Did You Know These Amazing Skin Benefits Of Dead Sea Salt?

Since ancient times, Dead Sea salt has been a unique source of minerals which is created under extraordinary climatic conditions naturally and is known for its therapeutic properties.

In ancient days, people used to treat a variety of illnesses and skin conditions using Dead Sea salt. Dead Sea salt is so special because it is rich in salt content and minerals.

Dead Sea salt comprises 21 minerals which include sodium, calcium, zinc, magnesium, sulphur, bromide, iodine, and potassium. These minerals are naturally produced in our bodies but must be replenished as they erode throughout the day.

Dead Sea salt is not edible because of its bitterness but it has amazing beauty benefits for the skin and hair.

Beauty-boosting Minerals In Dead Sea Salt

Minerals that are found in Dead Sea salt are extremely beneficial for your skin and hair. Below are the various types of minerals found in Dead Sea Salt:

Magnesium- Enhances the cell metabolism and quick healing of the skin tissue.

Sulphur- Promotes hair growth, purifies skin and helps to get rid of the toxins in your body.

Calcium- Promotes skin hydration, strengthens bones and teeth and cleanses pores.

Potassium- Reduces skin puffiness, retains moisture, decreases water retention and regulates the nervous system.

Bromide- Revitalizes dull complexion, relaxes body muscles and calms nerves.

Zinc- Protects skin from sunburns and windburn as well as helps to boost the immune system.

Sodium- Helps to get relief from stiffness and muscle cramps. It is a powerful detoxifying agent which helps the cells to retain nourishment.

Benefits Of Dead Sea Salt

Purifies Pores

Dead Sea salt purifies the skin pores by cleaning out dead cells, dirt, pollution and germs that collect and form acne, blackheads and whiteheads. To make a super active Dead Sea salt scrub, take a mixture of one teaspoon of Dead Sea salt and one teaspoon of honey. Mix these and apply all over your face. Thereafter, wash it with lukewarm water. This scrub is excellent for cleaning pores.

Acne Buster

Dead Sea salt is loaded with sulphur and zinc which are both very effective in treating acne when you use it topically. Use it as a gentle scrub or soak in a bath to disinfect and cleanse the skin.

Gently Exfoliates Skin

Dead Sea salt when combined with raw honey or coconut oil helps to scrub the dead cells and gives you a clean, soft and smooth skin.

Improves Skin Hydration

If you are suffering from chronic dry skin, then Dead Sea salt can improve the moisture level of your skin.

Treats Dandruff

Dead Sea salt helps to remove dandruff from the scalp. The sodium and sulphur content in Dead Sea salt helps to deep cleanse a flaky scalp.

Reduces Skin Roughness

The rough areas of our body parts like elbows, knees and heels can become soft by soaking them in Dead Sea salt bath. If you have cracked heels you can take a foot bath in a hot water tub; just add about one-fourth cup of Dead Sea salt and juice of half a lemon for additional exfoliating properties. Now relax for some time and the outcome would be super-soft heels.

Promotes Hair Growth

Dead Sea salt helps to reduce hair fall and boost hair growth. A mineral like sulphur is a rich source of protein and amino acids which boosts your hair strength and increases hair growth. The other minerals of Dead Sea salt also nourish your hair follicles and thus help in growing new hair. It scrubs the scalp to increase the blood flow to stimulate hair growth. It acts as a stress reliever which is the prime cause of hair fall in both men and women.

Reduces Fine Lines And Wrinkles

One astonishing benefit of Dead Sea salt is its anti-ageing benefits. Researches show that the minerals in Dead Sea salt reduce about 40% of wrinkles on your face.

Calms Skin Allergies

Dead Sea salt can treat and heal hives, red bumps, tickly skin dermatitis as well as other skin allergies. Magnesium and bromide in the salt help in reducing all kinds of skin allergies.

Fights Bad Breath

Dead Sea salt can be used as an excellent mouthwash for fresh breath.

Heals Eczema

A handful of Dead Sea salt can improve eczema by exfoliating the flakes and dead cells. It also helps in soothing the itchiness and relieving the pain.

Minimizes Large Pores

You can treat your large pores by using a toner which contains Dead Sea salt. Take about one teaspoon of Dead Sea salt and add it to a spray bottle of 4 oz. Now fill it with warm distilled water. You have to shake it very well, after that you have to spray onto your skin after cleansing. Now you will notice that your large pores have reduced in size.

Reduces Puffy Skin

Water retention is the only cause of making your skin puffy. Drinking loads of water can help you to get rid of water retention. Another efficient way is to take Dead Sea salt baths. The minerals like potassium in Dead Sea salt prevent water retention and help release excess fluid from your body.

Erases Stretch Marks

Dead Sea salt has amazing abilities to erase your stretch marks. Make this scrub: Take a bowl and combine half cup of Dead Sea salt, one fourth cup of shea butter and 15 drops of lavender essential oil. Transfer the mixture to a jar and keep it in a dark place. Apply this scrub every day on wet skin before taking a shower. Make sure not to pour water into it.

Strong, Healthy And Bright Nails

If you have weak, brittle, yellow and soft nails, then it is high time you soak your nails with Dead Sea salt. In a bowl, mix up one teaspoon of Dead Sea salt, one tsp lemon juice, two tbsp water and half tsp olive oil. Soak your nails in this solution for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, scrub your nails with a nail brush and thereafter rinse them in warm water.