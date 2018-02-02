effective remedies to get rid of white spots on lips

White spots on lips are also known as Fordyce spots. Though they are mostly harmless in nature, they may look unappealing and bring down your beauty quotient.
These spots are usually caused by excessive secretion of sebum in the skin. The accumulated sebum becomes a breeding ground for bacteria and germs that cause an infection, which leads to prominent white spots.
Fortunately, these unsightly spots can be treated with the help of certain home remedies. And, today, at Boldsky, we're letting you know about the natural remedies that can help lighten the prominence of white spots on your lips and prevent them from recurring.
These tried-and-tested remedies are enriched with antibacterial properties that can combat the infection-causing bacteria and lighten the white spots on your lips.
So, read on to know more about these remedies here and the most effective way to use them for banishing white spots.
1. Garlic
How To Use:
- Crush a clove of garlic and mix it with almond oil.
- Apply the resulting concoction onto your lips.
- Allow it to stay there for a few minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.
- Try this once a week for effective results.
Why This Works:
Being an excellent antibacterial agent, garlic can effectively combat the infection-causing bacteria and lighten the dark spots.
2. Apple Cider Vinegar
How To Use:
- Soak a cotton ball into a diluted form of apple cider vinegar.
- Dab it all over the spots on your lips and allow the residue to stay there for 5-10 minutes.
- Rinse your lips with lukewarm water.
- Try this twice a week for speedy results.
Why This Works:
The acidic nature of apple cider vinegar enables it to treat the infection and get rid of the white spots.
3. Buttermilk
How To Use:
- Soak a cotton ball into buttermilk and dab it all over the affected area.
- Leave the residue on for 10-15 minutes, before rinsing it off with tepid water.
- Use this remedy 4-5 times in a week for achieving the desired results.
Why This Works:
Buttermilk is replete with anti-fungal compounds that can combat bacteria and germs and abate the prominence of the unsightly spots.
4. Jojoba Essential Oil
How To Use:
- Combine 2-3 drops of jojoba essential oil with vitamin E oil.
- Slather the concoction all over the affected area.
- Allow it to stay there for 10 minutes before rinsing your lips with tepid water.
- Weekly application of this remedial material can help you get rid of the unsightly white spots.
Why This Works:
A powerhouse of antioxidants, jojoba essential oil can reduce the spots and prevent them from recurring.
5. Coconut Oil
How To Use:
- Gently apply coconut oil all over your lips before going to bed.
- Leave it overnight and rinse in the morning with lukewarm water.
- Use this remedy on a daily basis for an effective outcome.
Why This Works:
The all-purpose coconut oil is a natural anti-bacterial agent that can effectively fight off the bacteria whilst reducing the appearance of white spots.
6. Olive Oil
How To Use:
- Take a little bit of extra virgin olive oil and slather it on your lips.
- Allow it to stay there for an hour before rinsing with tepid water.
- Use this remedy 2-3 times in a day for a couple of weeks to banish white spots from your lips.
Why This Works:
Loaded with medicinal properties, olive oil is an amazing remedy that can banish white spots from your lips.
7. Argan Oil
How To Use:
- Create a blend of 3-4 drops of argan oil and 1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel.
- Smear the resulting blend all over the affected area.
- Let it sit there for 15 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.
- Use this remedy on a weekly basis for getting great results.
Why This Works:
Argan oil is a rich source of anti-fungal properties that can fight off the bacteria and treat white spots on lips.