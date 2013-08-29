12 Natural Remedies To Whiten Dark Buttocks At Home

Dark Butt से जल्द मिलेगा छुटकारा, फॉलो करें Home Remedies | Tips to lighten Dark Butt | Boldsky

Dark patches around the private area, especially buttocks, is a common problem faced by many. While there are over-the-counter products like skin lightening creams and lotions that promise to help you get rid of these dark patches, there are not always effective and, sometimes, not recommended, especially for those who have sensitive skin. However, there is no reason to worry as it can be quite natural and can easily be treated by merely using some basic ingredients from your kitchen.

Here are some natural remedies to whiten buttocks at home.

1. Orange Peel Powder & Milk

Oranges contain citric acid in abundance which is known to impede excess melanin production in one's body, thus helping in fading dark spots or patches. This, in turn, leads to an even-toned complexion. [1]

You can use oranges or its peel on your buttocks and get rid of hyperpigmentation at home easily.

Ingredients

2 tbsp dried orange peel powder

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp milk

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Mix orange peel powder and lemon juice in a bowl.

Add some honey to it and mix well.

Next, add milk to the mixture and blend all the ingredients well.

Apply the mixture on the affected area and let it stay for about 5-10 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this three to four times a week until you get desired results.

2. Lemon & Turmeric

Lemons are packed with Vitamin C that helps in lightening dark skin tone with prolonged and regular usage. [2] Moreover, turmeric possesses antiseptic and antibacterial properties that help in soothing irritated skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp turmeric powder

How to do

Combine both turmeric powder and lemon juice in a small bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 3-5 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this process twice a week for about a month and a half to get desired results.

3. Tomato & Yoghurt

Tomatoes possess natural bleaching properties that help to rejuvenate your skin and lighten its tone, thereby getting rid of hyperpigmentation. In a study published in The British Journal of Dermatology in the year 2011, it was found that tomato contains a compound called lycopene that protects the skin from hyperpigmentation.[3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 tbsp finely grounded oatmeal

½ tbsp yoghurt

How to do

Combine tomato paste/pulp and oatmeal in a bowl and mix both the ingredients well.

Add some yoghurt to it and again blend everything well.

Apply the paste on the affected/selected area and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this process once a day for desired results.

4. Milk & Honey

Milk contains lactic acid, an antipigmentation ingredient, that helps in whitening dark buttocks. [4] On the other hand, honey has properties that help in making your skin soft and supple.

Ingredients

2 tbsp milk

2 tbsp honey

How to do

Mix both the ingredients - milk and honey - in a small bowl.

Apply it on the selected area and leave it on for about 10-12 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.

5. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar or ACV is loaded with acetic acid that helps to lighten dark skin tone. It can be diluted with water and used on the skin to avail its benefits. [5]

Ingredients

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp water

How to do

Combine equal amounts of ACV and water in a bowl.

Apply it on the affected/selected area and leave it on for about 3-5 minutes.

Wash it off using lukewarm water.

Repeat this process twice a day for desired results.

6. Aloe Vera Gel & Rosewater

Packed with a depigmenting compound called aloin, aloe vera effectively lightens dark skin tone with regular and prolonged use. [6]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp rosewater

How to do

In a small bowl, add some freshly extracted aloe vera gel. You can take an aloe vera leaf, cut it from the centre, and scoop out the gel from it.

Now, add some rosewater to it and blend both the ingredients well

Apply it on the selected area and leave it on for about 10 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this once a day for desired results.

7. Oatmeal

In addition to offering a number of health benefits, oatmeal is also known for its skin care benefits. It exfoliates as well as cleanses your skin, thus removing dead skin cells when used in the form of a scrub. It also contains anti-inflammatory properties that help in treating dark spots, patches, and scars. [7]

Ingredients

1 tbsp oatmeal

1 tbsp tomato juice

1 tbsp yoghurt

How to do

Mix some oatmeal and tomato juice in a bowl.

Add some yoghurt to it and blend all the ingredients until you get a consistent paste.

Apply it on the selected area and leave it on for about 5-10 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this process thrice a week for desired results.

8. Potatoes & Brown Sugar

Potatoes contain an enzyme called catecholase that hinders the working of melanin-producing cells called melanocytes, thus curbing its excessive production. In simple words, it helps to lighten dark skin tone.

Ingredients

4 tbsp potato juice

1 tbsp brown sugar

How to do

Peel a raw potato and cut it into two pieces. Grind it and squeeze out its juice in a bowl in the given quantity.

Add some powdered brown sugar to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture on your buttocks/selected area and leave it on for about 10 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this process 3-4 times a day for about a month to get the desired results.

9. Papaya, Banana & Green Tea

Papaya contains an enzyme called papain that possesses great skin exfoliation properties. It also helps to lighten dark skin tone, eliminates dead skin cells, and also promotes cell regeneration. [8]

Ingredients

1 tbsp papaya pulp

1 tbsp mashed banana pulp

2 tbsp green tea

How to do

Combine banana and papaya pulp in a bowl and blend both the ingredients together until you get a consistent paste.

Add some green tea to it and again mix all the ingredients well.

Apply the paste on the selected area and leave it on for about 20 minutes

Wash it off with lukewarm water

Repeat the process once a day for desired results.

10. Cucumber, Sandalwood, & Organic Honey

Cucumber & sandalwood possess properties that are known to effectively treat dark skin tone and complexion. You can make a home-made paste of cucumber juice and sandalwood powder by mixing it with some organic honey and sweet almond oil.

Ingredients

1 tbsp cucumber juice

1 tsp sandalwood powder

1 tsp honey

1 tsp sweet almond oil

How to do

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl in given quantities.

Apply the mixture on the selected area and leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat the process twice a week for desired results.

11. Vitamin E Oil

Vitamin E oil contains powerful antioxidants that help in treating hyperpigmentation, thus lightening dark skin tone when applied topically. You can also use ingredients that are rich in Vitamin E. [9]

Ingredient

2 tbsp vitamin E oil

How to do

Take a generous amount of vitamin E oil and apply it to the selected area.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this process once a day for desired results.

12. Cocoa Butter & White Cane Sugar

Cocoa butter is packed with emollients that help to whiten dark skin tone. It also deeply moisturises your skin and makes it smooth and supple.[10] Similarly, white cane sugar too helps to lighten dark skin tone. It can be used in combination with cocoa butter.

Ingredients

1 tbsp cocoa butter

1 tbsp white cane sugar

How to do

Combine both cocoa butter and white cane sugar in equal quantities in a small bowl.

Apply the mixture on the affected/selected area and let it stay for about 10 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water

Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.