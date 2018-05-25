Under-Eye Bags: 5 Masks That Can Instantly Fix The Problem

Anyone who has ever woken up with baggy skin around their eyes would know how difficult it can be to get rid of it and also how badly it can ruin the entire look.

Most often, this problem occurs when there is water retention in the skin under the eyes. Along with that, other factors like ageing, health-related issues, etc., can also cause slight swelling in the skin under the eyes.

However, regardless of the reason, under-eye bags can make your skin appear exhausted and bring down your beauty quotient by notches. Luckily, there are certain ways to minimize puffiness from the affected area.

Today, at Boldsky, we've curated a list of under-eye masks that can provide an instant fix to this problem. Made with natural ingredients, these masks can reduce water retention, boost blood circulation in the skin, minimize the puffiness and give a refreshing look to the skin under and around your eyes.

Give any of the following masks a try to reduce the prominence of under-eye bags within minutes. Take a look at them, here:

1. Witch Hazel Mask

This mask can effectively eliminate the puffiness from the skin, as witch hazel is a natural astringent while the goodness of aloe vera gel and lavender essential oil can provide hydration to the skin and help it appear fresh.

What You'll Need:

1 teaspoon of witch hazel

1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel

3-4 drops of lavender essential oil

How To Use:

- Put the components in a bowl and stir to get the under-eye mask ready.

- Carefully, apply the mask onto the puffy skin under your eyes.

- Leave the mask on for 15 minutes.

- Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

2. Coffee Mask

The high content of caffeine in coffee combined with the antioxidants present in olive oil can boost blood circulation in the skin under your eyes and get rid of the unsightly puffiness.

What You'll Need:

1 teaspoon of coffee grounds

2 teaspoons of olive oil

How To Use:

- Put together a blend of the above-stated components.

- Apply the resulting material all over the affected area.

- Gently massage for a few minutes.

- Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water.

3. Egg White Mask

Egg white mask can reduce water retention under the eyes and also banish inflammation from that area.



What You'll Need:

1 egg white

1 teaspoon of gram flour

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

How To Use:

- Blend the components to get a smooth paste ready.

- Smear it all over the puffy area under your eyes.

- Let it sit there for 15-20 minutes.

- Wash it off with a light cleanser and lukewarm water.

4. Almond Oil Mask

Almond oil mask can minimize the puffiness under your eyes and also tighten the skin in that area. Apart from that, it can also treat dark circles.

What You'll Need:

1 teaspoon of almond oil

2 potato slices

How To Use:

- Grate the potato slices and mix the paste with almond oil.

- Put the resulting material on the affected area.

- Leave it there for 10 minutes.

- Wipe it off with a wet washcloth.



5. Cucumber Mask

A true favourite for treating under-eye bags, cucumber mask can also reduce the swelling and provide a refreshing glow to the skin.

What You'll Need:

2 tablespoons of grated cucumber

1 vitamin E capsule

1 teaspoon of milk

How To Use:

- Scoop out the oil from the capsule and mix with the other 2 ingredients.

- Apply the prepared paste all over the affected area under your eyes.

- Gently massage for a few minutes, before leaving the mask on for another 15 minutes.

- Rinse it off with lukewarm water.