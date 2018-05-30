Is Castor Oil Beneficial For Skin?

A true favourite for promoting hair growth, castor oil also offers innumerable benefits for the skin. Packed with fatty acids, anti-inflammatory properties, and various other skin-benefiting compounds, this natural oil can help your skin fight off a myriad of unsightly problems.

Because of its many skin benefits, people have started using this oil for skin care purposes as well. As it can not only treat skin woes but also improve the skin's overall appearance.

There are many people who still wonder if castor oil is beneficial for skin and if you're one of them, then this post is ideal for you. As today at Boldsky, we've compiled a list of ways in which castor oil can benefit your skin.

This incredible oil is a great source of skin-enhancing properties. Also, it is easily available in stores, highly effective, inexpensive and 100% natural.

Make this oil a part of your skincare regimen to reap the benefits and get the kind of skin you've always yearned for.

Take a look at these benefits here:

1. Moisturizes The Skin

Castor oil is a remarkable oil that can get into the deep layers of your skin and provide moisture and hydration to it. In fact, its regular usage can also promote the skin's ability to absorb and hold moisture for a long period of time. Just add this oil to your regular moisturizer and massage all over your skin for great results.

2. Promotes Thick Eyebrows

One of the many skin benefits of castor oil is its ability to stimulate the growth of eyebrows. Application of this natural oil can help you attain thicker and fuller eyebrows. Just dip a Q-tip in this oil and apply it all over the eyebrows to promote the growth of new hair follicles.

3. Removes Dirt From The Skin

Castor oil can also effectively eliminate dirt particles from your skin. That is why, it is often hailed as the ultimate skin cleanser. Just massage a little bit of this oil to your facial skin. After a few minutes, wash it off with a light cleanser. This method will help your skin get rid of dirt and impurities that get settled in the skin's surface and cause unsightly breakouts.

4. Soothes Dry Skin

Dry skin can be a pain to deal with. But with the help of castor oil, you can easily soothe dry skin and prevent the related conditions like flakiness, dry patches, etc. To soothe the troubling dry skin, you can just create a concoction of castor oil and olive oil and massage it all over your skin. It helps soothe dry skin and ward off the annoying skin conditions like scaly patches.

5. Gets Rid Of Dark Circles

This is another way in which castor oil can prove to be beneficial for your skin. It can lighten dark circles under the eyes that make your face appear tired and unhealthy. Dark circles are often a result of lack of sleep or damaged skin. Castor oil can promote blood circulation in the skin under the eyes and lighten the appearance of dark circles. Just massage castor oil all over the dark circles and leave it there for a few minutes.

6. Reduces Wrinkles

Enriched with vitamins and fatty acids, castor oil also offers anti-ageing benefits. This natural oil can effectively reduce wrinkles and restore a youthful look on your face. You can just add this oil to your weekly face mask to fight off wrinkles and help your skin appear firm and supple.

7. Lightens Dark Spots

Lastly, castor oil can also work effectively in eliminating dark spots. It promotes melanin production in the skin and lightens dark spots. Its regular usage can even make prominent dark spots less noticeable. Just treat the dark spots on your skin with a concoction of castor oil and turmeric powder for effective results.