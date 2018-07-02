Try This Banana Hair Mask To Treat Dry Frizzy Hair

Dry frizzy hair can bring down your beauty quotient by notches. Anyone who has ever had to deal with this type of hair knows very well it is difficult to manage and hard to treat.

A variety of factors from an unhealthy lifestyle, sun damage, unbalanced diet, health-related problems, usage of chemical-laden hair care products, excessive use of heat styling tools, etc., can lead to dry frizzy hair that looks dehydrated and brittle.

Also, if this problem is not taken care of then it may also lead to harrowing conditions like hair thinning and breakage. These problems can wreak havoc in the appearance and health of your tresses and become a source of embarrassment.

Fortunately, it is not impossible to treat dry frizzy hair. And, today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about an excellent hair mask that can make dry, frizzy and brittle hair a thing of the past.

This hair mask is made with all-natural ingredients that have been around for ages and are hailed for their innumerable beauty benefits. Moreover, using natural hair mask is good for your hair and would not cost you a great deal of money as most of these ingredients can be easily found in the kitchen cabinet.

So, upgrade your hair care routine with this homemade mask to not just fight off dry frizzy hair but also achieve healthy and smooth hair that can up your beauty game.

Recipe for Banana Hair Mask To Treat Dry Frizzy Hair

What You'll Need:

1 ripe banana

2 teaspoons of cocoa powder

1 tablespoon of milk

1 tablespoon of olive oil

How To Use:

Mix the components and apply to the scalp and hair.

Gently massage the scalp area for 5 minutes.

Leave the mask on for 40-45 minutes.

Use lukewarm water and your regular shampoo to wash off the residue.

Frequency:

Weekly application of this wonderful hair mask can treat dry hair and prevent flyaways.

Benefits Of Banana:

• Applying this nutritious fruit to the scalp can effectively restore moisture and prevent the scalp from drying out or becoming flaky. It can also ward off hair flyaways.

• Banana contains potassium and hair-benefiting vitamins that can strengthen hair from the roots and prevent breakage.

• This incredible fruit can also improve the elasticity of the hair. By doing this it keeps unsightly problems like split ends at bay.

• Banana also contains folic acid, a compound that can effectively add shine to lacklustre hair.

Benefits Of Cocoa Powder:

• Cocoa powder boosts blood circulation in the scalp and encourages the growth of healthy hair. Its regular application can help you fight off harrowing conditions like hair loss.

• This natural powder is considered effective for treating thin and dull-looking hair as it contains antioxidants capable of adding shine and volume to the hair.

• Topical application of cocoa powder improves the hair's manageability and softens its texture.

Benefits Of Milk:

• A potent hair care ingredient, milk is packed with calcium that is considered to be highly effective in strengthening the texture of hair.

• Milk provides deep nourishment to the scalp and hair. Its application can make the hair soft and smooth.

• Enriched with proteins like whey and casein, milk can assist in the rejuvenation of the hair and repair damage caused by environmental factors.

Benefits Of Olive Oil:

• Famous worldwide for its ultra-moisturizing abilities, olive oil is a remarkable hair care ingredient that can prevent your scalp and hair from drying out.

• Topical application of this impressive oil can make your tresses manageable and smooth and make sure that they don't become frizzy.

• Olive oil can fix damaged hair and keep premature greying of hair at bay. It contains a wide array of hair-benefiting nutrients that penetrate into the scalp to rejuvenate hair, repair damage, and slow down the ageing process.

Tips To Follow For Dry Frizzy Hair:

• Protect your hair from the harmful UV rays to prevent moisture loss.

• Stay away from heat styling tools that can cause damage to your hair and leave it looking dry and dull.

• Do not wash your hair with hot water as it can also cause dry and frizzy hair.

• Reduce the usage of store-bought serums and sprays as they often contain harsh chemicals that can cause dryness in your hair.

• Try overnight oil treatments to restore moisture in your hair and improve its texture.

Follow these tips without fail and use this wonderful hair mask on a weekly basis to get healthy hair that looks naturally gorgeous.