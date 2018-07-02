We Bet You Didn't Know These Things About Shampooing Your Hair!

With so many types of shampoos and conditioners available in the market, we often find ourselves in a dilemma while buying them. Most advertisements today are misleading and you have nothing to trust but your instinct.

While a good diet is the key to healthy and strong hair, you'll be surprised to know that some chemicals used in shampoos actually draw out nutrients from your hair.

Here are 10 things we bet you didn't know about shampooing your hair:

1. Home Remedies Might Not Be The Best

While we resort to traditional Indian home remedies when our hair gets too dry, it isn't always the best thing to do. These remedies are family heirlooms and passed from one generation to another, but the ingredients used might not suit your hair. For example, using lemon on your scalp for treating dandruff will dry it out even more and can cause ulcerations.

2. Less Shampoo Is More

You might think that if you use more shampoo on your scalp, it will clean out better. But that's not how it works. When you use too much shampoo, the lather formed can block hair follicles and keep the dust and oil locked in. Always apply conditioner after using shampoo as the latter tends to dry the hair and the conditioner moisturizes it. The key is to use no more than a Re 1 coin.

3. Your Hair Won't Ever Get Used To The Shampoo

Do you buy a different shampoo every time you go shopping because none of the previous ones suited your hair type? Well, the truth is your hair won't really get used to a particular shampoo. Make a simple choice and go for a non-fancy, sulfate-free shampoo. It is the conditioner that matters more, since it decides the health of your hair while shampoo simply cleanses the scalp.

4. Every Person Has A Shampooing Schedule

It isn't necessary to wash your hair every day. It might be a surprising fact but every person has a hair washing schedule and you will take a little time to figure it out. Once you find out your shampooing schedule, it won't matter which brand or type of shampoo you use because your hair won't fall as much and also stay healthy.

5. Soak Your Hair Before Shampooing

If you aren't soaking your hair before shampooing, you are harming your hair more than you can imagine. Soaking your hair dilutes the shampoos and spreads it easily. If you don't do it, you might see thinning of hair in the scalp region where you directly apply the shampoo. Rinse your hair really well before applying the conditioner, so that there's no more residue.

6. Always Rinse With Cold Water

Washing your hair with hot water sucks out all the essential oils and also weakens hair roots. When you wash with cold water, the hair follicles strengthen and close, tightening their grip on the hair. If you can't tolerate cold water, wash your hair with lukewarm water but for not more than three times a week. Cold water also locks the conditioner on the hair strands, keeping your hair moisturized for a longer time.

7. Fancy Ingredients Don't Mean They Are Good

Shampoos contain ingredients like glycol distearate, cocamidopropyl betaine, ammonium lauryl sulfate, cyclomethicone, octyl salicylate, and water, all of which have specific functions to protect. Excluding ayurvedic shampoos, all other shampoos available in the market are synthesized in a lab and don't contain natural ingredients like flowers, vegetables, and clay. Don't switch shampoos just because you find the advertisement appealing.

8. Don't Rub Scalp After Shampooing

There's a difference between massaging your scalp and rubbing shampoo on it. Use the tip of fingers and gently massage the shampoo on your scalp and remember that lather formation isn't important. If you think the oil isn't out then apply shampoo for the second time. When you rub the scalp, you weaken the hair, which leads to hair loss and no matter how expensive or good your shampoo is, it won't work.

9. Shampooing Isn't The Most Important Part Of Washing Hair

Remember that shampooing is just one step of the hair washing process. Before you shampoo, oil your hair and massage for five minutes. After an hour, wash your hair twice with shampoo. Condition your hair and make sure you rinse it out properly. Towel dry your hair and apply a leave-in conditioner or hair serum to reduce tangling of hair.

10. Dry Shampoo Isn't Too Bad

It is a common notion to think that dry shampoo isn't healthy for your hair but that's absolutely not the case. A dry shampoo only reduces oil on the hair surface and makes your hair look fresh. Use it only when you are too constrained for time and don't use more than twice in a row.

Now that you know all these things, we are sure you'll know how to choose your shampoo and the mistakes that you shouldn't make.