How To Use Carrots For Hair Growth?

For ages now, with the very mention of the word carrot, we associate it with a healthy vision. But, did you ever know that carrots are highly beneficial for hair growth and that they can help you achieve thick, shiny hair?

Yes, carrots are as much beneficial to your hair as they are for your skin and eyes. Here, let us take a deeper look at how carrots can help in hair growth, and the ways in which you can use carrots to achieve thick, shiny hair.

How Are Carrots Beneficial For Hair?

• Packed with Vitamin A, carrots help by stimulating the sebum production, which conditions your scalp and combats hair loss.

• They help in improving the overall strength of your hair, making it thicker and shinier, due to the presence of Vitamins A and E in abundance. Hence, by regularly drinking carrot juice, you can be sure of achieving healthier hair.

• The rich presence of vitamins B, C, E, magnesium and phosphorus in carrots can help by improving blood circulation in the scalp, which also helps promote good hair growth.

• Regular consumption of carrots can also prevent premature greying of hair.

Ways To Use Carrots For Hair Growth:

Apart from drinking carrot juice and eating raw carrots, there are ways in which they can be used topically for hair care too.

Carrot Oil

Carrot oil, also referred to as carrot seed oil, is considered to be an essential oil. It is a thick coloured paste, extracted through steam distillation from the dried seeds of carrots. Carrots contain vitamins A and E that promote hair growth and arrest hair fall, thereby helping to retain hair growth.

Regular use of carrot oil can make your hair strong, shiny and moisturized. It also improves blood circulation, strengthens hair roots and protects the hair from environmental damages.

How To Use:

Carrot oil is available as an essential oil in the market. It can be combined with a carrier oil of your choice such as coconut oil or olive oil and used for massaging the scalp. For best results, use it at least once a week.

Alternatively, just grate a carrot into a glass jar with air-tight lid. Fill the jar with olive oil or coconut oil. Store it in a dark place for a week. Wait till the oil turns orange in colour. Then, strain the carrots and use the oil for massage. Thereafter, wash off with a mild shampoo.

Carrot + Banana + Yogurt Hair Mask

Ingredients:

• 1 carrot

• 1 banana

• 2 tbsp yogurt

How to Prepare:

1. Chop carrot and banana into small pieces.

2. Blend them together along with some yogurt.

How To Apply:

• Apply this as a hair mask all over your hair and put on a shower cap.

• Wait for 30 minutes and then wash it off with a mild shampoo.

• Do this at least once a week.

How Does The Mask Help:

The banana and yogurt in this mask make your hair soft, smooth and manageable, while the carrots prevent breakage and promote hair growth. Yogurt also cleanses the scalp, gets rid of dandruff and the dead skin cells.

Tip: You can also substitute banana with 4 to 5 pieces of ripe papaya in this recipe. Papaya contains folic acid, which works well with carrot to stimulate the hair follicles, improving circulation and hair growth.



Carrot + Avocado + Honey Hair Mask

Ingredients:

• 1 carrot

• ½ avocado

• 2 tbsp honey

How to Prepare:

1. Chop the carrot into small pieces and blend it to form a paste along with the avocado.

2. Mix the honey into this mixture to form a smooth paste.

How To Apply:

• Massage this paste into your hair and scalp, so as to coat your hair completely from the root to the tip.

• Leave it on for 30 minutes and then wash it off with a mild shampoo.

• Follow this routine once a week.

How Does The Mask Help:

While honey moisturizes your hair and strengthens hair follicles, carrot and avocado work together to nourish your scalp and promote healthy hair growth, due to the rich presence of vitamins, proteins and amino acids in them. Avocado is a great hair conditioner too.

As A Pre-Shampoo Routine

This pre-shampoo routine is ideal if you are tired of oiling your hair regularly, or have no time to do so.

Ingredients:

• 1 or 2 carrots

• Olive oil or any other essential oil

How To Use:

1. Just make a paste of the carrots in a blender by chopping them into small pieces.

2. Mix the paste with olive oil or any essential oil.

3. Heat this for about 5 minutes.

4. Blend them well by adding a little amount of yogurt.

5. The resulting mixture will look like a smoothie.

6. Apply it to your hair and leave it on for 30 minutes.

7. Rinse with a mild shampoo later.

This pre-shampoo treatment is great in promoting hair growth and making your hair smoother and healthier.

So, incorporate these simple carrot hair care recipes into your hair care regimen, along with including carrots in your diet on a regular basis, and notice the difference yourself!