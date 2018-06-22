How To Use Olive Oil For Skin Care

Olive oil has amazing health and skin benefits. This nutritious oil was discovered by the ancient Egyptians over 5000 years ago. Did the Egyptians use it back then? Well, Cleopatra did, and olive oil was one of the reasons for her beautiful and glowing skin.

Olive oil helps to improve the skin conditions, like it helps to treat dry skin, reduces wrinkles, soothes redness and inflammation, removes blackheads and whiteheads, exfoliates the dead skin cells, and makes the skin soft, smooth and supple.

So, why would you want to spend so much on chemically-treated skin products when you can get the same benefits (without any side effects) with olive oil? Adding olive oil to your beauty treatment will help you get rid of all kinds of skin problems.

Read on, as we have listed the amazing benefits of olive oil for the skin and how you can use it as a face mask with other ingredients. You will be amazed by what this magic potion can do to your skin. Come now, let's take a look.

Benefits Of Olive Oil For The Skin:

Olive oil matches the chemical structure of the skin's natural oils. It not only provides glow to the skin but also helps in combating skin problems such as whiteheads, blackheads, acne, blemishes, etc.

Now, let us take a look at the benefits of olive oil for the skin:

1. Loaded with antioxidants:

Oleic acid and squalene are antioxidants found in olive oil that help protect the skin from the harmful impact of free radicals, which accelerates the process of skin ageing.

2. It is an excellent moisturizer:

Olive oil is an excellent moisturizer because it contains essential fatty acids and maintains the skin's elasticity. It helps to make the skin smooth, soft and glowing. Since it is a natural moisturizer, it helps to keep the skin hydrated and prevents dry skin during winters.

3. Unclogs the pores:

Oily skins are prone to acne breakouts and blackheads. So, the best way to treat them is to use olive oil. Olive oil helps treat excessive oils on the face and also slough off the dead skin cells and unclogs the pores.

4. Add a youthful glow to the skin:

Dry, dull, saggy and droopy skin makes you look older than your age. You can help revive your skin by applying olive oil on to it. The rich vitamins, minerals and fatty acids present in it help to make your skin look healthy.

5. Repairs skin cells:

Vitamin E, polyphenols and flavonoids present in olive oil help to repair the skin cells and provide a healthy and glowing skin.

6. Soothes inflammation:

Olive oil is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties that help to treat inflammation both internally and externally.

Wow! The benefits of olive oil for the skin is just awesome. So, when you are using it as a beauty treatment, make sure you pick up "extra virgin" olive oil. Why extra virgin, you may ask? This is because extra virgin olive oil is not a refined form of oil, meaning it has all its nutritional values intact. There are various ways to use olive oil for attaining glowing, healthy, soft and smooth skin.

1. Extra-virgin Olive Oil - For Dry Skin:

One of the most profound benefits of olive oil for skin care is that it helps to soften dry skin.

Materials:

• 1 tablespoon of olive oil

• Hot water

• Face cloth

Procedure:

o Apply extra-virgin olive oil on your face and massage it in a circular motion. Rub it firmly on the cheeks, nose and the forehead area.

o Dip the face cloth in hot water and place and press the cloth firmly against your face. Do this until it comes down to a room temperature.

o Remove the cloth and rinse it in hot water again, but this time do not press the cloth on your face. Gently rub off the top layer of the oil from your face.

o Take a paper towel and pat dry your face.

o You can use this remedy every morning and night.

2. Olive Oil And Lemon Juice - To Brighten Complexion:

Lemon juice contains astringent properties that help to unclog the pores and brighten up the complexion. It also treats redness and inflammation because it contains antiseptic properties as well.

Materials:

• 1 tablespoon of olive oil

• 1 tablespoon of lemon juice

Procedure:

• In a bowl, mix 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice.

• Apply this mixture all over your face and massage it in a circular motion for 1-2 minutes.

• Leave it on for half an hour and then wash it off with warm water.

• Use this mixture 2-3 times in a week.

3. Olive Oil, Egg, And Honey - For Glowing Skin:

Honey is a natural humectant that helps to keep the skin hydrated and moisturized. This face mask helps to maintain the elasticity of the skin and the antioxidants help in rejuvenating dull skin.

Egg yolk contains beneficial nutrients that help to tighten and replenish the skin, and also provide a youthful glow to the skin.

Materials:

• 1 tablespoon of olive oil

• 1 teaspoon of honey

• 1 egg yolk

Procedure:

• In a bowl, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil, 1 teaspoon of honey and one egg yolk. Mix them well.

• Apply this paste all over your face and let it stay for 15-20 minutes.

• Now, wash it off with warm water.

• Use this mask 2 times in a week.

Olive Oil And Castor Oil - For Smooth Skin:

Castor oil when mixed with olive oil will help in restoring the skin's natural oil production. It will help to replenish and nourish the skin cells and makes the skin look soft, supple and glowing.

Requirements:

• 1 teaspoon of olive oil

• 1 teaspoon of castor oil

• A face cloth

• Warm water



Procedure:

• In a bowl, mix all the ingredients and massage it on your face in a circular motion for 2-3 minutes.

• Leave the oil on the skin for 10 minutes and then wipe it off with a warm face cloth.

• Do this 3-4 times in a week to get a soft, smooth and supple skin.

Beauty treatment for the skin using olive oil is amazing and everyone should give it a try. So, ladies, don't just cook with olive oil, use it to pamper your skin too. Take care!