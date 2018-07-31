How To Use Tea Tree Oil To Get Rid Of Moles?

Moles are something that most of us do have. Although considered harmless, moles tend to make you conscious about your appearance sometimes. Moles, especially on the face, are something that we might want to get rid of. However, if you wish to get rid of them naturally, then you surely would want to read on. One of the natural ingredients that work best to remove moles is tea tree oil.

Benefits Of Using Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil has always been considered a versatile ingredient. A wide range of skin, nail and hair-related concerns can be treated and cured with the help of tea tree oil. Tea tree oil has the capability of sorting out multiple issues such as nail fungus, acne and healing of wounds. The following is the list of some of the top benefits that tea tree oil is known to provide.

• Reduces inflammation

Tea tree oil not just inhibits infection in cuts and wounds but also promotes the healing of wounds by reducing inflammation. This ingredient is antimicrobial in nature and can also treat other skin issues such as dermatitis.

• Good disinfectant

Bactria and virus can get into your skin even through a small, minor scrape or broken skin and reach your bloodstream causing infection. Tea tree oil works great in disinfecting cuts, wounds, abrasions and broken skin. It thus can successfully prevent the occurrence of infection.

• Acne and breakouts prevention

One of the must-have in your skincare regime, especially if you have sensitive skin that is prone to acne, is tea tree oil. Several studies have shown the effectiveness of tea tree oil in treating and preventing breakouts and acne.

• Nail fungus treatment

Tea tree oil has been found to be pretty effective in controlling the occurrence of fungal infections. You can use it as it is or combine it with other curative products and use it on fungal infections to make it heal quickly.

Apart from the above benefits of tea tree oil, one of its effects that have caught the attention of many is whether it is actually capable of removing moles or not.

Tea Tree Oil For Removal Of Moles

Although there have not been many studies on how effective tea tree oil is in removing moles, the proponents of tea tree oil claim that using this ingredient for removing moles is a no-risk treatment. Moles that are not deeply embedded in the skin or malignant can be removed using tea tree oil. Tea tree oil has also been used in treating warts and skin tags. It is seen that when tea tree oil is applied on the mole over a period of time, it dries out making it fall off eventually. Moles that do not have deep roots and are actually shallow, respond to the application of tea tree oil pretty well. The time is taken for a mole to dry out and fall depends on the size of the mole.

How To Use Tea Tree Oil For Mole Removal?

Read the below step by step guide to know the methods by which you can use tea tree oil effectively to remove moles.

The first method:

• Pour the undiluted form of tea tree oil onto a small cotton swab.

• Place this cotton swab on the mole and fix it using an adhesive tape.

• Leave this cotton swab fixed on the mole for several hours.

• After removal, wash the area with water.

• You should do this twice or thrice daily till the mole disappears.

The second method:

• Use a q-tip that has been dipped in tea tree oil.

• Apply it over the mole and allow the oil to dry.

• Do this at least twice or thrice every day.

• Continue the above steps until the mole disappears.

Remember to clean the area around the mole before you apply the tea tree oil. If you are using the tea tree oil to remove a mole on your face, then clean your face using a mild cleanser and pat it dry. The result of the tea tree oil treatment could vary from person to person.

How Long Will It Take To Remove Moles Using The Tea Tree Oil Mole Removal Technique?

Primarily it depends on the size of the mole and how deeply it is embedded. Moles that have shallow roots can be removed quickly using tea tree oil. Malignant moles might not respond to this form of a treatment. However, be patient and wait at least a couple of weeks to start seeing results.

The duration of the treatment is also dependent on the size of the mole. If the mole is small, it may take around two weeks to fall off, whereas larger ones may take about a month's time.

Also, remember to be consistent with the treatment to see its benefits. You will see results only if you follow the treatment methods persistently.

The best thing about this treatment is that it is completely natural without any risk of infection. It also does not leave any scar marks behind. It's hassle-free, inexpensive and can be used on any part of your body.

Precautions To Take When Using Tea Tree Oil For Mole Removal

• This is a strong essential oil, so the undiluted form of it should not be used on any other area apart from the mole(s).

• Do a patch test prior to using this oil.

• Do not ingest tea tree oil. It is only for topical application.

• Do not pluck or scratch the mole. Let it fall off naturally.

• Once a mole has fallen off, protect the exposed skin from sun damage. Apply sunscreen and try to keep the area covered at least for six weeks.