Is Tomato Effective In Reducing Red Spots On The Skin?

The increase in environmental pollution, application of different make-up products, skin type, stress, etc., all tend to take a toll on the skin. So, it is very important to feed your skin with the right products, so that your skin will be protected from various damages. You might have noticed a couple of red patches or spots on the skin and this is common to the general population.

Red spots occur because of internal bleeding under the facial skin. Sometimes it may appear red, purple or brown in colour and the spot ranges from 1 to 2 mm. These spots can appear anywhere in the body and they look like a rash and are often clustered.

Red spots are most likely to be harmless but if you feel like the spots are getting worse, then you should get examined by a doctor. But before you make a trip to the clinic, you can try using a home remedy before consulting a doctor.

The best way to treat these spots is to understand its underlying cause, so let's see what are the different reasons that cause spots on the skin.

What Causes Red Spots On The Skin?

There are various factors that contribute to red spots on the skin and below we have listed the common causes:

1. Acne:

This is one of the most common causes of red spots on the face. Acne is caused due to the overactive sebaceous gland. Acne often leads to acne scars which are usually red or brown in colour and often causes red spots.

2. Allergies:

There are various factors that trigger allergy related spots, such as dust, pollen, dander, insect bites, food, chemicals (such as make-up) etc. These factors can cause red spots on the skin.

3. Eczema:

Eczema is also a skin condition that produces rashes. There is no definite cause of eczema, but there are a few symptoms that are associated with the disease. And these are as follows:

Scaling of skin.

Dry or itchy skin.

Crusting.

Small, red spots.

4. Heat rash.

5. Over production of protein.

6. An insect bite.

These are the most common reasons and if you ask whether there are remedies to treat red spots? Well, yes, there are. We have few home remedies that you can try at home and see if it works for you. If the problem still persists, then it's advisable to check with the doctor. So, today we will see how tomato can help minimize or clear away red spots on your skin. Let's take a look now:

Is Tomato Effective In Reducing Red Spots On The Skin?

You must have tried various beauty hacks, like creams, lotions, etc., but never got the desired result, right? Here we have a power-packed skincare ingredient that you must try out, the humble tomato.

All of us do have tomatoes in our fridge, right? You might ask how does tomato help in reducing red spots, right?

Let's check out the benefits of tomatoes:

Tomatoes act as a natural exfoliator, meaning it helps to unclog pores and cleanse the skin by removing the upper layer of the dead skin cells.

Tomato is loaded with vitamin A, C, and antioxidants and is also a natural moisturizer that helps to fight dry skin.

The alpha hydroxy and salicylic acids help to kill the bacteria that cause rashes on the skin and repairs skin damage.

Tomatoes are packed with lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that increases the production of collagen, meaning it helps the skin cells to regenerate. And it also reduces redness and red spots that are caused by acne.

1. Tomato Treatment:

This is one of the simplest and most effective treatment.

Collect Your Supplies:

First and foremost, you need to use fresh tomatoes, not canned ones. Reason being fresh tomatoes do not contains preservatives or seasoning, so it will work best on your skin.

Make sure you use a full size tomatoes, not grape or cherry tomatoes.

Your tomatoes should have a vibrant color and should be firm. If it doesn't smell good, then do not use it on your skin.

2. Use The Whole Tomato:

The easiest way to get the benefit of tomatoes is to directly apply it on the face.

Procedure:

Cut one ripe tomato into half.

Run the tomato slice on your skin by gently squeezing its juice.

Leave the pulp on your skin for an hour and then wash it off with normal water.

Use this remedy every day until you get your desired result.

Tomato Mask:

If your red spots are worse, then you will want to try this method.

Procedure:

Mash a whole tomato with the help of a fork or any kitchen utensils in a bowl.

Use the pulp (inside part of the tomato) as a facial mask.

Spread this pulp on your face and leave it there for an hour.

Wash your face and apply a mild moisturizer.

Repeat this process 3-4 times in a week.

3. Tomato And Avocado Mask:

The moisturizing properties of avocado help to keep the skin smooth and soft and the various vitamins present in it is great for skincare. So, the combination of avocado and tomatoes can do wonders to your skin.

Procedure:

Mash one ripe tomato and one ripe avocado and make it into a smooth paste.

Now apply this paste on your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Use this 3-4 times in a week.

4. Tomato And Honey Mask:

Honey contains powerful antioxidants and possesses anti-inflammatory properties that help to kill acne-causing bacteria. It helps to reduce redness on the skin and also helps to keep the skin moisturized.

Procedure:

In a bowl, add half a cup of tomato juice and 2-3 tablespoons of honey. Mix them well.

Now apply this paste all over your face and on the affected area and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Use this remedy 2-3 times in a week.

Isn't it super easy? You can try few other home remedies as well, like aloe vera, lemon, sugar scrub, banana peel, baking soda, potato, sandalwood powder. Go ahead and give it a try. Since it's all natural and homemade, your skin will be exposed to no chemicals at all and it will definitely heal soon.

Tips To Prevent Tiny Red Spots On the Skin

Avoid using beauty products containing chemical preservatives.

Drink plenty of water and keep yourself hydrated.

Wear a sunscreen while stepping outside or wear a wide-brimmed hat to cover your face.

Make a habit of washing your face with a gentle moisturizer twice a day. This will reduce the appearance of red spots, acne, blemishes, etc.

Try out the above-mentioned remedy and decide for yourself. Home remedies do take some time, so do not stop using it after 2-3 times. You'll need to be patient and believe us, it will work. But again, if you feel that it's not working out for you, then please visit a doctor. Till then, take good care of your skin, beauties!