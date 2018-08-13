Sridevi's Anti-ageing Tips That You Will Fall In Love With!

All of us want to look flawless and it's certainly not a difficult task. Every woman dreams of having spotless and beautiful skin. No woman wants to encounter pimples, acne, fine lines, and wrinkles, but that does not always happen. There are times when we are stuck with these pimples and fine lines. What do we do then? Well, of course, there are home remedies that are very much effective in shooing these scary pimples away. But for how long? With time, these pimples and wrinkles begin to appear again. Therefore, it is essential to have some amazingly effective anti-ageing plan in place that will help you keep these skin worries at bay for a long time.

Speaking about anti-ageing, our very own Bollywood diva Sridevi was beauty conscious. She always sported a flawless skin, thanks to her beauty regime. Ever wondered what made her skin so perfect? What went behind all her confident and evergreen look? Well, a lot went into her beauty routine, especially the home remedies that she relied on. And, of course, exercise!

Using Home Remedies For Youthful Skin

Home Remedies always work wonders for everybody - even for a celebrity. Most people find it hard to believe that celebrities go for home remedies as whenever they are on screen they all sport glamorous looks. But wait, that's in front of the camera - reel life as they call it. As long as their real life is concerned, they do go for home remedies as it keeps their skin nourished and healthy.

The same went for Sridevi - she largely relied on home remedies for her skin & hair. And, we all know the result. She had fabulous hair and spotless skin. Well, now who doesn't want that? Want to know how to get spotless skin like Sridevi? Read on to find out her really cool beauty secrets that you will fall in love with!

Sridevi's Anti-ageing Tips You Will Fall In Love With!

Sridevi's Hair Care Tips

It's Always A 'Yes' For Head Massage

Whether she was exhausted after a long shoot or a tiring day with friends and family, Sridevi always opted for a soothing hair massage. It gave her peace of mind and also boosted her blood circulation. Well, now that's something we all should take a note of. Whether you like it or not, whether you want it or not, always go for a hair massage, preferably hot oil massage, once a while to boost blood circulation & to keep your scalp healthy and nourished.

Hair Colour Was Never An Option

It's a big no-no for Sridevi. She always preferred to opt for natural hair colour. As a matter of fact, we all know that hair colour contains some amount of chemicals which damage your scalp and hair. So, if you want your hair to be as healthy and luscious as Sridevi's was, follow her secret.

Sridevi's Skin Care Tips

Glycerin & Rosewater Are A Must

This is something that not just Sridevi, but our grandmothers also have been telling us. Rosewater is one of the best therapies for your skin. It helps to maintain the pH balance of your skin and also has the capacity to soothe irritated skin. Simply cleaning your face with rosewater every day can help clear the pores on your skin, thus nourishing it.

Similarly, glycerin is used to treat certain skin conditions like acne, pimples, and fine lines. It helps to seal the moisture in your skin, leaving a healthy glow.

Sridevi's Skin Care Tip: Before going to bed, clean your face with a mixture of rosewater and glycerin. It will help to restore the glow on your face.

Must Read: On Sridevi's Birthday, Decoding Her Envious Collection Of Western Outfits

Fruit Face Packs Are The Best

Yeah, they are! Even Sridevi vowed by it and used to go for a soothing fruit face pack therapy or fruit facials quite often. She always preferred fruit face packs over others as they provide you with the actual nourishment of the fruit.

Sridevi's Skin Care Tip: Go for a honey scrub or a massage and keep your skin hydrated. Also, going for fruit facials once a month could prove to be beneficial for the skin. You can even make a fruit face mask at home and get amazing results.

Fruit Face Pack Recipe

Ingredients

2 pieces ripe papaya

1 slice banana

4 grapes

2 slices orange

1 tablespoon honey

How To Make & Apply

Take a bowl and add all the fruits one by one.

Add honey.

Blend all the ingredients to make a smooth paste.

Let the mixture rest for a few minutes.

Apply it all over your face and neck. Avoid eyes and ears.

Wait for 20 minutes till the pack dries up.

Now wash off your face with cold water and pat it dry with a clean towel or a tissue paper.

Tip: Those with sensitive skin should first apply this pack on their forearm and wait for 24 hours to see the results and then proceed to use it on their face.

Water Therapy Always Works

This is something that we all know. One must drink plenty of water to keep themselves hydrated. Also, drinking a lot of water also helps to enhance the glow on your face and keep your skin away from all impurities. But... apart from drinking plenty of water, Sridevi also suggested something more. She always vowed for washing face with clean water almost all the time. Whenever possible, give your face a nice wash with clean water. Do not apply soap or use a face wash all the time. Only cleaning your face with water will help a lot.

Sridevi's Make-up Tips

Too Much Make-up Is A Complete No-No

As for Sridevi, she always loved that graceful look that she carried. Too much make-up was always a big no-no for her. She always believed in the notion that natural beauty is the best. That doesn't mean she never wore any make-up. Of course, she did! But, there was always a line which she never crossed. And, that's what she has passed on to her beautiful daughters - Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor.

Experiment With Lipsticks But Do Not Overdo It

This, for a fact, everybody will agree with. Sridevi loved experimenting with lipsticks, different colours for different occasions. But, she never crossed the line. She always carried a graceful look wherever she went - which made her stand out from the crowd.

Well, now that you know what went behind the Bollywood Diva's flawless looks, it is time you incorporate these small yet effective tips in your beauty regime and sport a flawless & confident look like Sridevi!