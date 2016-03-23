TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
5 Amazing Ways To Use Egg Shell For Skincare
Next time you whip yourself some scrambled eggs or a sunny omelette, do yourself a favour, and don't throw out the shells. They are a boon in disguise for your skin! It is no secret that egg (both egg white and yolk) is a powerhouse of proteins and vitamin B complex, which can pretty much change the matrix of your skin, slowing down ageing! But did you know that not only the egg but its shell too is an amazing skincare ingredient?
Eggshell is mildly abrasive that will buff your skin by removing the dead skin layers and reveal clear smooth skin underneath. It contains over 750 to 800 milligrams of calcium, which promotes regeneration of new skin cells, lightens the blemishes and evens out the skin tone. Plus, its high protein ratio boosts collagen level, improves elasticity and makes the skin firm and supple.
Listed below are some amazing benefits of egg shells and the ways to include them in your skincare routine.
Benefits Of Egg Shells For Skin
- Helps to clear pores
- Prevents ageing
- Gives you radiant and glowing skin
- Soothes irritated skin
- Prevents fine lines and wrinkles
- Treats dark spots
- Maintains the elasticity of your skin
How To Use Egg Shells For Skincare
1. Egg shells and apple cider vinegar for skin inflammation
Apple cider vinegar also contains antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral substances that help prevent skin infections and reduce skin inflammation. [1]
Ingredients
- ½ cup apple cider vinegar
- 2 eggshells
How to do
- Crush the eggshells and add them to a half a bowl of apple cider vinegar.
- Let this soak for 5 days.
- Dip a cotton ball in this mixture and apply it wherever needed on the skin.
- Leave it on for a few minutes and then rinse.
- Repeat this once or twice a week for the desired result.
2. Egg shells and egg white for shrinking pores on the skin
Egg whites possess astringent properties that help shrink pores by tightening the skin. They also give you radiant and glowing skin. [2]
Ingredients
- 1 eggshell
- 1 egg white
How to do
- Crush the eggshells and allow them to dry completely.
- Grind them to make a fine powder. Transfer it to a bowl.
- Beat another egg and separate the yolk from the white.
- Mix the eggshell powder with the egg white and whisk both the ingredients properly.
- Apply it all over your face and allow it to dry.
- Wash off with cold water.
- Repeat this once a week for the desired result.
3. Eggshell and honey for dark spots
Honey is a great skin exfoliator. It removes dead skin cells and any other impurities and toxins from the skin. It is a natural skin lightening agent that helps to fade dark spots when applied topically. [3]
Ingredients
- 1 eggshell
- 2 tbsp honey
How to do
- Combine some eggshell powder and honey in a bowl.
- Apply it all over your face and allow it to dry.
- Wash off with cold water.
- Repeat this once a week for the desired result.
4. Eggshell and sugar for removing dead skin cells
Sugar is a humectant, meaning it keeps your skin moist. It also helps in removing dead skin cells from your skin.[4]
Ingredients
- 1 eggshell
- 2 tbsp sugar
How to do
- Mix some eggshell powder and honey in a bowl.
- Scrub your face with it for about 3-5 minutes and then leave it on for another 10 minutes.
- Wash off with cold water.
- Repeat this once a week for the desired result.
5. Eggshell and jaggery for maintaining skin elasticity
Jaggery helps in treating and preventing many skin problems such as acne and pimples along with nourishing your skin. It also helps to maintain the elasticity of your skin.
Ingredients
- 1 eggshell
- 1 tbsp jaggery powder
How to do
- Crush the eggshells and allow them to dry completely.
- Grind them to make a fine powder. Transfer it to a bowl.
- Mix some jaggery powder to it.
- Apply the mixture all over your face and allow it to dry for about 20 minutes.
- Wash off with cold water.
- Repeat this once a week for the desired result.
