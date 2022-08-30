Just In
7 Beauty Secrets To Steal From Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous with or without makeup. That's a fact! The actress and entrepreneur put a lot of effort into her diet, fitness, and beauty regimen. She ensures to lead a healthy lifestyle that reflects on her arresting persona!
Image: Instagram
We unravel Katrina's beauty secrets which are easy to follow and get maximum benefits from!
1. Follows Jamsu Ice Therapy
Katrina follows an ice therapy called "Jamsu" wherein she puts her face in a bowl of ice every morning. Cold water remedy is the quickest way to recharge dull skin and get rid of a puffy face. Cold water is super beneficial to stimulating blood circulation, tightening large pores, and refining the texture of the skin.
You can wrap the ice cube in a soft muslin or cotton cloth and gently rub it all over the face.
2. Drinks Loads of Water
The key to Katrina's flawless beauty is water and loads of water. She ensures to drinks a lot of water throughout the day. Water helps remove toxins from the body and keeps your skin naturally hydrated.
You must drink around 10-12 glasses of water daily. In case you forget to drink water on time, you can set a reminder on the phone.
Image: Instagram
3. Loves Her Workout
It's no secret that Katrina is a fitness freak. She understands the importance of a good physical workout. When you exercise, the body releases the" endorphins" hormones which make you energetic and keep the skin healthy too.
Katrina's workout videos on social media are inspirational. She takes great pride in spreading awareness about good health.
4. Swears By Yoga & Meditation
The Sooryavanshi actress follows a yoga & meditation routine. She balances between cardio and yoga workout. Meditation helps her calm her mind and focus on work better. Kat is all for mind, body, and soul balance!
5. Eats Healthy
Katrina believes in eating a healthy and home-cooked meal. She doesn't believe in dieting and ensures to eat healthy food. In between meals, she munches on healthy snacks, dry fruits, and shakes.
6. Roots for Natural Products
For skin, body, and hair care; Ms.Kaif roots for natural, chemical-free beauty products. She also makes sure to oil her hair at least twice a week and loves her hair spa sessions.
7. Opts for No Makeup Offscreen
Being in showbiz, the actress requires to look a certain way and that includes keeping makeup on for a longer duration. But when not shooting, Kat opts for no makeup or minimal makeup look. She only wears a light pink blush and lip balm for a quick makeup need!
