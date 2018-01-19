Blueberries: Benefits For Skin And Hair And How To Use Body Care lekhaka-Monika Khajuria

The delectable and inviting blueberries, which are rather rare in our Indian subcontinent, are a powerhouse ingredient that offers equal benefits for our skin and hair.

Natural ingredients have become a prime choice for many people around the globe to tackle most of the skin and hair issues. The astounding blueberry is one such natural ingredient.

Blueberry possesses antioxidant properties that fight free radical damage and thus maintain skin and scalp health. Vitamin C present in blueberry facilitates collagen production and improves the elasticity of the skin. This helps to fight signs of ageing such as fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin. Moreover, blueberry nourishes the hair follicles and protects the hair from damage. Besides, the vitamin A content of blueberry promotes hair growth. [1]

In this article, we will discuss the various benefits of blueberry for skin and hair, and the best ways to use blueberry in your skincare and haircare routine.

Benefits Of Blueberry For Skin & Hair

It nourishes the skin.

It exfoliates the skin.

It tightens skin pores.

It prevents signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles.

It helps to maintain the pH balance of the skin.

It prevents acne and pimples.

It removes dark circles.

It cleanses the scalp.

It promotes hair growth.

It adds volume to the hair.

It prevents premature greying of the hair.

How To Use Blueberry For Skin

1. For radiant skin

The antioxidant properties of blueberry help to remove the dead skin cells and thus rejuvenate your skin. Olive oil, too, has an antioxidant effect on the skin and protect the skin from damage. [2] Aloe vera and honey present in the mask will cleanse and moisturise your skin and leave you with healthy and radiant skin. [3]

Ingredients

¼ cup blueberries

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp honey

2 tbsp aloe vera

Method of use

Mash the blueberries in a bowl.

Add olive oil in the bowl and give them a stir.

Next, add honey into the bowl.

Lastly, add the aloe vera gel into the bowl and mix everything well to make a paste. It is recommended to use aloe vera gel freshly extracted from an aloe leaf.

Apply the paste on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using water.

Use it once a week for the desired result.

2. For acne and pimples

The widely known antiseptic has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that prevent acne and breakouts when applied topically. [4] Rich in vitamin C, lemon protects the skin from free radical damage and also exfoliates the skin to prevent skin issues such as acne. [5]

Ingredients

5-6 blueberries

A few drops of lemon juice

A pinch of turmeric

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the blueberries into a pulp.

Add lemon juice and turmeric into the bowl and mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

3. For dark circles

Aloe vera has various vitamins and minerals that benefit the skin. It seeps deep into the skin and helps to reduce pigmentation of skin to treat dark circles. [6]

Ingredients

4-5 blueberries

An aloe vera leaf

Method of use

Mash the blueberries in a bowl to make a paste.

Cut the aloe vera leaf and scoop out the gel. Add aloe vera gel into the bowl and mix well.

Apply the mixture under your eyes.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off later using warm water.

4. To tackle oily skin

Oats has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that soothe the skin and protect it from free radical damage. [7] It is a great exfoliant for the skin. Honey moisturises the skin without making it greasy. Lemon has citric acid that controls the excess oil production in the skin. This face mask is ideal to prevent oily skin and the issues that it leads to.

Ingredients

8-10 blueberries

2 tbsp oats

1 tsp honey

2 tsp lemon juice

Method of use

Add all the above-mentioned ingredients in a blender and blend everything together well.

Apply the paste on your skin.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

5. For even skin tone

This mask exfoliates the skin to remove dead skin cells and thus refreshes your skin. Curd used in this brightens the skin to provide an even skin tone to your skin. [8]

Ingredients

A handful of blueberries

3 tsp curd

Method of use

Mash the blueberries to make a paste.

Add curd in it and mix well.

Keep the mixture in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

How To Use Blueberry For Hair

To cleanse the scalp

This hair mask is a blend of amazing ingredients that nourish the scalp and thus promote hair growth. The antioxidant properties of argan oil prevent free radical damage and help to maintain a healthy scalp. [9] Yogurt contains lactic acid that keeps the harmful bacteria at bay and helps to maintain a healthy scalp. [10]

Honey is a natural humectant that moisturises the scalp and has various beneficial properties to nourish the hair follicles. Furthermore, the acidic nature of lemon juice also helps to keep the scalp clean and healthy.

Ingredients

¼ cup blueberries

1 tbsp argan oil

2 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp honey

A few drops of lemon juice

Method of use

Mash the blueberries in a bowl.

Add yogurt to this blueberry paste and give the mixture a good stir.

Now add argan oil into the bowl.

Next, add the lemon juice and give it a mix.

Lastly, add the honey and mix everything together to make a paste.

Divide your hair into smaller sections and apply this paste on your scalp and work it into the length of your hair. Remember to give your scalp a gentle massage while applying the mask.

Cover your hair using a shower cap.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes.

Wash it off using a mild shampoo, preferably a sulphate-free shampoo.

Finish it off with a conditioner.

Use this remedy 2 times in a month to get the desired result.

