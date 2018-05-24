Simple Hacks For Soothing Sunburned Skin That Actually Work

Sunburns are perhaps one of the worst things that can happen to your skin during the summer season. Caused by prolonged exposure to the harsh sun rays, sunburn can be a pain to deal with. The most common symptoms of this skin-related problem are redness, itchiness and stinging pain.

This is a common problem that many people face during the summer season. And, fortunately, treating a sunburn is an achievable task, as there are many natural remedies that you can use to soothe skin irritation and redness caused by sunburn.

Today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about a few simple-yet-effective hacks that can soothe sunburned skin and give you an instant relief from the irritation.

These tried-and-tested hacks can be done at home and you can use them multiple times in a day for effective results. Read on to know more about these hacks, here:

1. Cucumber Slices

Packed with antioxidants, cucumber can also treat sunburned skin in an effective manner.

How To Use:

Take a cucumber slice and gently rub it all over the affected area for a good 10 minutes before rinsing your skin with cold water. Use this hack repeatedly for soothing sunburned skin.

2. Witch Hazel

This hack requires you to make use of witch hazel, a potent skin care ingredient that is a powerhouse of anti-inflammatory properties capable of healing sunburns.

How To Use:

Mix ½ teaspoon of witch hazel with 2 tablespoons of distilled water. Soak a cotton ball in the resulting solution and dab it gently all over the affected area. After 10 minutes, rinse your skin with cold water. Repeat this once a day for best results.

3. Aloe Ice Cube

Aloe vera cubes can also effectively soothe sunburned skin. The anti-inflammatory properties of aloe vera gel enable it to treat sunburn and also give relief from the redness.

How To Use:

Pour freshly scooped out aloe vera gel in an empty ice tray. Let it freeze for 3-4 hours. Gently rub the aloe ice cube all over the affected area to get an instant relief. Try this hack multiple times in a day for best results.

4. Yogurt

Presence of probiotics in yogurt makes it an excellent remedy for treating sunburn and alleviating the discomfort and redness.

How To Use:

Slather fresh yogurt all over the sunburned skin and let it stay there for 10-15 minutes. Rinse off the residue with cold water. Use this natural hack 3-4 times in a day for effective results.

5. Tea Bags

Tea bags are loaded with tannic acid and other compounds like catechins that can soothe irritated, sunburned skin and also get rid of the redness.

How To Use:

Place tea bags on the affected area. Let them stay there for 15-20 minutes, prior to rinsing your skin with cold water. Repeat this at-home treatment throughout the day to get great results.

6. Cold Milk

Cold milk can have a soothing anti-inflammatory effect on the sunburned skin. It can effectively eliminate redness, itchiness, and pain from the skin.

How To Use:

Soak a cotton pad in cold milk. Place it on the affected area. Leave it there for 20 minutes before rinsing off the residue with cold water. This hack can be used multiple times in a day for treating sunburned skin.