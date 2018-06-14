Pomegranate Peel And Besan Face Pack For Dry Skin

Pomegranates, also referred to as the "fruit of paradise", is definitely one of the tastiest fruits to eat and not just that, it is capable of providing ample health benefits as well. The seeds of pomegranates have the capability to enhance the flavour of any dish.

This yummy fruit can also serve as the doorway for attaining a glowing and flawless skin - well, not just the fruit, but the peel of this tasty fruit also has features that can be effective in attaining a beautiful skin.

Pomegranates can be incorporated in your daily beauty regime easily in the form of a face pack. Read on to know how you can prepare a face pack using pomegranate peel to achieve a healthy-looking and glowing skin.

How To Prepare A Face Pack Using Pomegranate Peel, Besan And Milk Cream

This face mask is ideal to be used by people who generally have a dry skin.

Ingredients Required To Prepare The Mask:



Besan - 1 tbsp

Milk cream - 2 tbsp

Pomegranate peel powder - 2 tbsp

Pomegranate peel powder can be prepared by drying the pomegranate peels in the sun and then grinding them.

Preparation Of The Face Mask:

1. Take the pomegranate peel in a bowl. To this add the besan and milk cream.

2. Blend them all together to obtain a smooth paste.

3. Apply the paste on to your face by spreading it evenly. You can either use your fingers to apply the mask or use a face pack application brush.

4. Keep the face pack on for about a minimum of 20 minutes. You can then wash it off.

Try to do this at least once or twice every week.

The milk cream added in the face mask can efficiently keep your face well moisturized. It also provides skin lightening benefits. The besan added in the face mask exfoliates the skin very well. Besan also unclogs the pores. This face pack works very well for people with dry skin.

Skin Health Benefits That Pomegranates Provide

• Pomegranates are known for keeping the skin well hydrated. It replenishes the moisture content of the skin. This fruit is also an excellent source of vitamin C. Hence, leaving your skin smooth and soft (which shows why a face pack made using it is beneficial for people with dry skin).

When applied on the skin, regeneration of the epidermis is promoted. Epidermis is the outer layer of the skin. It also facilitates skin repair.

• Pomegranates can prevent the skin damage that occurs when there is repeated exposure to harmful UV rays. Pomegranates are known to contain tannins, antioxidants and anthocyanins. These have anti-inflammatory features and hence effectively reduce UVB damage.

• Pomegranates are also famous for their anti-ageing property. According to studies, pomegranate extracts increase collagen type 1, water content and hyaluronan content of the skin. This, thus, reduces the effects of photoageing. This fruit extract also provides an antioxidative impact on the skin.

Benefits Of Besan For Skin

Besan or gram flour has been used since ages for attaining a glowing, flawless and healthy skin. The age-old trick of using besan for a good skin still continues in the 21st century. Besan has the following skin benefits:

• Besan contains zinc that is highly effective in treating acne. Fiber in besan stabilizes the levels of blood sugar.

• Besan when mixed with lemon juice and yogurt serves to work as a great pack and helps in removing tan.

• Besan has been used since centuries as a body scrub. It facilitates the exfoliation of the dead skin cells. Besan when mixed with grounded oats and corn flour serves to be a great scrub and is capable of removing excess dirt and sebum from the body.

• Using besan along with fenugreek powder can remove fine facial hair.

• Besan when mixed with raw milk and applied on the face can cleanse your skin from within. This reduces the oiliness of the face as well.

Pomegranate Peels Used In Face Masks Grant Healthy Skin

• Pomegranate peels contain ellagic acid, which is known to effectively prevent the moisture contained in the skin cells from drying out. This way, the skin is always kept well hydrated.

• Pomegranate peels serve to be highly effective as a sun blocking agent. It can prevent as well as repair skin damage caused due to the exposure to the UVA and UVB rays.

• According to research data from the American Association for Cancer Research conference, pomegranate extracts possess a preventive agent that is capable of fighting against the occurrence of skin cancer.

• Pomegranates have also been linked to delaying skin ageing and the appearance of wrinkles. The pomegranate peel extracts when used alongside seed oil prevents enzymes that are responsible for breaking down collagen, enables synthesis of procollagen and promotes growth of skin cells.