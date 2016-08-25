Natural Ways To Lighten The Skin On Vagina In 7 Days

Let us begin by putting it out there that your vagina is not exactly designed to look pretty. The rough skin, the grisly hair and even the distinct odour is as it should be. They have a purpose.

Just as your nose hair prevents allergens and pollens from entering your system, the same way, pubic hair traps bacteria and prevents it from entering your vagina.

Your vagina has both good bacteria and bad bacteria. The good bacteria maintain the required alkalinity to kill the microbes and maintain a healthy environment down there, which gives it a distinct smell. It is when the distinct smell turns to a pungent odour that you know the bad bacteria count is high!

Your skin texture is rough there because of the chafing of the thighs and tight clothing. And the skin tone of your southern region does not necessarily have to match with the rest of your body. Even the palest of women sometimes have dark private parts!

In a perfect world, you would be fine just the way your vagina looks. However, the perfect world is more of an illusion than reality. And the quest for fairer and smoother southern region is real!

Between the chemically choked products and natural remedies, we figured you are better off not taking toxic chemicals anywhere near your super-sensitive vagina. So, here are 7 natural remedies to lighten the skin on your vagina.

Curd

Curd, too, works to whiten the dark private area. You have to count on curd as a mask.

Ingredient:

1 cup of curd

Steps to follow:

1. Pass the curd through a strainer and let all the extra water come out.

2. Next, spread and massage the curd all over your dark and private skin.

3. Let it dry for 15-20 minutes, before you wash it off with tepid water.

Orange Peel

Ingredients:

Orange peel powder

Milk

Steps to follow:

1. Take a tablespoon of orange peel powder in a bowl.

2. Add some raw milk into it and mix everything well.

3. Apply this paste near the vagina and leave it on for 20 minutes.

4. Rinse it off in normal water.

Almond And Milk

Though a little time-consuming, the almond and milk remedy for dark private skin works wonders.

Ingredients:

Milk

Almond powder

Steps to follow:

1. In two tablespoons of raw cold milk, add two teaspoons of almond powder and make a white-coloured thick paste.

2. Coat your dark private skin with this paste.

3. Wait for 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Sandalwood Paste

Sandalwood paste is a 100% natural and healthy dark private skin whitener.

Ingredients:

Sandalwood powder

Rose water

Steps to follow:

1. Mix sandalwood powder in rose water. Ensure it's a thin mixture.

2. Apply this all over your dark skin; when dry, wash it off with tepid water.

Tomatoes

One of the easiest remedies for dark private skin at home is tomatoes.

Ingredient:

1 tomato

Steps to follow:

1. Get a fresh tomato from the kitchen and cut into halves.

2. Rub one half on your dark skin till the tomato dries off.

3. Wash with cold water.

Lemon Juice

Probably one of the safest remedies to lighten skin on your vagina, this remedy works wonders. Citric acid and vitamin C in lemon can do two things - remove discolouration and kill the bacteria.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

10 drops of rose water

Steps to follow:

1. Immerse a cotton pad in the solution.

2. Squeeze out the excess and gently dab it on the affected area.

3. Let it sit for 3 to 5 minutes and then rinse off.

4. Follow this procedure three times a day for immediate results.

Egg White

One of the little stinky yet quick remedies for dark private skin lightening is egg. You have to use only the egg white.

Ingredient:

Egg white

Steps to follow:

1. Beat the egg white to a froth and then apply it all over your dark private skin.

2. This might be little stinky but the results are certain.

3. When the egg white dries, wash it off with cold water.

Aloe Vera

Super effective yet a safe remedy in lightening the skin on your vagina, This aloe vera remedy is packed with antioxidants and aloesin that regulate melanin production, which in turn lightens the skin tone.

Ingredients:

Pinch of turmeric

1 tablespoon of aloe gel

Steps to follow:

1. Cut an aloe leaf in half and extract the gel.

2. In a bowl, mix the aloe gel with a pinch of turmeric.

3. Cleanse the area thoroughly. Pat it dry with a soft towel.

4. Apply the paste. Let it sit for 30 minutes.

5. Rinse and wipe. Repeat the process 3 times a day. Reduce the frequency with time.

Coconut Oil

Probably the least messy remedy in lightening the skin on your vagina. Coconut oil is known for its antiseptic, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, which will remove pigmentation and kill the infection-causing bacteria!

Steps to follow:

1. Trim the area of unwanted hair and cleanse it with a mild solution.

2. Apply coconut oil on the affected area.

3. Avoid wearing an inner wear.

4. Let the oil naturally get absorbed by the skin.

5. Repeat the procedure every day until you see the desired results.