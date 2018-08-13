There are various reasons why skin care experts urge people to slather sunscreen prior to stepping out in the sun. From an increased risk of skin cancer to premature signs of ageing and tanning, there are many negative ways in which harsh UV rays emitted by the sun can harm your skin.

While most of the effects of exposure to sun rays can only be seen in the long-term, tanning is one problem that occurs immediately. When exposed to the UV rays, the colour of the skin tends to become dark and look tanned. And, anyone who's ever had to deal with this vexing skin problem knows that getting rid of tanning is not an easy task.

It gives an uneven tone to the skin and leaves it looking rough and dried out. But, with the help of proper treatment, it is very much possible to get rid of tanning from the skin and restore its natural colour.

While there are different types of anti-tan creams and masks that you can go for, if you are looking for a safe and inexpensive way to remove tanning in an instant, then it is best to give home remedies a try.

Inexpensive, safe to use and most importantly, effective in treating tanning and repairing sun damage, home remedies are worth a try. Here are some of the home remedies you can use to get rid of tanning from the skin.

Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Tanned Skin

Remedial ingredients that contain skin-lightening agents and antioxidants are often considered to be best for removing tanning from the skin. Their skin-lightening property helps get rid of the discolouration while the antioxidants can repair the damage caused by the sun to some extent.

Home remedies such as tomato, oatmeal, lemon juice and papaya are cited to be some of the most effective ones for banishing tanning from the skin. Especially, papaya as it tends to work instantly.

Is Ripe Papaya An Instant Remedy For Tanned Skin?

Ripe papaya is touted to be an excellent instant remedy for the tanned skin. This fruit contains an enzyme, papain, which is a wondrous compound for removing tanning from the skin. Aside from that, papaya is enriched with vital vitamins and nutrients that can restore the skin's natural health and repair the damage caused by the harsh UV rays of the sun.

Compounds such as vitamin E in papaya can act as a healing agent and soothe sunburn. The topical application of papaya can give your tanned skin relief from not just the discolouration but also from the itchiness and redness.

Furthermore, treating tanned skin with ripe papaya can also help your skin ward off premature signs of ageing (wrinkles, mouth lines, fine lines) that are often a result of exposure to the UV rays.

How To Use Ripe Papaya For Tanned Skin?

Ripe papaya can be used in various different ways. You can either directly apply it to the skin or use it in combination with other equally effective home remedies such as lemon juice. Here we've listed the most effective ways in which ripe papaya can give your skin instant results from tanning.

Method 1:

- Peel of a ripe papaya and cut a few pieces.

- Mash the pieces to prepare the paste.

- Slather it all over the tanned area.

- Gently massage for a few minutes before leaving the paste on for another 20 minutes.

Wash off the residue with normal water for instant results from tanning.

Method 2:

- Take 1 tablespoon of papaya paste and mix with 1 teaspoon of organic honey and ½ teaspoon of lemon juice.

- Put the resulting blend in a blender to get a smooth paste ready.

- Smear it on the affected area and gently massage for a few minutes.

- Rinse thoroughly with normal water.

Method 3:

- Take a bowl, put 1 tablespoon of each, mashed papaya and yogurt in it.

- Stir thoroughly with a spoon to get a paste-like consistency.

- Apply it to the tanned skin.

- Let it work its charm for a good 15-20 minutes before rinsing it off with normal water.

So, the next time when you have to treat tanned skin, instead of reaching out for a commercial anti-tan product, just try any of the aforementioned methods to not just get rid of tanning but also help your skin stay healthy and beautiful.