remove your feet from the water and scrub them with a foot scrubber.

Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.

7. Pumice Stone

Pumice stone is an excellent remedy for getting rid of dead skin cells, thus treating corns at home.

Ingredient

Pumice stone

Warm water

How to do

Soak your feet in a tub of warm water for about 15 minutes.

Once done, remove your feet from the water.

Now, gently rub the pumice stone over the corns and calluses on your feet for about 3-4 minutes.

Repeat this once a day for desired results.

8. Pineapple & Papaya

These fruits are an effective remedy for treating corns and calluses at home. They help to alleviate the pain caused by these skin conditions and also fasten the process of healing. Pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain that helps to dissolve corns and calluses in no time. [7]

Ingredients

1-2 pieces of pineapple

1-2 pieces of papaya

How to do

Mash the pineapple and papaya pieces and mix them together to form a consistent mixture.

Take some amount of the mixture and apply it on the affected area.

Cover it up with a bandage and leave it overnight.

Remove the bandage and discard it in the morning. Wipe off the area with a clean wet towel, followed by a dry one.

Repeat this every day for a week or two to get rid of corns and calluses at home.

9. Lemon, Aspirin, & Chamomile Tea

Lemon helps to alleviate the discomfort caused by corns and calluses and also helps to remove it gradually within a few days of repeated usage. On the other hand, aspirin too helps to remove painful corns from your feet. Moreover, aspirin contains salicylic acid that assists in dissolving corns and calluses easily. [8]

Ingredients

½ lemon

1 tablet aspirin

2 tbsp chamomile tea

How to do

Squeeze out the juice of half a lemon into a bowl.

Add an aspirin tablet to it and let it get dissolved.

Add some chamomile tea to it and mix all the ingredients well.

Apply the mixture on the affected area and let it stay for about half an hour.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this process once a day for desired results.

10. Garlic

Garlic is a commonly used home remedy for treating corns and calluses. [9]

Ingredient

1 garlic clove

How to do

Smash a garlic clove and rub it over the affected area for about a minute or two.

Next, place the smashed garlic over the corn and cover it up with a crepe bandage. Leave it overnight.

In the morning, remove the bandage and discard the garlic. Wash the area like you normally do and tap it dry.

Repeat this every day without fail to get rid of corns and calluses at the earliest.

11. Mustard Oil & Licorice

Licorice root contains healing properties. It also possesses antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that help in treating corns and calluses. [10] [11]

Ingredients

2 tbsp mustard oil

4 licorice sticks

How to do

Make a paste of licorice sticks and mustard oil.

Apply it on the affected area and leave it overnight.

Wash it off in the morning using warm water.

Repeat this process every day for desired results.

12. Chalk & Water

Ingredients

1 chalk

1 cup water

How to do

Combine both the ingredients together and allow the chalk to dissolve in the water.

Dip a cotton ball in the chalk-infused water and gently rub it over the affected area.

Let it stay for about an hour and then wash it off.

Repeat this process once a day for desired results.

13. Salicylic Acid & Pumice Stone

Salicylic acid is known to break the bond between your skin cells that have accumulated on the corn and calluses, thus allowing it to dissolve over a period of time.

Ingredient

Salicylic acid gel/liquid

A tub filled with warm water

Material Required:

Pumice stone

How to do

Combine salicylic acid and warm water and soak your feet in it for about 5 minutes.

Once done, remove your feet from the water and pat it dry.

Take a pumice stone and gently rub it over the affected area for a few minutes.

Rinse the area with normal water.

Repeat this twice a day for desired results.

14. Turpentine Oil & Coconut Oil

Turpentine oil is a rubefacient that helps to increase blood circulation and soothe the skin. It also reduces irritation and is one of the effective home remedies to treat corns and calluses. On the other hand, coconut oil is an excellent skin moisturiser. It makes your skin soft, thus allowing the corns and calluses to be removed easily with the help of a pumice stone or a scrubber.

Ingredients

1 tbsp turpentine oil

1 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Combine both the oils in a bowl and mix them well.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it over the affected area. Rub it gently for a few minutes and then leave it on for another 10-15 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this 5-6 times a day for desired results.

15. Bread

The vinegar and the bread help to soften the corns and calluses, thus removing them completely over a period of time with regular use. [12]

Ingredient

A piece of bread

1 tbsp white vinegar

How to do

Soak the piece of bread in the vinegar for a few minutes and then apply it to the affected area.

Cover it up with gauze or a plastic wrap and leave it overnight.

In the morning, remove the plastic wrap or the gauze and you will instantly notice a difference in the corn and callus.

Repeat this every day until the corn and calluses get removed completely.

Tips To Avoid Corns & Calluses On Feet

Always keep changing your footwear from time to time. Go for footwear that has a soft sole and always wear the right size of footwear.

Do not overstrain your feet. Walking for a long time or standing on feet for long hours can result in the formation of corns on the feet.

Always wear washed, fresh, and new socks. Using old socks for too long can harm your feet, causing corns and calluses.

Take good care of your toenails. Keep your nails trimmed from time to time and if possible go for a relaxing, rejuvenating, and soothing pedicure to avoid problems like corns and calluses.

If you spot any corns or calluses on your feet, never trim them or try to remove them with a knife or a blade as it may worsen the condition and lead to skin infection. Instead, if you spot any corn or calluses on your feet, you can go for any of the home remedies suggested above and get it treated easily at home or you can simply contact a dermatologist.

Use foot care products every day to keep your feet free from any kind of problems.