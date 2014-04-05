12 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dirt From Your Skin Body Care oi-Amruta Agnihotri

Tips To Keep Skin Glowing | BoldSky

Whether you spend most of your time indoors or outdoors, your skin comes in contact with a lot of dirt. And, over time, it can get accumulated in your skin's surface and pores, thereby causing various unsightly skin problems like dull skin, acne breakouts and premature signs of ageing.

To prevent that from happening, it is essential to make sure that your skin stays clean and dirt-free at all times. And, while there are tons of skin-cleansing products available in the beauty stores, a majority of them are replete with harsh chemicals that may do more harm than good. It is, therefore, recommended that you use home-made recipes for glowing and youthful skin.

1. Apple & Cornmeal

Apples contain vitamin C that helps in retaining the elasticity of the skin by increasing the production of collagen. You can combine it with cornmeal to make a home-made scrub to get rid of dirt from your skin. [1]

Ingredients

½ apple

1 tbsp cornmeal - coarsely grounded

1 tbsp honey

2-3 walnuts

2 tbsp sugar

How to do

Cut half an apple into small pieces and grind them slightly until you get the pulp. Set it aside.

Now, take a small bowl and add some coarsely grounded cornmeal to it.

Next, add some honey and blend well.

Lastly, grind some walnuts until it turns into a powder and add it to the mixture along with some sugar.

Now take the apple pulp and add it to the bowl and blend all ingredients.

Take a generous amount of this apple scrub and massage the selected area with it using your fingertips.

Massage in circular motion for about 10 minutes.

Let it stay for another 5 minutes before you rinse it off with warm water.

Use this scrub once a week for desired results.

2. Coffee

Coffee is a rich source of antioxidants. The coarseness of the grounds works very well at exfoliating the skin effectively. This brings out the natural radiance of the skin. Besides, coffee also helps in reversing the damage that is caused by the UV rays. The increased production of collagen and elastin also works wonders on the skin.[2]

Ingredients

2 tbsp coarsely grounded coffee powder

2 tbsp tea tree oil

How to do

Combine both grounded coffee powder and tea tree oil in a bowl.

Blend both the ingredients well.

Apply it on the selected area and leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water and pat the area dry with a clean towel.

Repeat once a week for desired results.

3. Oatmeal

Oats help to reduce skin inflammation and also exfoliates the skin by getting rid of oil, dirt, dust particles, grime, and other impurities present on the skin. You can use oatmeal in the form of a face pack or a face scrub. [3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp coarsely grounded oatmeal

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Add some honey and brown sugar in a bowl.

Add some coarsely grounded oatmeal to it and mix well.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub it on the selected area.

Scrub for about 5-10 minutes and leave it on for another 5 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water. Repeat this twice a day for desired results.

4. Tomato

Tomato contains a compound called lycopene that helps to protect your skin from the harmful UV rays. [4] Additionally, it also works as an anti ageing agent and keeps skin problems like fine lines and wrinkles at bay. You can use tomatoes in the form of a face pack.

Ingredients

2 tbsp tomato juice

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp yoghurt

How to do

Add tomato juice and lemon juice in a bowl.

Next, add some yoghurt to it and blend all the ingredients well.

Apply this mixture to your face and neck/selected area and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this process once a day for the desired results.

5. Milk & Salt

Milk contains lactic acid in abundance which helps in skin brightening. Moreover, milk also contains natural fats and minerals that help to tone your skin. Additionally, milk contains magnesium, calcium, and other proteins that help to tighten your skin and nourish it. [5]

Ingredients

2 tbsp milk

2 tsp salt

How to do

Combine milk and salt in a bowl and blend all the ingredients together until you get a consistent paste.

Apply the paste on the selected area and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this process once a day for the desired results.

6. Orange Peel

Rich in Vitamin C, orange peel is considered to be one of the best lightening agents. The antimicrobial and antibacterial properties of orange peels also help in getting rid of acne and inflammation on the skin. It also works as an excellent cleanser that deep cleans our skin. [6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp orange peel powder

1 tbsp sandalwood powder

½ tsp lemon juice

How to do

Take a clean bowl and add some orange peel powder and some sandalwood powder to it. Mix both the ingredients well.

Next, add a few drops of lemon juice to it and again mix all the ingredients well.

Apply a layer of this pack on your face and let it stay for at least 30 minutes.

After 30 minutes, rinse off the pack with normal water.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

7. Honey

Honey contains antioxidants that brighten the skin, thus keeping it young and beautiful. It also helps in improving the complexion of the skin by removing tan and blemishes. [7]

Ingredients

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp almond oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Add honey, almond oil and lemon juice in equal proportions.

Warm this mix slightly and apply it evenly over your face.

Let the mask dry and wash it with rose water.

Repeat this once or twice a week for desired results.

8. Avocado

Loaded with a number of essential nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants, avocados are one of the most preferred fruits when it comes to skin care. They contain skin moisturising properties. Besides, avocados possess anti-aging properties that give you a youthful glow. [8]

Ingredients

1 avocado

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp essential oil - anyone (lavender essential oil, tea tree oil, jojoba oil, peppermint oil, rose oil)

How to do

Cut the avocado into two pieces and scoop out its pulp. Set it aside.

Take a bowl and add honey to it

Next, add some essential oil to it and blend both the ingredients together

Now, take the avocado pulp and mix it with the other ingredients in the bowl.

Apply the mixture to the selected area and leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off and repeat this once a week for desired results.

9. Turmeric

Packed with a chemical called curcumin, turmeric possesses a number of antioxidants that help to eliminate harmful free radicals from your skin, thus making it healthy from within. Moreover, turmeric also promotes collagen production in your skin and, in turn, keeps it healthy and glowing. [9]

Ingredients

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp honey

How to do

Mix honey and turmeric powder in a bowl.

Blend both the ingredients well until you get a consistent paste. Apply it on your face and neck and leave it on for about 10-15 minutes. Rinse it off with cold water. Repeat this once a day for desired results.

10. Sandalwood

Sandalwood possesses a lot of medicinal and anti-inflammatory properties that can solve a number of skin problems. Due to its anti-inflammatory properties, sandalwood can relieve the skin from rashes, sunburns, itching, redness, etc. and gives a cooling effect to the skin. [10]

Ingredients

1 tbsp sandalwood powder

1 tbsp multani mitti

2 tbsp rosewater

How to do

Mix all the three ingredients in a bowl to make a paste.

Apply this paste on your face.

Allow it to stay for about 20 minutes and then rinse it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

11. Sugar

A natural humectant, sugar draws moisture from the environment and locks it in your skin. It also helps to remove dead skin cells and any kind of dirt and dust particles from your skin when used in the form of a scrub, thus giving you radiant skin. [11]

Ingredients

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Combine sugar and honey in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture on your hands and scrub it on your face for about 10 minutes

Leave it on for another 10 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this process twice or thrice a day for desired results.

12. Walnuts

Due to a lot of antioxidants found in walnut, it has been proved to be beneficial in preventing the early signs of ageing. It also contains Vitamin B that works as an excellent stress and mood manager. Other than this, walnut also contains enough amount of Vitamin E, which comes together to prevent the signs of ageing on the skin. [12]

Ingredients

3-4 walnuts

2 tbsp yoghurt

How to do

In a bowl, add some crushed walnuts.

Now, add some yoghurt and again blend both the ingredients well.

Wash face with lukewarm water so that it opens up the pores on your skin

Now take some walnut-yoghurt scrub and massage your face with it for about 5-10 minutes

Rinse it off with cold water as it closes the pores.

Repeat this pack once a week for desired results. This pack will remove all dirt, dust, and dead skin cells from your skin.

