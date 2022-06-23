Just In
Don't Miss
Amber Heard Has ‘World's Most Beautiful Face,’ Says Study
Amber Heard, whose case against Johnny Depp, her ex-husband, has remained in the spotlight due to the much-followed defamation trial against him, is among the top ten most beautiful people on earth, according to a study.
According to a new study, the actor's facial features were near flawless. A study conducted by a UK-based cosmetic surgeon Dr De Silva examined Amber's features, such as her eyes, lips, and face shape, to conclude [1].
What Does The Study Say?
Apparently, Heard's face analysis reveals how close a face is to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which is 1.618. In an interview with a scientific journal, Dr De Silva explained that after a new procedure for computer mapping was developed. Algorithms were developed to identify the key features of a person's face, and he decided to test the system on some of the world's most beautiful women [2].
In 2016, Harley Street's Dr Julian De Silva examined a photograph of Heard's face and determined that her features were 91.85 per cent identical to those of the actress [3].
"The Greeks discovered that the ratio occurs everywhere in nature, and for thousands of years, it has been thought to hold the secret formula of the world's most beautiful faces. The Phi ratio of 1.618 has long been thought to hold the secret for beauty, but now with the computer mapping, we can calculate how it applies to real women," he added [4].
Based on the same algorithm, it was discovered that Scarlett Johansson had the best eyes, actress Emily Ratajkowski had the most beautiful lips, Kim Kardashian had the best eyebrows, and singer Selena Gomez had the most beautiful heels.
The 'perfect' face was also crafted by De Silva using 'Amber Heard's nose, Kim Kardashian's eyebrows, Scarlett Johansson's eyes, Rihanna's face shape, Emily Ratajkowski's lips, and Kate Moss's forehead'.
What Is The Greek Golden Ratio Of Beauty?
According to ancient Greek literature, the golden ratio (numerically: 1.618) refers to a formula of proportion used to identify the most mathematically perfect face.
In order to determine the size of the face, you must first measure its length and width. The length and width are then divided by each other. According to the golden ratio, the ideal result is 1.6, which means a beautiful face is about 1 1/2 times longer than it is wide [5].
