Good skin health can boost our confidence to great heights. Facing skin issues such as acne can make us feel low and inferior when in public. Acne can take long to heal and leaves behind annoying marks. Acne is known to be a chronic, inflammatory skin condition that results in pimples and spots on the face, back, chest, upper arms and shoulders. Pimples, cysts, whiteheads, blackheads and nodules are all types of acne.

Acne involves the oil glands found at the base of hair follicles. Although there are several cosmetic treatment centres that claim complete cure from the occurrence of acne, there are little proven results about it. Moreover seeking cosmetic treatments at spas, etc., can be quite expensive and would require plenty of sittings. One of the ancient treatments that can sort the issue of acne is oil pulling. Read on to know more about the usage and benefits of this technique in treating acne.

The Technique Behind Oil Pulling Treatment

Oil pulling is a technique that detoxifies the oral cavity. The detoxification works by removing the impurities that would have accumulated in the cavity. The treatment works by preventing the spreading of these toxins and impurities to the other parts of the body. This is so because oil pulling draws out and eliminates the toxins right from where they had entered. This ensures that the various organs of the body continue to function in the optimal manner.

Is Oil Pulling Effective In Treating Acne?

The oil pulling treatment removes bacteria and harmful toxins of all kinds. This keeps the other parts of the body free from harmful toxins. This works towards clearing up acne in an effective manner. Acne is by far one of the prime occurrences when there are issues with the gut. Gut problems occur whenever there is imbalance of bacteria in this region of the body. Our body is a house to bacteria which are good as well as bad.

For us to stay healthy, it is important that we make sure that there is always a balance maintained between the good and the bad bacteria. The bacterial balance maintains the overall wellness of the human body and the skin in general.

As the technique of oil pulling gets rid of bacteria directly from the mouth, the bacteria do not get to the gut resulting in healthy body and improved skin. This ancient practice is thus effective in clearing up the skin and preventing the occurrence of acne.

How To Use Oil Pulling For Acne Treatment

Oil pulling is a simple technique. All you need is a high-quality cold-pressed organic oil. You can use sesame or coconut oil. Follow the below steps:

1. First cleanse your palate by drinking a glass full of water.

2. Take either coconut oil or sesame oil. The amount should be about one tablespoon.

3. Swish the oil in your mouth for around 10 to 20 minutes. The longer you are able to do it, the better.

4. Once done, spit the oil out. Ensure that you spit out the oil completely as it now contains a lot of bacteria, impurities and toxins that were initially present in your mouth.

5. Now, use warm water to rinse your mouth. Brush your teeth and you are done with the oil pulling technique.

Remember that this technique would require some used to and you might not be able to do it for long initially, especially due to the texture and flavour of the oil. People tend to prefer coconut oil due to its flavour but it could be difficult to swish it around when compared to sesame oil. This is because coconut oil solidifies when the temperature goes below 75 degrees Fahrenheit. However, to make it easier to use, you can blend it in the right proportion with either sesame or sunflower oil. This also gives you a good detox.

The Benefits Of Oil Pulling For The Skin

Many people have chosen to make oil pulling a part of their daily life due to its ample health benefits. Not just in keeping diseases away, oil pulling is a great way to ensure that you have a flawless and glowing skin. This is because when your body is completely cleansed and free of all toxins, it shows the effect on your appearance. People have been using oil pulling technique across the globe to effectively treat acne.

Your skin is improved to a great extent when all the bacteria, viruses and toxins are flushed out of your body. Stress is one of the reasons why acne breakouts occur. With oil pulling, your body is also relieved of the stress in your body. Oil pulling has also shown effects in removing acne marks from the skin. This is a natural anti-acne treatment that is surely worth a try.