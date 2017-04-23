24 Natural Remedies To Get Rid Of Cellulite

Cellulite is the wrinkled, bulging or lumpy appearance on the skin due to fat and fluid deposits protruding out from the connective tissue under the skin. [1] More common in women than men, cellulite is normally seen in the buttocks and thighs, but it can also occur in other areas of the body.
Getting rid of cellulite is a daunting task for most people, but not any more. There are plenty of over-the-counter creams that claim to make the cellulite disappear from your skin. But, if you're looking for a safer and more natural way to remove cellulite, then do read on.
Natural Remedies To Get Rid Of Cellulite
1. Ginger
Ginger is loaded with antioxidants and possesses anti-inflammatory properties that make it an effective remedy for getting rid of cellulite when used topically or consumed in the form of a juice. [2]
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp grated ginger
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
How to do
- Combine some freshly grated ginger and lemon juice in a bowl and mix them together.
- Apply it to the affected area and leave it on for about 15 minutes.
- Wash it off with cold water.
- Repeat this process once a week for desired results.
2. Holy basil/Tulsi
Tulsi or holy basil has the capacity to restrain the amount of fat that gets collected in one's body, thus treating cellulite with regular usage. [3]
Ingredients
- A few tulsi leaves
- 1 cup water
How to do
- Boil tulsi leaves in a cup of water for a few minutes.
- Once it starts to simmer, turn off the heat and allow it to cool down.
- Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it to the affected/selected area and leave it on for about 20 minutes.
- Wash it off.
- Repeat this once or twice a week for desired results.
3. Gotu kola extract
A natural skin toner, gotu kola or Centella asiatica is one of the most effective antiageing remedies used by women. It rebuilds the collagen in your skin and detoxifies the body, thus reducing the appearance of cellulite. [4]
Ingredients
- 2 gotu kola capsules
- 1 tbsp rosewater
How to do
- Crack open the gotu kola capsules and add it to a bowl.
- Add some rosewater to it and mix both the ingredients well.
- Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it to the affected area.
- Let it stay for about 15 minutes and then wash it off.
- Repeat this process once a week for desired results.
4. Dandelion
Dandelion improves blood circulation in your body and enhances the structure of connective tissue, allows new collagen formation and keeps the skin firm. [5]
Ingredient
- 2 tbsp dandelion tea
How to do
- Dip a cotton ball in some dandelion tea and apply it to the affected area.
- Let it stay for about 30 minutes or until it dries off completely.
- Wash it off with cold water and pat it dry.
- Repeat it once a day for desired results.
5. Horse chestnut
Horse chestnut contains an ingredient called aescin that helps to decrease pores on your skin and also improve the blood flow thus making it one of the prominent anticellulite remedies. [6]
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp horse chestnut extract powder
- 1 tbsp water
How to do
- Combine both the ingredients in a bowl and make a semi-thick paste.
- Apply it to the affected area and leave it on for about half an hour.
- Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat it dry.
- Repeat this process once or twice a week for desired results.
6. Milk thistle
An ancient herb, milk thistle, has been used as a home remedy for a number of skin ailments including cellulite. It possesses antioxidants that help to make your skin tight and firm. [7]
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp milk thistle powder/2 milk thistle capsules
- 1 tbsp water
How to do
- Combine both the ingredients - milk thistle powder/capsules and water in a bowl and mix them together until they blend into one.
- Apply the mixture to the affected area and leave it on for about 25 minutes.
- Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat it dry.
- Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.
7. Apple cider vinegar
Loaded with antioxidants and minerals, apple cider vinegar detoxifies your body and reduces the appearance of cellulite by cutting down on bloating. It can be applied topically as well as consumed. [8]
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 4 tbsp water
- 1 tbsp honey
How to do
- Combine all the ingredients into a bowl and mix them together.
- Apply it on the affected area and leave it on for about 30 minutes and then proceed to wash it off with warm water.
- Repeat this process once or twice a week for desired results.
8. Lemon & sea salt bath
Rich in bioflavonoids and vitamin C, lemon acts as a natural diuretic that helps your body to shed excess water and is a natural detoxifying and anticellulite agent. [9]
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp sea salt
How to do
- Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.
- Apply the mixture to the affected area and let it stay for about 20 minutes.
- Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat it dry.
- Repeat this process once a week for desired results.
9. Juniper oil & coconut oil
With its skin detoxifying properties, juniper oil helps in reducing cellulite to a great extent when used topically in combination with coconut oil. [10]
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp juniper oil
- 2 tbsp coconut oil
How to do
- Combine both the oils in a bowl and mix them well.
- Apply the mixture to the affected area using a cotton ball.
- Let it stay for at least 20 minutes and then wash it off.
- Repeat this process at least twice a week for desired results.
10. Rosemary essential oil & walnuts
Rosemary essential oil stimulates blood circulation in the lymphatic system, thus reducing the appearance of cellulite. Moreover, it also tones your skin and makes it firm and tight. [11]
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp rosemary oil
- 4-5 finely walnuts
How to do
- Grind the walnuts finely to make powder and add it to a bowl.
- Add some rosemary oil to it and mix both the ingredients together.
- Apply it to the affected area and leave it on for about half an hour and then wash it off.
- Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.
11. Coffee, green tea, & brown sugar
Coffee contains caffeine, an ingredient that exfoliates your skin, stimulates the blood flow, and tightens your skin, thus reducing the appearance of cellulite. [12]
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp finely ground coffee powder
- 1 tbsp green tea
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
How to do
- Combine all the ingredients into a bowl and mix them together until they blend into one.
- Apply it on the affected area and scrub gently for a few minutes. Leave it on for about 30 minutes and then proceed to wash it off with warm water.
- Repeat this process once or twice a week for desired results.
12. Aloe vera & chamomile tea
Aloesin, found in aloe vera gel, helps to tighten your skin and make it firm, thus reducing cellulite. [13]
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp aloe vera gel
- 2 tbsp chamomile tea
How to do
- Mix some freshly extracted aloe vera gel and chamomile tea in a bowl.
- Apply it to the affected area and leave it on for about half an hour.
- Wash it off with normal water and pat it dry.
- Repeat this process once a week for desired results.
13. Oatmeal & lavender essential oil
Rich in soluble and insoluble fibre, oatmeal is one of the most effective remedies that can help prevent cellulite from appearing. [14]
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp oatmeal
- 2 tbsp lavender essential oil
How to do
- Grind some oatmeal with little water to make a paste. Add it to a bowl.
- Add some lavender essential oil to it and mix both the ingredients together.
- Apply it to the affected area and leave it on for about half an hour and then wash it off.
- Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.
14. Olive oil
Olive oil helps to reduce body fat when used during regular massages. Moreover, it is a natural skin moisturiser. [15]
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp olive oil
How to do
- Take a generous amount of olive oil and apply it to the selected area in circular motion.
- Massage the cellulite with the oil for about 10-15 minutes and leave it at that.
- Repeat this process once a day for desired results.
15. Almond oil
Almond oil, when applied topically, improves blood circulation and helps to reduce the appearance of cellulite when used regularly. [16]
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp almond oil
How to do
- Take a generous amount of almond oil and massage the affected area with it for about 10 minutes.
- Leave it on and do not wash it off.
- Repeat this process once a day for desired results.
16. Turmeric
A well known fat-reducing agent, turmeric enhances the body's ability to cut through the fat tissue. It also reduces cellulite to a great extent. [17]
Ingredients
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp honey
How to do
- Mix some turmeric and honey in a bowl.
- Apply it to the affected area and leave it on for about half an hour.
- Wash it off with normal water and pat it dry.
- Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.
17. Shea butter
A natural skin hydrating agent, shea butter boosts collagen production within the skin and softens it too. It also reduces the appearance of cellulite. Moreover, it also helps to get rid of the orange skin caused by cellulite with regular usage. [18]
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp shea butter
How to do
- Take a generous amount of shea butter on your fingers and massage the affected area with it for about 15 minutes.
- Wash it off with normal water.
- Repeat this process once a day for desired results.
18. Fenugreek
It acts as an emollient and tightens and nourishes your skin deeply when used topically. Moreover, it also rejuvenates and moisturises your skin. [19]
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp fenugreek seeds
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 2 cups water
How to do
- Boil the fenugreek seeds in a bowl until it turns into a thick mixture.
- Allow it to cool down.
- Once it cools down, add olive oil to it and mix well.
- Apply it on the affected area and scrub gently for a few minutes. Leave it on for about an hour to two and then proceed to wash it off.
- Repeat this process once a day for desired results.
19. Baking soda
It exfoliates your skin and maintains the pH balance. Moreover, it contains antioxidants that nourish your skin, improve its texture, tone it, and also maintain its elasticity, thus reducing cellulite to a great extent. [20]
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp baking soda
- 2 tbsp honey
How to do
- Mix baking soda and honey in a bowl in equal quantities.
- Apply it to the affected area and leave it on for 4-5 minutes.
- Wash it off with normal water and pat it dry.
- Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.
20. Cinnamon
Cinnamon helps to regulate your body fat and maintain it when used topically or consumed on a regular basis, thus controlling cellulite. [21]
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp cinnamon powder
- 1 tbsp honey
- ½ cup boiling water
How to do
- Mix cinnamon and boiling water for about 30 minutes.
- After 30 minutes, add some honey to it.
- Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it to the affected area.,
- Leave it on for about 30 minutes and then wash it off.
- Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.
21. Witch hazel
Witch hazel is an astringent that tightens your skin and makes it firm. It reduces the appearance of cellulite and also detoxifies your skin. [22]
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp witch hazel solution
How to do
- Dip a cotton ball in the witch hazel solution and apply it to the affected area.
- Leave it on as there is no need to rinse it.
- Repeat this process once or twice a day for desired results.
22. Cayenne pepper
Cayenne pepper contains capsaicin that promotes fat burning process, thus reducing cellulite to a great extent when used regularly. [23]
Ingredients
- 2 tsp cayenne pepper powder
- 1 tsp grated ginger
- 1 tsp lime juice
How to do
- Combine all the ingredients into a bowl and mix them together until they blend into one.
- Apply it on the affected area and leave it on for about 15 minutes and then proceed to wash it off.
- Repeat this process once a week for desired results.
23. Bath salt
Bath salts have the capacity to draw out toxins from your body and reduce the excess fat content when used repeatedly. You can try using Epsom salt for this. [24]
Ingredients
- 1 cup bath salt
- ½ tub warm water
How to do
- Add some bath salt to a bathtub filled with warm water and soak yourself in it. Alternatively, you can take a bucket full of warm water and add bath salt to it. Mix well and proceed to take a bath with it.
- Repeat this twice a week for desired results.
24. Baby oil & green tea
Baby oil is a skin nourishing agent and works best to remove cellulite from a person's body when used in combination with green tea. Green tea stimulates the release of excess stored fat in one's body, thus reducing cellulite.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp baby oil
- 1 tbsp green tea
How to do
- Combine both the ingredients into a bowl and mix them together until they blend into one.
- Apply it on the affected area and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes and then wash it off.
- Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.
Tips To Get Rid Of Cellulite
- Dry brushing is one of the commonly used techniques to get rid of cellulite.
- Everyday workout is another easy remedy to get rid of excess fat, thus reducing cellulite.
- Using a derma roller can be another option.
- Drinking enough water can also result in the reduction of excess body fat, thus reducing cellulite.
- Avoiding junk food & eating healthy is one of the best and the most recommended options if you want to get rid of cellulite.
- You can even opt for detox baths using bath salts like Epsom salt if you want to get rid of unwanted body fat at home.
