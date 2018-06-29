How To Tighten Belly Skin

Do you shy away from wearing swimsuits during beach vacation because of sagging belly skin? If so, then do read on, as today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about natural and pocket-friendly ways in which you can tighten belly skin.

Though there are various cosmetic procedures that can tighten loose belly skin, none of them is 100% safe or free of side effects. That is why, it is wise to opt for natural ways to treat this skin problem.

The skin on the belly can become loose because of rapid weight loss or gain. Apart from these factors, the breakdown of elastin in the skin often caused by age can also lead to sagging skin.

Fortunately, there are a few kitchen ingredients that can be used for treating this problem. These ingredients are replete with vitamins, minerals and nutrients that can improve your skin's elasticity and effectively tighten sagging belly skin.

Since ages, these ingredients have been used by women all over the world for treating a myriad of beauty problems. Effective, affordable and most importantly safe to use, these natural ingredients deserve a spot in your skincare regimen.

Here, we've rounded up the best natural ways to tighten belly skin. Use any of these methods on a regular basis for at least 4-5 weeks for visible results.

1. Apply Egg White

For ages, women have used egg whites for skin tightening purposes. It is astringent in nature and contains proteins that can tighten loose skin.

Just apply egg white all over the affected area and allow it to dry. After 20-25 minutes, wipe off the residue with a wet washcloth. Use this method every day to get effective results.

2. Overnight Coconut Oil Treatment

Coconut oil has always been hailed as a potent ingredient for tightening sagging skin. The nutrients present in this versatile oil can work wonders on the state of loose skin.

Warm 2-3 teaspoons of coconut oil in a microwave and massage it all over your belly. Leave it on for the night and rinse it with lukewarm water in the morning. Try doing this before going to bed to tighten belly skin.

3. Apply Rose Water

The healing and soothing properties of rose water make it an excellent skin-toning ingredient.

Just apply rose water all over the affected area and leave it there for the night. In the morning, rinse it off with lukewarm water.

4. Massage Almond Oil

A storehouse of nutrients and vitamin E, almond oil is also a potent remedy for tightening belly skin.

Put almond oil on your belly and gently massage for 10-15 minutes. Try this at-home treatment at least once a day to obtain the desired results.

5. Use Natural Soap

A majority of the commercial soaps nowadays are loaded with harsh chemicals that can cause damage to your skin and exacerbate the loose skin problem.

Instead of using chemical-infused soaps, it is best to use natural soaps. Either buy them from the store or make your own soap at home.

6. Regular Exfoliation

Exfoliation is a beauty method that is not just essential for keeping the pores clean but also for tightening sagging skin. That is why, it is essential to exfoliate at least twice a week to help the skin stay soft and firm.

Create a blend of oatmeal and olive oil. Scrub the belly area with the resulting blend to improve the texture of the skin and make it firm.

7. Use Sea Salt Scrub

Compounds like potassium and bromide make sea salt an exceptional ingredient for tightening loose belly skin.

Combine ½ a teaspoon of sea salt with vitamin E oil and scrub it all over the belly area. Once done, rinse off the residue with lukewarm water. Use this method twice a week for visible results.

8. Apply Lemon Juice

A high content of vitamin C in lemon juice enables it to improve the elasticity of the skin on your belly. Other than that, it is also astringent in nature. This enables lemon juice to tighten loose skin and prevent further sagging.

Just apply lemon juice all over the affected area and let it stay there for about 20 minutes before rinsing off the residue with lukewarm water.

Give any of these methods a try to tighten belly skin in a natural and easy way.