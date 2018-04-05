Eight Beauty Benefits Of Mint Leaves

We all know how mint, or pudina, plays a vital role in flavouring, don't we? But have you ever wondered how mint leaves can help in enhancing beauty? Most of us are unaware of the beauty benefits of mint leaves, be it for the skin or hair.

We can easily find mint plants in most of the houses in India. Beauty benefits of mint leaves extend to several years ago, when Indian women used it as an important ingredient in their beauty regimen. Mint leaves have analgesic, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties that help in curing the skin and hair-related beauty issues.

It is often found in moisturizers, cleansers, conditioners, lip balms, and even shampoos. These products usually claim to have a cooling effect on your skin, but mint offers a lot more of other benefits when it comes to skin care.

Let us unveil some of the best beauty benefits of mint leaves for hair and skin.

Removes Blackheads

Mint leaves work best in removing blackheads. Take some mint leaves and boil them in water. Blend the boiled mint leaves with some water and add a pinch of turmeric powder. Apply this mixture on your face and gently scrub with your fingertips. Wash it off in normal water. Do this twice in a week.

Reduces Acne And Dark Spots

Mint leaves have antibacterial qualities that help in removing the acne-causing cells. It also helps in reducing dark spots and other blemishes on the skin. Take some mint leaves and mash them. Apply it on the affected area or on your whole face. Wash it off with normal water after some time. Regular usage of mint leaves can help in removing acne and dark patches from your face.

Mint Leaves For Skin Whitening

Mint leaves contain antioxidants and other agents that help in removing the dead skin cells. It helps in killing bacteria, leaving the skin healthier and smoother by brightening your skin tone. Blend some mint leaves and mix it with a pinch of turmeric and some rose water. Apply this pack on your face and neck and leave it on for 15 minutes. Wash it off and pat dry.

Removes Wrinkles

Mint leaves have properties that help in removing wrinkles and fine lines from your face. It helps in removing free radicals off your face, thus preventing your skin from ageing. Boil some mint leaves in order to extract the essence. Use this water, which contains the essence of mint leaves, to apply on your face. Regular usage can even help in brightening the skin and improving the skin tone.

Prevents Itching

Mint leaves contain agents that help the skin from inflammation, which causes itching. It's also a solution to burning skin and other skin allergies by killing the allergy-causing bacteria. Blending mint leaves and applying it on the affected area is the best solution for this.

Prevents Hair Loss

Being rich in antioxidants, mint leaves help in improving hair growth. It is one of the best natural treatments against hair fall. Take some mint leaves and boil them. Allow it to cool. Apply this boiled water on to the hair and scalp and massage it. After 10 minutes, rinse it off in plain water. Make sure that you boil the mint leaves for at least 20 minutes, so that the essence of the leaves can be completely extracted.

Cures Scalp Infection

Mint leaves also can be used to prevent scalp infection. Massage boiled mint leaves water on your scalp well. Leave it on for 25 minutes and wash it off in cold water. Mint leaves act as leave-in conditioners. Repeat this twice a week to see faster results.

Maintains Oral Hygiene

Mint leaves is an age-old remedy to maintain oral hygiene. Tender leaves of the mint can be used as a mouthwash. Boil some tender mint leaves and add some salt to the solution. After the solution cools down, use it as a mouthwash. Do this twice in a day.