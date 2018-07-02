After Care Tips For Skin And Hair If You Just Got Drenched in Rain

Who doesn't like it to watch the rains sitting in your balcony sipping a cup of coffee? It's one of the most beautiful thing about monsoons, isn't it? But getting drenched in rain doesn't seem to be too exciting for some of us. But if you are someone who prefers to enjoy the rain by getting drenched then this article is for you.

Our skin and hair is prone to more damage especially during the monsoon season. Henceforth, not taking proper care of these will lead your skin dry and your hair frizzy enough to handle.

So, the next time you get drenched follow this skin and hair care routine right away to maintain a damage free skin and hair.

Skin Care Tips

Do Not Wash Your Face Frequently

Just because you got wet in rain, it doesn't mean that washing your face continuously will clean the dirt on the skin. In fact it will make your skin more dry. Make sure that you always dab the water with a clean cloth rather than vigorously wiping it off.

Moisturise, Moisturise And More Moisturise

This is one of the key tips to protect your skin during the monsoon season as your skin is more prone to become dry during this season. It can also make your skin itchy and difficult to manage. So the only way you can protect your skin is by moisturising it at regular intervals.

Use Sheet Masks

Along with moisturisation using a sheet mask also protects your skin. Use a mask that has moisturising properties before going to bed. Apply some moisturiser or lotion and place a sheet mask on top of it. Smooth and damage free skin is all yours.

Hair care Tips

Rinse It Right Away!

A major mistake that we all make when we come back home after getting drenched in rain is taking a shower in cold water. This will not remove all those pollutants and dirt accumulated on the hair. It is recommended to take a shower in hot water to get rid of all the dirt.

You can make an easy DIY hair rinse to wash your hair. Take a handful of neem leaves and boil it in water. Drain it and use this solution to rinse your hair.

Why Not Oil?

After you get back home before you go to take a shower, massage some oil on your scalp. This will help in removing the dirt form air and water. If you want you can also leave it overnight.

Dry It Well

Do not forget to dry your hair well after taking a bath. Failing to do so will invite bacterias and infections which will damage your hair and scalp. Let your hair dry naturally. If you are in a hurry you can use a blow dryer but make sure that you put it in the lowest mode so that overheat doesn't cause any further damage.

Conditioner Is A Must

Does your hair get frizzy and dry after getting wet in the rain? Then this is a sign that you should use a conditioner immediately to maintain frizz-free healthy mane. You can use any conditioner that suits your hair or if you are person who likes to go natural we have a remedy for you. Mix together egg white and 1 tbsp of fresh unflavoured yogurt. Apply this on your hair and leave it for 15 minutes. Later rinse it off in normal water.