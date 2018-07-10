Mix These Ingredients And Make Your Own Blush At Home

Do you often worry about the chemical overload in store-bought products? Do you skip using most of the makeup essentials including the blush due to this fear? Then, this article is to help and guide you on the technique of making a cream blush at home in a simple manner. You can save some bucks and look great too.

Why Is A Cream Blush Used?

A cream blush blends easily into your skin, giving your skin a more natural blush, helping you avoid that cakey look. It gives that moist texture to the skin too. A natural cream blush can help all skin types. It helps dry skin as it moisturizes from within, adding the pink glow. With a little twist, there are options to make a blush to treat oily skin as well.

When you use a creamy blush, rather than a powdered one, the resulting look is more natural. In places with cold climate, a cream blush gives a moisturized tint too. Further, a cream blush is more long-lasting. It gives a bolder and more versatile look than the powdered version.

By making your own cream blush, you get to decide what exactly goes into it, and you get to customize the colour too. You can apply the blush using a makeup sponge or your fingers too. You need to use only a small amount of the blush, and it goes a long way.

Here's How You Can Make Your Own Cream Blush At Home

Ingredients:

• 1 tsp shea butter

• ½ tsp of emulsifying wax

• 1 tbsp of aloe vera gel

• 1 tsp of any mica powder

• 1 tsp of cocoa powder

• 2 tsp of natural mineral powder in any colour

How To Prepare:

1. Melt the shea butter with the wax in a microwave for 10 seconds. Take care not to overheat it.

2. Whisk in the aloe gel slowly in this and allow it to cool down.

3. Now gently add the cocoa powder and mica powder in tiny amounts until you get your desired tinge.

4. Just take a pinch of this mixture and apply it on your inner wrist to check if you have got the colour right. Else, adjust accordingly.

5. Now allow it to cool completely, and transfer the content into a clean container to be used whenever required. Your cream blush is ready.

Alternative DIY Recipe For Cream Blush

Ingredients:

• 1 tbsp shea butter

• ¼ tsp of any natural food colour of your choice

• 8 drops of tea tree essential oil (optional)

How To Prepare:

1. Heat shea butter in a double boiler on your stove, until it has melted completely.

2. Stir in the natural food colour (should be finely powdered). Choose the colour to match your desired shape. Use about quarter teaspoon of total powder for a tablespoon of shea butter.

3. Add 5 to 10 drops of tea tree oil. This is optional, but tea tree oil has antimicrobial properties, and hence helps by fighting acne on your skin, and helps the product last longer.

4. Mix well and pour this mixture into a clean aluminium tin or container. Allow it to cool and harden up.

5. Your blush is ready. You can even blend it onto your cheeks with your fingers, using a tiny amount at a time. Use powdered blush or face powder to set it, if you so desire.

Some Tips:

• Add colours to a pre-made lotion, and it will give you a smooth blush/bronzer too. The lotion will serve as a base. You can experiment with the colours to suit your desired shade. When applied on the skin, it would appear a shade lighter than what it looks like on the container.

• If you are adding colours to a homemade lotion, then adding vegetable wax will give a thicker and long-lasting blush/bronzer, while using aloe will give you a smoother and subtle mix.

• If you wish to get more of the rose or pink colour, then add more reddish mica powders, while adding cocoa powder or bronze mica, will give you a bronzer or tan mixture.

Well, now you know how to make your own natural cream blush. Do you have other wonderful ideas of making a homemade blush? Share your ideas with us in the comments section below.