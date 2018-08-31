How To Pull Off A Chic Look With Boxer Braids

If you haven't been living under a rock, you might have already seen people rocking boxer braids in television commercials and on social media - or at least heard of them once - and wondered how those people actually got down to braiding it so beautifully. If you haven't heard about boxer braids yet, it's probably because they're also known as the Dutch or double Dutch braids. There's a whole debate going on about whether boxer braids are basically cornrows or not, but that's a different story.

Let's just stick to the part where we're so awestruck by the hairstyle and how boxer braids are perfect for all sorts of occasions. Do you hate bad hair days? I mean, who doesn't, right? Do you tend to have bad hair days especially in the summers and don't have a clue how you can tame that mess? Well, boxer braid is the answer!

But, but... having said that, a lot of people tend to confuse the double Dutch braids with the French braids because both of them almost look similar. Moreover, the way in which the two are braided is also more or less similar. Although confusing, the boxer/Dutch braid is a little less complicated than the French one.

So if you ever start out on boxer-braiding your hair and end up with French braids, don't worry. Try again after reading this detailed tutorial and thou shall be successful! The more highlights your hair has, the better boxer braids would look!

Things You're Going To Need

A comb

Rubber band/elastic band

Lightweight hair serum or oil (optional)

Bobby pins and other hair extensions (optional)

How To Braid?

Follow these 9 instructions step by step to braid your hair easily!

1) Detangling

First things first, you have to make sure that your hair is free of tangles. For those of us who have extremely frizzy, dry or rough hair, even normal braiding can be a very hard task as it is. You can use a light hair serum or oil - whatever works for your hair without weighing it down too much. Then brush your hair to detangle it.

2.) Parting

Once your hair is all smooth and mess-free, part your hair from the centre using a comb. Well, you can side-part it if you're not a fan of the centre-part. Although, side parting them may be a little more difficult if you're a complete beginner. When you part your hair, make sure you part it neatly throughout, till the nape of your neck so that it looks somewhat like a smooth path!

3.) Sectioning

Now, at your hairline, i.e., the area near to your forehead where the roots of your hair start, grab three equal strands of hair. These three strands shouldn't be too big - keep them short to about a half inch - and preferably have equal volume. Even if they don't, it's fine.

4.) Braiding

This is the part where most people begin braiding their hair only to find out after five minutes that they've actually completed a French braid instead of a Dutch one. Let me tell you the difference between the two. While doing Dutch braids, each strand of hair goes under the other strands (right or the front strand under middle strand, left strand under that and so on), while in French braids, each strand goes over the other strands of hair.

5.) Adding new strands

Dutch-braid the first three strands to about two or three sections and then add new strands of hair from the hairline/roots to begin a new section. Keep doing this very carefully and ensure that you don't pull your hair too harshly while at it.

6.) Nape of neck

As you continue repeating step 1 through 5 and reach the nape of your neck, it is time to switch from the Dutch braids, and onto the regular or normal way of how you usually braid your hair.

7.) Tying

Just to make sure that all your hard work doesn't go down the drain, you need to tie your hair with a clear rubber band or elastic band. Clear bands are not necessary as long as you have some or the other hair extension to secure your braids in position and prevent them from falling out.

8.) Repeating

Repeat this entire procedure on the other side as well. As pointed out earlier, if you have any other form of parting other than the centre-part, you will need to put in more effort to successfully boxer braid your hair.

9.) Loosening

Do you enjoy voluminous hair and hairstyles more? Do you think that your braids have become too tight in the end? Then you can always loosen your braid by pulling your hair strands. Don't worry even if it becomes a little messy, because messy hairstyles are always trendy and chic!

And voila, you're all set and ready to rock your boxer braids. But wait, there's more! Wanna make your boxer braids even more chic? You can sport a boxer braid updo! Just lift up both the braids and bring them on to the opposite sides - left braid to the right side of the head and vice versa. Secure them there with bobby pins or extensions. And your chic updo for all occasions is ready.

Hairstyle Tutorial: Stylish braid | स्कूल के लिए बनाएं ये स्टाइलिश दो चोटियाँ | Boldsky

Some Hair Care Tips For Braids

Ah, do you ever wonder why maintaining hair is such a hard task? Why couldn't we all be blessed with equally good hair and be saved from the hassle of having to use multiple products and hair care routines on our already fragile hair? Braiding your hair involves twisting and turning and pulling your hair into different positions. Damage may or may not happen, but then as they say - prevention is better than cure.

Here are a few hair care tips you can follow when it comes to sporting braids, especially 'tough' braids like 'boxer' braids.

1.) Be gentle

While it is important that your braid remains as tight as possible, being too harsh and tight will make you feel uncomfortable after some time and may prevent you from sporting the look for more than a few hours.

2.) Don't tug at your hair strands too harshly

Pulling and tugging your hair will have its consequences and you do not want hair damage, frizz or breakage.

3.) Choose a serum or oil for your hair type

This is a fact. Different people have different types and textures of hair. That is precisely why a single product does not suit all hair types. Your best bet would to visit your regular salon and ask them what kind of brand or product might suit your kind of hair best and tame it effectively.

4.) Wash and moisturise your hair

Braid or no braid, it is important to moisturise your hair and your scalp to keep it healthy. That's why it is advised not to leave your braids on for too long. Do not let your scalp dry out extremely or overproduce oil too quickly. Moisturising the hair and scalp helps prevent it effectively.