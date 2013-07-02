Home Remedies Using Lemon To Lighten Your Underarms Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

We generally ignore certain areas of our body that need care and attention. Underarms are one such area. Dark underarms not only prevent us from flaunting our favourite sleeveless tops but also make us self-conscious. Although dark underarms are a fairly common issue, we feel embarrassed by them. Just know that you are not the only one facing this issue, most of us are.

Your underarms could be dark due to various reasons which include sweaty underarms, shaving them frequently, using hair removal creams, accumulation of dead skin cells, use of harsh deodorants or any medical condition.

Home remedies are your best bet when it comes to lightening your underarms. But you need to be patient with them. You will find many home remedies that can help and today we bring to you one of the best - lemon.

Why Lemon You Ask

Lemon contains vitamin C that is effective in the reduction of melanin, the pigment responsible for skin colour and thus lightens the skin. [1] The acidic properties of lemon keep the underarms clean.

Lemon has antioxidant properties that fight free radical damage and protect the skin. The antibacterial and antifungal properties of lemon inhibit the growth of bacteria and keep the area clean. [2] On top of it, lemon exfoliates the skin and removes the dead skin cells, which is one of the reasons for dark underarms.

How To Use Lemon For Dark Underarms

1. Lemon rub

Rubbing lemon directly on your underarms will help lighten them. Make sure you do not keep your hands by your sides and let them dry properly.

Ingredient

A lemon

Method of use

Slice the lemon into half.

Take one half and gently rub the lemon on your underarms for a few minutes.

Leave it on for 10 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

2. Lemon and sugar scrub

Sugar enhances the benefits of lemon thanks to its exfoliating properties. The alpha hydroxy acids present in sugar remove the dead skin and impurities from the skin and thus lighten the underarms. [3] It also moisturises the skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp sugar

A few drops of lemon juice

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Gently scrub your armpits using this mixture for a few minutes.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Wash it off using water.

3. Lemon and olive oil

Olive oil deeply moisturises the skin. It nourishes the skin and, protects and soothes it from any irritation. [4]

Ingredients

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your underarms.

Leave it on for 40 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

4. Lemon with gram flour, turmeric and milk

Gram flour has antibacterial properties that cleanse the skin. Turmeric contains many beneficial properties that will lighten the underarms and keep them clean. [5] The lactic acid present in the milk adds to this effect.

Ingredients

1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp gram flour

A pinch of turmeric

Method of use

1. Mix all the ingredients together.

2. Apply the mixture on your underarms and gently massage it for a few minutes in circular motions.

3. Leave it on for 20 minutes.

4. Rinse it off using cool water and pat dry.

5. Use this remedy 3 times a week for the desired result.

5. Lemon and honey

Honey keeps the skin moisturised. Besides the anti-inflammatory and bacterial properties of honey prevent any irritation or infection and keep your underarms clean and healthy. [6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together well.

Wash your underarms and pat dry.

Apply the mixture on your underarms.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off and pat dry.

Use this remedy every night before you go to sleep.

6. Lemon and tomato

Both tomato and lemon help lighten your skin. [7] Besides, it improves skin elasticity and makes it firm.

Ingredients

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp tomato juice

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply this mixture on your underarms.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off and pat dry.

Use this 3 times a week for the desired result.

7. Lemon and baking soda

Baking soda exfoliates the skin and removes the dead skin cells to lighten the skin. This mixture will also inhibit the growth of any bacteria and thus keep the area clean. [8]

Ingredients

2 tbsp baking soda

Juice from half a lemon

Method of use

Mix baking soda and lemon juice.

Smear it all over your underarms.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off and pat dry.

Use this remedy twice a week for the desired result.

8. Lemon with turmeric, coconut milk and olive oil

Coconut milk contains vitamin C that lightens the underarms. It also improves the elasticity of the skin to make it firm.

Ingredients

1 tsp lemon juice

2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp coconut milk

1 tsp olive oil

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together and stir them well.

Apply the mixture on your underarms.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with water.

Use this remedy once in two days for the desired result.

9. Lemon with cucumber and turmeric

Cucumber is highly moisturising for the skin. The astringent and bleaching properties of cucumber help to lighten the underarms and make the skin firm. [9] This combination of lemon, cucumber and turmeric is quite effective in lightening your underarms.

Ingredients

1 tbsp cucumber juice

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp of turmeric

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture all over your underarm.

Leave it on for 20-25 minutes.

Rinse it off with water.

Use this remedy 3-4 times a week for the desired result.

10. Lemon with banana and turmeric

Banana is a rich source of vitamin C that helps to brighten the skin and thus is effective in lightening the underarms. [10] It also has antioxidant properties that fight the free radical damage to maintain healthy underarms. [11]

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

1 tsp lemon juice

A pinch of turmeric

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the banana.

Add lemon juice and turmeric to it and mix well.

Smear this mixture all over your underarms.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off and pat dry.

Use this twice a week for the desired result.

11. Lemon and rice flour underarm mask

Rice flour has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin and reduce any inflammation. It protects the skin from UV damage and keeps it firm. [12] Lemon and rice flour, along with the amazing benefits of honey and turmeric, will help lighten the underarms and keep them soft and fresh.

Ingredients

1 tsp lemon juice

2 tbsp rice flour

1 tbsp honey

A pinch of turmeric

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl and stir them well.

Clean your underarms and pat dry.

Apply the mixture on your underarms.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Sprinkle some water on your underarms and gently massage for a couple of minutes.

Rinse it off and pat dry.

Use this remedy 3-4 times a week for the desired result.

Points To Note

Always remember to apply some moisturiser after these remedies as lemon can be quite drying on the skin.

These remedies will not work overnight. You need to be patient and regular with these to see the effects.

Do a patch test to check for any harm before you try any of these remedies. This is specially important if you have sensitive skin.

Clean your underarms and pat them dry before using these remedies.

It is recommended that you wax your underarms before using these remedies. The hair might strain your skin.

Do not rub your underarms vigorously. Be gentle or you might bruise the skin.

View Article References [1] Huh, C. H., Seo, K. I., Park, J. Y., Lim, J. G., Eun, H. C., & Park, K. C. (2003). A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of vitamin C iontophoresis in melasma.Dermatology,206(4), 316-320. [2] Oikeh, E. I., Omoregie, E. S., Oviasogie, F. E., & Oriakhi, K. (2016). Phytochemical, antimicrobial, and antioxidant activities of different citrus juice concentrates.Food science & nutrition,4(1), 103-109. [3] Yu, R. J., & Scott, E. J. V. (2002). Hydroxycarboxylic Acids, N‐Acetylamino Sugars, and N‐Acetylamino Acids.SKINmed: Dermatology for the Clinician,1(6), 117-122. [4] Viola, P., & Viola, M. (2009). Virgin olive oil as a fundamental nutritional component and skin protector.Clinics in dermatology,27(2), 159-165. [5] Prasad, S., & Aggarwal, B. B. (2011). Turmeric, the golden spice. [6] Math, M. V., Khadkikar, R. M., & Kattimani, Y. R. (2013). Honey-A nutrient with medicinal property in reflux oesophagitis.The Indian journal of medical research,138(6), 1020. [7] Rizwan, M., Rodriguez‐Blanco, I., Harbottle, A., Birch‐Machin, M. A., Watson, R. E. B., & Rhodes, L. E. (2011). Tomato paste rich in lycopene protects against cutaneous photodamage in humans in vivo: a randomized controlled trial.British Journal of Dermatology,164(1), 154-162. [8] Drake, D. (1997). Antibacterial activity of baking soda.Compendium of continuing education in dentistry.(Jamesburg, NJ: 1995). Supplement,18(21), S17-21. [9] Akhtar, N., Mehmood, A., Khan, B. A., Mahmood, T., Muhammad, H., Khan, S., & Saeed, T. (2011). Exploring cucumber extract for skin rejuvenation.African Journal of Biotechnology,10(7), 1206-1216. [10] Wall, M. M. (2006). Ascorbic acid, vitamin A, and mineral composition of banana (Musa sp.) and papaya (Carica papaya) cultivars grown in Hawaii.Journal of Food Composition and analysis,19(5), 434-445. [11] Someya, S., Yoshiki, Y., & Okubo, K. (2002). Antioxidant compounds from bananas (Musa Cavendish).Food Chemistry,79(3), 351-354. [12] Binic, I., Lazarevic, V., Ljubenovic, M., Mojsa, J., & Sokolovic, D. (2013). Skin ageing: natural weapons and strategies.Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine,2013.