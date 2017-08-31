Everything You Need To Know About Bikini Waxing Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

All of us want a smooth and hairless body. And although there are tons of options available out there to get rid of your body hair, waxing is considered the best among them.

Bikini waxing is done to remove the hair from your intimate area. And more and more women are choosing this method these days as opposed to other means like shaving or trimming.

Getting a bikini wax done can be an intimidating affair. You might have thought about getting it done once and then didn't follow through. Pain and awkwardness can be the main reasons. But it could also be the lack of awareness.

In this article, we have jotted down everything that you need to know about bikini waxing and what you should expect while going for a bikini wax. So, sit back, relax and read on.

Things You Must Know About Biking Waxing

1. You can decide which kind you want

Yep, that's right. There isn't just one type. What most of us don't know is that we can choose from the different kinds of bikini wax options available. We understand it can be quite intimidating, so isn't it great to have these options?

Talking about options, you can opt for the classic bikini wax that includes waxing the area around the bikini line. Otherwise, you can choose to just wax the front area to give it an all-clean look, you can also choose to leave a tiny triangle on the front while waxing the rest or you can go all in and choose to wax your butt area as well. It all depends on what you prefer really. Just make sure to let your salon attendant know beforehand.

2. It is a little awkward at first

Well, that's no surprise. Bikini wax can be awkward for each one of us, but for the ones doing it for the first time ever, it can be awkward as well as intimidating. But don't you worry, this awkwardness won't last long. You will feel comfortable a few minutes into it and the professional attitude of your attendant will sure help.

3. The length of the hair matters

The length of the hair is an important factor to consider while doing a bikini wax. The length shouldn't be too short or too long. Ideally, the length should be 1/4th of an inch for the hair to get pulled out properly. And if you have long hair you can always trim them using a pair of scissors. Just be careful not to cut yourself or cut the hair too short. If the length is short, wait for it to grow to the required length.

4. Clean up before you go for it

Vaginal discharge is a common thing and so is the smell that it brings. Some women sure do experience a strong smell than the others. So it is important to clean yourself up before you go for your bikini wax appointment. This will ensure that you don't feel embarrassed in the salon and that the attendant doesn't feel uncomfortable. You can either take a bath before the appointment or just give your intimate area a thorough wash and you're good to go.

5. Exfoliate your skin

This is another thing that you need to do before your bikini wax appointment. Exfoliating your skin removes that dead cells and impurities from the skin. This makes the fresh and ready for waxing. You can do this while taking bath.

6. Expect some pain

I know, I know! Pain is one of the reasons that makes us sceptical about waxing our pubic hair. And we won't say it doesn't hurt at all, because it does. There is no way that you can skip that part, but what matters is that the pain is worth it in the end. So, if you've decided to go for it, then buckle yourself up. What you should keep in mind is to get it done by an experienced professional, especially if you are a first-timer.

7. Don't do it while you are expecting your periods

It is best to avoid getting bikini wax done while you're expecting your periods. This is because your skin is more sensitive during the periods and the days leading up to your period and it might become uncomfortable and painful for you. So consider your monthly cycle before you book your appointment.

8. Moisturise

Your skin feels dry after getting a bikini wax done. And this can lead to irritation and itching. To avoid this, use a moisturiser after your waxing. Or you can go natural and apply some aloe vera gel. It acts as a great moisturiser for your skin and is safe to use for sensitive skin as well.

9. Wear comfortable clothes

Wearing clothes that are comfortable and letting your skin breathe are very important after getting the bikini wax done. Try to go for cotton underwear and cotton clothes. This gives your skin a breathing space and keeps issues such as irritation and itching at bay.

10. Wait for a while before you get intimate

You need at least a 36-hour time-out before getting intimate with your partner after you get your bikini waxing done. This is mainly because your freshly waxed area is more sensitive and prone to infections. Also, the friction during sex can cause itching and irritation later.

11. Avoid workout

Workout, especially rigorous exercise is another thing that you need to hold for the next 24 hours or so after the bikini wax. The reason for this is your body sweats while you workout and sweating can lead to infection or irritation on your freshly waxed pubic area.

12. Avoid swimming at public places

Public areas such as public swimming pools need to be avoided for at least 36 hours following the bikini wax. Again the reason being that your skin becomes sensitive and prone to infections.

Things You Need To Be Careful About

Bikini waxing, howsoever amazing, does come with little bumps. Although, most of it occurs if the person doing your waxing isn't experienced enough. An experienced professional will reduce the chances of any side effects quite a lot. Another thing to consider is your skin type. A sensitive skin is much more prone to these effects.

Infection is a major concern. Like we discussed above, you need to be very careful so as to avoid any infection.

You might experience ingrown hair. Ingrown hair can cause irritation and itching in your pubic area and make you uncomfortable. Bikini waxing not done well can also be a reason for this.

Biking waxing can make your skin dry and this can lead to irritation. So it is important to moisturise your skin as we discussed above.

If not done properly, there is a risk of skin burns and skin peeling. You need to ensure that the wax is not that hot that it might burn your skin. You need to go to a trained and qualified professional to avoid this.

How To Do Bikini Wax At Home

You can also do bikini wax at the comfort of your home. However, we would suggest that go you to a salon at least for the first few times. If you're doing it at home, you can take the help of a friend to ensure a smooth wax.

What you need

Hot wax

A wax heater

A few wax strips

A spatula

A moisturising lotion

A wet towel

How to do

Put the wax in the wax heater to warm up.

Place a cloth or a newspaper on the floor to avoid a mess.

Gather everything together.

Sit on the floor and spread your legs. Sit comfortable and make sure that your knee is facing the ceiling.

Check that the wax is not too hot to burn your skin.

Take some wax on the spatula.

Apply the wax on your pubic hair, in the direction of your hair growth, in small sections.

Put the wax strip on the applied wax and gently tap on it.

Pull the wax strip against the direction of the hair growth.

Repeat this until you have covered the whole area.

Use the wet towel to wipe the area clean.

Apply the moisturising lotion on it. You can also use aloe vera gel instead of the moisturising lotion.