effective remedies to get rid of white spots on lips

White spots on lips are also known as Fordyce spots. Though they are mostly harmless in nature, they may look unappealing and bring down your beauty quotient.

These spots are usually caused by excessive secretion of sebum in the skin. The accumulated sebum becomes a breeding ground for bacteria and germs that cause an infection, which leads to prominent white spots.

Fortunately, these unsightly spots can be treated with the help of certain home remedies. And, today, at Boldsky, we're letting you know about the natural remedies that can help lighten the prominence of white spots on your lips and prevent them from recurring.

These tried-and-tested remedies are enriched with antibacterial properties that can combat the infection-causing bacteria and lighten the white spots on your lips.

So, read on to know more about these remedies here and the most effective way to use them for banishing white spots.