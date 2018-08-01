Nourish Your Hair The Right Way With These Amazing Hair Packs

Healthy and beautiful hair can up your beauty game and make you feel confident. On the other hand, unhealthy hair that looks dull and lifeless can become a source of embarrassment and make you feel conscious of your appearance.

That is the reason why it is highly imperative to maintain hair health by following a proper hair care routine. Treating it with care can help your locks retain its natural body and lustre and keep them damage-free.

A proper hair care routine would not just include shampooing and conditioning hair but also the application of home remedies. Safe, affordable and most importantly loaded with nature's goodness, home remedies are essential for hair care.

They provide the much-needed nourishment to the hair. Additionally, they can repair the damage caused by unavoidable factors and improve the way your hair looks.

The most widely used home remedies for hair care purposes are avocado, egg, honey, banana, lemon juice and many more. These natural ingredients can benefit your hair in numerous ways and their topical application can help nourish dried out and dull-looking tresses.

These remedies can either be used separately or as hair packs when used in combination with other remedies. If you're yet to try homemade hair packs, then do read on:

Why You Should Make A Hair Pack At Home:

- Homemade hair packs are made with natural ingredients that are safer than the chemical-infused packs available in the beauty stores.

- With homemade hair packs, you get to choose the ingredients that you want to use.

- Hair packs made at home are less pricey compared to the store-bought ones.

Now that you know about the reasons why you should try whisking a hair pack at home, here are some of the most amazing hair packs that can nourish your hair and make them look absolutely flawless.

Avocado & Banana For Dull Hair

How To Do:

• Mash a ripe avocado and banana.

• Massage the resulting paste all over the scalp.

• Allow it to sit there for 30 minutes.

• Wash thoroughly with lukewarm water and shampoo.

How This Helps:

Nutrient-rich banana, when used in combination with protein-rich avocado, can repair damaged hair and restore its natural health and shine. Application of this hair-nourishing pack can help you make dull hair a thing of the past.

Avocado & Honey For Dry Hair

How To Do:

• Mash an avocado and mix with 1 tablespoon of organic honey.

• Slather the resulting pack on the scalp and towards the ends of the roots.

• Leave it there for 25 minutes.

• Wash off the residue with lukewarm water.

How This Helps:

When teamed together, avocado and honey get absorbed into the deep layers of the scalp and help retain moisture. This, in turn, helps in treating dry hair. The regular application of this amazing hair pack can help you get well-moisturised hair.

Avocado & Oatmeal For Itchy Scalp

How To Do:

• Take a bowl, put 1 tablespoon of cooked oatmeal in it and add mashed avocado to it.

• Gently work the resulting paste into your hair.

• Cover it up with a dry shower cap.

• After 30 minutes, wash your hair thoroughly with shampoo and lukewarm water.

How This Helps:

The vitamins and amino acids in avocado, when teamed with the exfoliating properties of oatmeal, can effectively soothe the irritated and itchy scalp. The application of this pack can give your scalp relief from annoying itchiness.

Avocado & Egg For Shiny Hair

How To Do:

• Combine an egg and mashed avocado to get the paste-like pack prepared.

• Divide your hair into sections and apply this pack.

• Let it stay on for 30 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.

How This Helps:

Both avocado and egg are protein-rich hair care ingredients. Their combination penetrates into the scalp and hair strands and enhances their natural shine. This pack is a superb alternative to shine-boosting serums.

Hair Care Tips To Remember:

• Stay away from heat styling tools as they can cause severe damage to the health of your locks and make them appear lifeless and brittle.

• Get your locks trimmed every 3-4 months to get rid of split ends.

• Try to incorporate hair care products such as shampoo, conditioner, serum, etc., made with natural ingredients as using chemical-infused products can hamper the health of your hair.