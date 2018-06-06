How To Prepare Makeup Remover Using Jojoba Oil

It is a well-known fact that removing makeup before bed is an essential skin care step that should not be skipped, as leaving the makeup on can cause severe damage to the skin and lead to various troubling conditions.

However, nowadays, a majority of makeup items like foundations, concealers, eyeliners, etc., are resistant to water and getting rid of them can be quite a challenge.

That is why, there has been a surge in the popularity of makeup removers. These pricey products are more often than not loaded with harsh chemicals. And, using these products regularly can take a toll on the health of the skin.

Instead of using store-bought makeup removers, you can prepare your own makeup remover by blending natural ingredients. While there are various ingredients that can be used for this purpose, there is one in particular that is known to be highly effective.

The ingredient we're talking about is jojoba oil. Popular for its moisturizing and skin-nourishing abilities, jojoba oil is replete with compounds that can remove the stubborn makeup stains from the skin.

This essential oil is often used as a key ingredient in many commercial makeup removers. It can get rid of every inch of makeup from your face and prevent it from clogging up your pores.

In case you're wondering how to use jojoba oil as a makeup remover, we've got you covered. As today at Boldsky, we've curated a list of makeup remover recipes using jojoba oil that can serve the purpose without burning a hole in your wallet or causing harm to your skin.

Recipe 1:

Ingredients:

1 ounce of organic jojoba oil

2 ounces of distilled water

Method:

• Combine the components together.

• Transfer the resulting blend into a container and shake it well.

• Dip a cotton ball into the blend and gently rub it to remove every inch of makeup from your face.

Recipe 2:

Ingredients:

1 ounce of organic jojoba oil

1 ounce of rose water

Method:

• Put the two components in a bowl and stir with a spoon.

• Transfer the prepared blend into a small glass bottle.

• Shake the bottle well before using this homemade makeup remover.

• Dip a cotton ball into the blend and use it to remove the makeup from your face.

Recipe 3:

Ingredients:

1 ounce of organic jojoba oil

1 ounce of sweet almond oil

4-5 drops of vitamin E oil

Method:

• Take a bowl and put the components in it.

• Stir thoroughly with a spoon to get the blend ready.

• Transfer the prepared makeup remover into a glass bottle.

• Dip a cotton ball into the blend and gently wipe off every layer of makeup from your face.

Precautions:

Test a homemade blend on a patch of your skin prior to applying it to your face to be certain that the components used go well with your skin type.

Use any of these recipes to get rid of every inch of makeup from your face. Inexpensive and easy to make, these homemade jojoba oil makeup removers are worth a try.