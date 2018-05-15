Oatmeal For Whiteheads: 7 Masks That Actually Work

Oatmeal has always been hailed as a remarkable skin care ingredient because of its numerous benefits. Though it can be used for a myriad of skin problems, it is known to be particularly effective in treating whiteheads.

Tiny, white bumps known as closed comedones, aka whiteheads, are often a result of clogged up skin pores. Accumulation of dust particles, toxins and dead skin cells in the pores or excessive production of sebum causes white bumps to appear on the surface of the skin. Not only are whiteheads unsightly, but they can also make your skin appear rough and bumpy.

Oatmeal's exfoliating properties along with its other skin-saving properties can effectively treat whiteheads. It gets into the pores and draws out dust particles, thereby removing whiteheads and shrinking the size of the pores. Apart from that, the anti-inflammatory agents found in oatmeal enable it to soothe the skin and make it appear fresh.

Here, we've curated a list of whitehead-combating face masks that are popular for their effectiveness in treating this common skin problem. Take a look.

1. Oatmeal With Baking Soda And Olive Oil

The goodness of oatmeal combined with the exfoliating properties of baking soda and antioxidants of olive oil can remove dirt from the pores and effectively treat whiteheads.

How To Use:

Take a bowl, put 1 tablespoon of cooked oatmeal, a pinch of baking soda and 1 teaspoon of olive oil in it. Thoroughly stir to get the material ready. Put it all over the affected areas and gently scrub for a few minutes. Leave the mask on for another 15 minutes before rinsing it off with tepid water.

How Often:

Use this whitehead-fighting mask on a weekly basis to get visible results.

2. Oatmeal With Egg White And Aloe Vera Gel

The astringent properties of egg white and the infection-combating abilities of aloe vera gel combined with the skin-benefiting features of oatmeal can draw out the impurities from the pores and help you get rid of the whiteheads for good.

How To Use:

Put 1 tablespoon of oatmeal in a bowl and add 1 teaspoon of egg white and 2 teaspoons of aloe vera gel to it. Smear the mask on your face and gently massage on the affected areas. After 10-15 minutes, wash off the residue with lukewarm water.

How Often:

Weekly application of this homemade mask can help you attain whitehead-free skin.

3. Oatmeal With Sugar And Tea Tree Oil

This homemade oatmeal mask treats whiteheads by removing the dead skin cells and pollutants from the skin pores. Also, its regular usage can help your skin become smooth and supple.

How To Use:

Create a blend of 1 teaspoon of oatmeal, ½ teaspoon of granulated sugar, 3-4 drops of tea tree oil and 1 teaspoon of coconut oil. Put the resulting mask on your face and leave it there for 15 minutes before wiping it off with a wet washcloth.

How Often:

Once a week, pamper your skin with this mask to get the desired results.

4. Oatmeal With Green Tea

This is another tried-and-tested oatmeal mask that can remove whiteheads and make sure that your skin pores stay clean and closed.

How To Use:

Simply mix 1 tablespoon of cooked oatmeal with 2 teaspoons of unsweetened green tea. Smear the material on the affected areas and allow it to dry for 15-20 minutes, before wiping it off with a wet washcloth.

How Often:

Twice a week, use this whitehead-combating mask to get clean and clear skin.

5. Oatmeal With Tomato And Apple Cider Vinegar

The combination of the above-stated components can effectively get the gunk out of your skin and solve the problem of blackheads on the face.

How To Use:

Scoop out tomato pulp and mix it with 1 teaspoon of cooked oatmeal and ½ a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar. Smear the resulting material all over the face and let it dry before washing off the residue with lukewarm water.

How Often:

Use this oatmeal mask on a weekly basis to effectively treat whiteheads.

6. Oatmeal With Potato Juice

The remarkable combination of oatmeal and potato juice can not only banish whiteheads but also soften your skin's texture.

How To Use:

Just put together a blend of 1 tablespoon of cooked oatmeal and 2 teaspoons of potato juice. Apply it to the affected area and gently scrub for a few minutes. Leave the mask on for another 15 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.

How Often:

Try to use this DIY mask twice a week to get speedy results.



7. Oatmeal With Honey

The antibacterial properties of honey combined with the goodness of oatmeal can clear out the dust particles from the pores and boost your skin's hydration factor.

How To Use:

Combine 1 teaspoon of each cooked oatmeal and organic honey to get this face mask ready. Put it on your face and scrub for a few minutes. Leave the mask on for another 10 minutes before washing it off with a light cleanser and tepid water.

How Often:

Use this mask at least 2-3 times in a week to get visible results.