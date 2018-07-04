Try These Amazing Tips To Get Flawless Skin Instantly

Who doesn't wish to have a flawless skin? How radiant and glowing your skin looks is indirectly a mirror to how peaceful you are from within. In spite of the stress and pressures of daily life, you could still implement a few home based remedies that could give you the joy of having flawless skin instantly.

Having flawless skin naturally is a blessing, which only a few of us are lucky to possess. Salons and spas offer skin treatments, guaranteeing blemish-free, flawless skin but not before you have spent a fortune behind them.

However, there are certain home remedies that can come to your rescue and give you the much desired radiant skin without having to spend much. Read on to know some of the tips that can help you lighten the blemishes and spots and achieve a wrinkle free, brightened and flawless complexion.

Tips to get flawless skin instantly

• Using apple cider vinegar

Mix about one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and two teaspoon of rose water and dab it onto the spots on your face. You can apply it using a cotton ball onto scars and pigmented areas on your face. Allow it to dry for about 10 minutes. Rinse it off using water. Do this once every day.

Apple cider vinegar contains acid that is capable of exfoliating dull and pigmented skin cells. The acid present also lightens the scars and blemishes. The presence of antioxidants reverses free radical damage. Presence of astringent tones the skin and hence improves complexion.

• Using Aloe Vera

Cut an aloe vera leaf from its plant. Slice it sideways. Scoop the gel from within and place it in an air-tight jar. Apply this gel onto your face and massage. Leave it for about an hour and then wash it off using warm water. Do this once daily.

Aloe vera is known for its power of lightening scars and dark spots. It provides ample skin nourishment and heals damaged skin. It also reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

• Using coconut oil

First cleanse your face well. Then massage with coconut oil and leave it overnight. Do this daily before going to bed.

Coconut oil is anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antimicrobial in nature. It is also known for its moisturizing features.

• Using almond oil

Take two to three drops of almond oil between your fingertips and massage it onto your facial skin. Leave this overnight. Do this daily during bedtime.

Almond oil is an emollient, hence keeps the skin well hydrated. It also reduces marks of scars and blemishes.

• Using green tea ice cubes

Brew fresh green tea (steep the tea bag in hot water for a couple of seconds). Allow the tea to cool. Pour it into an ice tray and freeze it. Remove the green tea ice cubes and swirl it gently all over your face. Let it dry naturally and then rinse your face using warm water. Do this once daily.

Green tea has the power to replenish your skin cells. Green tea is loaded with antioxidants and is capable of healing all scars and marks.

• Using garlic

Crush one garlic clove and apply it over the scars on your face. Leave it for about five minutes and then rinse it off using water. Pat dry and then apply a moisturizer. Do this once daily.

Garlic has been used since ages as a spot treatment for scars, acne marks and blemishes. It is an antimicrobial agent that kills all the bacteria present on your face. It contains certain exfoliating acids that are great to lighten scars and marks on your face.

• Using honey

Make a thick paste using one or two teaspoons of honey and one teaspoon of cinnamon powder. Apply this onto your face and leave it for about 15 to 20 minutes. Wash your face with clean water. Repeat this at least once or twice every week. Honey is capable of making your face glow and when used over time it reduces marks and scars on your face. Being rich in antioxidants, healthy fats and nutrients, it keeps the skin supple and soft.

• Using lemon juice

Use half a lemon. Apply it over your face by applying a little pressure when rubbing the lemon on the face. Leave the lemon juice over your face for about 5 minutes. Wash it off using lukewarm water. Initially you can do this daily. Once you begin seeing results, you can reduce it to twice a week.

Acidic property of lemon juice acts as a natural bleach to your skin. This lightens your skin and makes it flawless. It brightens your skin and balances its pH levels as well.

• Using vegetable juice

Peel and cut about 4 carrots. Cut about half inch long ginger into small pieces. Blend these two with some water to form a thick juice. Drink this juice. Have one glass of this juice daily. Skin health is optimized due to the antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties of these two vegetables. The nutrients from ginger and carrots also rejuvenate your skin from within.