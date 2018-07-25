Skin care is one of the most essential routines that every woman should follow. The hectic lifestyle, busy schedule, change of weather, pollution, dust, UV rays of the sun, stress, etc., attribute to making your skin look dull, dry, and rough.

You might have a special product that you use to treat your skin, but have you tried chamomile oil? If not, then you can read on and understand about its benefits and how it's beneficial for the skin. But before we go there, we would like to give you a brief introduction about chamomile oil.

Chamomile oil is extracted from a beautiful flower called chamomile. It is one of the most popular flowering plants. There are basically two types of chamomile: Roman chamomile and German chamomile. Although the oil extracted from both varieties are similar, they do possess certain qualities that are quite different. So, the oil that is used for skin care is the German chamomile oil.

Chamomile oil contains powerful anti-inflammatory properties and other amazing compounds that are great for treating scars, marks, spots on the skin, etc. It also prevents wounds, bruises and cuts from becoming infected.

Now, we will guide you on how to use chamomile oil for skin care. Here you go:

1. Treats Suntan:

Chamomile oil is great for treating sun-tanned skin. With regular use, the skin becomes lighter and even. In addition to brightening the skin, the treatment will leave your skin moisturised.

Procedure:

• Mix equal parts of chamomile oil and almond oil.

• Massage this mixture gently to your skin and leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

• Wash your face with lukewarm water.

• Use this every day until you are satisfied with the result.

2. Treats Minor Cuts And Wounds:

As mentioned earlier, chamomile has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that help to treat cuts and wounds and also prevents the wounds from getting infected. Since it's non-toxic, it's safe to treat wounds.

3. Treats Rashes And Irritation:

Chamomile oil works great on sensitive skin, so it's safe and best to use on skin rashes, irritation and minor cuts. In addition to treating rashes, this can also help in cases of eczema.

Procedure:

Mix equal parts of chamomile oil with equal parts of coconut oil.

Now, apply this mixture to the affected area.

You can wash it off the next day.

4. Gives Smooth Complexion:

Chamomile oil has soothing properties, meaning it works great on blemishes, skin inflammation and rashes. Chamomile oil helps to make the skin clear, smooth and even-toned.

5. Delays Ageing:

Although one can't stop the process of ageing, one can definitely delay it. So, chamomile oil contains anti-ageing and repairing properties that help to make the skin look young and fresh.

Procedure:

Mix equal parts of chamomile oil and olive oil in a container.

Apply this oil to your face and neck and massage it until the oil is completely absorbed by the skin.

Use this regularly to reduce fine lines, wrinkles, under eye circles etc.

6. Treats Acne:

Chamomile oil reduces inflammation, redness, scars and wounds, so it works best to treat acne and acne scars.

Procedure:

• Boil water in a pot and add a few drops of chamomile oil into the water.

• Turn off the heat and let the mixture sit for an hour.

• Pour this solution into a bottle.

• Take a cotton ball and dip it into this mixture and apply it on the affected areas.

• Wash your face after 15 minutes.

• You can also add few drops of oil into your bath water.

7. Great For Sensitive Skin:

As we mentioned earlier, chamomile oil is gentle on the skin, which is why it's safe to use on baby's skin, or on patients who've had medical treatments like radiation and chemotherapy.

All you beautiful ladies out there, go ahead and pamper your skin with the goodness of chamomile oil. Now, you know its benefits, it's time that you all give it a try. After all our skin deserves the best!