Homemade Strips To Remove Blackheads Forever

Blackheads are small bumps that are commonly seen on areas like the nose, chin, shoulders, and arms. It looks like pimples but actually it is not. One of the reasons behind blackheads to be formed is acne and excessive oil secretion from the skin. If you do not take care of it properly, then the sweat, dirt, and oil in the skin will seep into the pores and clog the pores, thereby causing blackheads.

And yes, squeezing them out with your fingernails is really not a good idea, as this can leave your skin with a scar. With the ever-increasing pollution, our face is always exposed to it and this, in turn, leads to the accumulation of dirt and therefore blackheads. The other reasons are hormonal imbalance, stress, poor diet, etc.

There are various ways to remove blackheads and so for that you need to keep on reading because today we will tell you different ways in which you can remove blackheads easily. Let's take a look now.

Ways To Get Rid Of Blackheads:

1. Exfoliation:

Exfoliation is an important routine that one must follow, as this will help to get rid of the dead skin cells from your chin and it lets your skin breathe, therefore, unclogging the pores. But do not overdo it or rub harshly on your skin, as this will worsen your skin condition. Use a gentle scrubber.

Note: Do not apply a lot of pressure while scrubbing or else your skin will get irritated. Be gentle when you scrub.

2. Steam:

Steam your face before you start removing the blackheads. What you need to do is pour some warm water in a bowl and add a few drops of eucalyptus oil in it. Now, lean over and cover your head with a towel. The steam will help open up the pores and it will be easier for you to remove the blackheads.

3. Avoid Squeezing:

As tempting as it may look, do not squeeze the blackheads with your nails, as this will only worsen the condition.

4. Use Blackhead Strips:

There are various products in the market that you could try to remove the blackheads with. This will prevent your skin from scarring.

5. Use Microbeads And Sea Salt:

Microbeads are small plastic beads that's great for exfoliation. These help to clean the skin, as the tiny beads reach deep into the pores, making the skin look fresh. Go for a face scrub that contains microbeads.

Sea salt helps to unclog the pores and remove blackheads naturally, as it contains excellent antibacterial properties. Just add a few drops of lemon juice in a bowl of sea salt. Now, massage the mixture on your chin for a few minutes.

Homemade Blackhead-removing Strips

1. Use An Orange Peel:

Orange peels contain vitamin C and other effective nutrients that are great to treat various skin problems such as acne, whiteheads, and blackheads.

How To Use:

• Dry orange peels in the sun and make it into a fine powder with the help of a mixer.

• Mix 1 tablespoon of orange powder and 2 tablespoons of rosewater in a bowl.

• Make it into a smooth paste.

• Now, apply this paste on your chin and let it dry.

• Gently scrub off using wet hands.

• Wash your face with cold water.

2. Aloe Vera:

The antibiotic properties found in aloe vera help to ward off skin disorders. It also soothes the skin, controls excess oil production, and cleans the pores, thereby keeping acne and blackheads away. You can directly apply aloe vera gel on your chin and leave it for 10-15 minutes. Wash your face with lukewarm water.

3. Milk And Honey Blackhead Strips:

Honey is an excellent antibiotic that helps to extract dirt from pores and make the skin soft and clean. Milk contains lactic acid that helps to keep your skin soft and smooth.

How To Use:

• In an oven-friendly bowl, mix 1 tablespoon of honey and 1 teaspoon of cold milk.

• Mix them well and heat the mixture for a minute in the microwave. After a minute, mix the mixture again.

• Now, apply a thin layer of this mixture on your chin.

• Take a piece of cotton cloth and place it gently on the mixture that's on your chin.

• Now, leave the cloth on your chin for 15-20 minutes and then gently peel the strip off in one go.

• Wash your face with cold water.

• Repeat this process 3 times in a week.

4. Honey And Cinnamon:

Cinnamon helps to improve blood circulation and makes the skin soft and smooth. It is considered to be a natural healer and when combined with honey, it will help to remove blackheads.

How To Use:

• In a bowl, add ½ a tablespoon of honey and ½ a tablespoon of cinnamon powder (we do not want to waste this) and mix them well.

• Apply this paste on your chin and cover it up with a small strip of cotton cloth. Pat the cotton cloth on your chin and wait for 5 minutes.

• Now, gently remove the strip and wash your face with lukewarm water.

• Repeat this process 2 times in a week.

5. Lemon:

Lemons help to shrink the pores and treat blackheads. It also prevents marks and blemishes on the skin.

How To Use:

• Take a cotton ball and squeeze a lemon on it.

• Now, apply this directly on the blackheads. Let it dry.

• Wash your face with lukewarm water.

• Repeat this process 2-3 times in a week.

So, there you go, ladies. Give it a try and see the results for yourself.