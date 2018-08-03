Is Tea Tree Oil Effective In Treating Keloids?

Skin is the most sensitive part of human's body. Everyone desires to have a beautiful and radiant skin. In the recent years, there has been a lot of innovations in the field of skin care.

Be it summer or winter, skin is one organ that is always vulnerable. It is one of the parts of the human body, which needs to be constantly taken care of.

In spite of all the efforts of skin care, few people suffer from skin problems which are difficult to be treated. For example, scars, acne, keloids, inflammation, etc.

Out of these, keloid is one of the major problems, for which the treatment is not specifically known.

So What Are Keloids?

When the skin is injured, a fibrous tissue called as the scar tissue is formed around the wound and when this tissue grows excessively, keloids are formed.

Usually, when the skin is injured, the body produces collagen cells around the damaged skin to protect the wounded area, resulting in a scar. In most of the cases, the scar diminishes over time and the skin comes back to normal. But sometimes, the scar starts overgrowing and becomes bigger than the actual wound, resulting in keloids.

Keloids are most commonly found on chest, cheeks, earlobes and shoulders. But it can occur on any part of the body. They are irregularly shaped and enlarge over time. Keloids are usually harmless and painless, but few may cause itchiness and irritation around the area.

What Causes Keloids?

Cuts or punctures

Burns

Incisions from surgery

Skin conditions

Tattoos/ piercings

Certain diseases

Insect bites

Home Remedies For Treating Keloids

Keloids usually do not require medical attention. They can self-diagnosed and treated by home remedies. The most effective treatment would be with the use of tea tree oil.

Tea tree oil is an oil extracted from the leaves of the tea tree Melaleuca alternifolia, native to Queensland and South Wales, Australia. It is an essential oil which has various benefits for skin and hair. Initially, tea tree oil was used as a traditional medicine for treating cough and cold.

Tea tree oil contains a number of compounds which help fight germs and other foreign invaders. It is because of this property of tea tree oil, that it is widely used to treat various skin and health problems.

Benefits Of Tea Tree Oil For Skin:

With its powerful antibacterial and antioxidant properties, tea tree oil can do wonders for skin, if used effectively. It can help cure various skin problems such as:

Acne and eczema

Dry skin

Inflammation

Scars

Hair and scalp

Ringworm

Psoriasis

Cuts and infections

Razor burns

Nail fungus

Athlete's foot

So How To Use Tea Tree Oil For Keloids?

Tea tree oil is considered to be very essential for treating keloids, due to its antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties.

How to do?

Dilute 2-3 drops of tea tree oil in 1 tbsp of water.

Apply this to the area of keloid with the help of cotton pad.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and wash off.

Repeat once a day

Why this works?

Tea tree oil helps in hydrating the scars and reduce their visibility. It prevents the overgrowth of scar tissue and speeds up wound healing by minimizing their size. It helps to combat bacteria which infect wounds and worsen them.

Aspirin And Tea Tree Oil For Keloids

What you'll need?

3-4 aspirin tablets

1-2 tsp water

2-3 drops tea tree oil

Cotton pads

How to do?

Powder the aspirin tablets and mix it with water until it becomes a smooth paste.

Apply this mixture on the keloids and let it dry for 20-30 minutes.

Then, rinse the paste off with water.

Soak a cotton pad in tea tree oil and apply it all over the keloid.

Repeat this once a day for best results.

Why this works?

Aspirin is a non-steroidal and anti-inflammatory drug. It is a skin clarifier which helps to heal scars and reduce the growth of the keloid. Both aspirin and tea tree oil contain properties that help reduce the scars and lighten them. Thus it is a very effective treatment for keloids.

Lavender Oil And Tea Tree Oil For Keloids

What you'll need?

2-3 drops lavender oil

2-3 drops tea tree oil

Cotton pads

How to do?

Mix both lavender oil and tea tree oil in equal quantities.

Soak a cotton pad in the oil blend and apply it over the keloid region.

Leave it on for 25-30 minutes and rinse off with water.

Repeat once daily for faster results.

Why this works?

Tea tree oil kills the infection causing keloids. Lavender oil is anti-inflammatory which helps to minimize the size of keloids and inhibits growth.

Sea Salt And Tea Tree Oil For Keloids

What you'll need?

1 tsp sea salt

2 tbsp water

3-5 drops tea tree oil

Aloe vera gel (optional)

Cotton pads

How to do?

Heat the water and dissolve the sea salt in it.

Apply the salt solution on the keloid using a cotton pad.

Leave it on for 5-7 minutes and then apply tea tree oil covering the entire area of the keloid.

Once the tea tree oil is absorbed, apply Aloe vera gel to soften the region (optional).

Repeat this process once or twice a day.

Why this works?

Sea salt is an antiseptic which helps to reduce infection and tea tree oil reduces growth and inflammation. Hence it is an effective remedy.

Tea tree oil is a great home remedy for treating keloid scars of different forms. The use of tea tree oil in combination with other ingredients can help reduce the size and growth of keloids.

So why wait? Start using these remedies now to get rid of keloids!