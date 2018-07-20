How To Make Hair Gel At Home Using Simple Ingredients

How your hair looks makes or breaks your day. Bad hair days can be torturous and are likely to make you feel low on confidence.

This is one of the reasons why hair gels have turned into a must have these days, but spending a bomb on buying them each month can be frustrating, especially as you are so habitual about using it that you cannot think of a day without styling your hair without your favourite gel.

Using a hair gel makes sure that your hair stays the way you wish it to after having styled it. You do not want the air and pollution outside your home to spoil the style that you wish to adorn. This applies not just for the ladies, but for men as well who are conscious about how a hairstyle can perhaps make them look much more handsome.

Preparing a hair gel at home is simple and the easiest way to avoid spending huge amounts on purchasing hair gels each month.

With few minutes in hand, you can prepare a hair gel at home with simple home ingredients. It will not require much effort or hard work too. So, now you can keep styling your hair daily using the homemade hair gel.

The ingredients used to prepare the gels mentioned below are simple. You might already have them at home. If not, you can approach your nearby pharmacy or departmental store to get it.

Simple Homemade Hair Gel Recipe

Ingredients required:

Half to one teaspoon of unflavored gelatin and one cup of distilled warm water. Use of essential oils is optional - you can use them if you want to.

Steps to follow in order to prepare a homemade hair gel:

• To the cup of warm water, add the unflavoured gelatin. Keep stirring the mix of gelatin in the water until it fully dissolves.

• Based on your need, you can choose to increase or decrease the amount of gelatin that you use to add in the water. If you use less amount of gelatin, it would mean "less hold". The less hold gel is preferred by people having frizzy hair. So, depending on your hair type, you can adjust the amount of gelatin that you would prefer.

• When the mixture is done, put it in the refrigerator for about 3 to 4 hours. This is done so that the gel would get ample time to set when refrigerated.

• You can consider adding few drops of your favourite essential oil. This is only if you want to. After adding the oil, mix it well.

This is all you need to do to prepare the customized hair gel of your choice using a simple technique within the comfort of your home. Apply it onto your hair as you would with any other cosmetic hair gel. This homemade hair gel has a short shelf life of about just one to two weeks. Therefore, you would need to prepare small batches of this gel to avoid them from getting spoilt.

DIY stuffs do require a little bit of patience and some good amount of practice. The same holds true in the case of this homemade gel preparation as well. You might need few trials before you get the consistency of the gel right.

It might not turn out or look perfect the very first time you prepare it, so don't be disheartened and do not lose patience. Keep trying and you are sure to attain the right consistency of the gel within a couple of trials. Here, patience is the key.

Another hair gel recipe that you can again prepare right at home is using flaxseeds. Read on to know how a wonderful hair gel can be made using flaxseeds.

Flaxseed Gel Recipe

Ingredients required:

• Two tablespoons of whole flaxseeds

• One cup of water

• It is optional to use aloevera gel (1/4th of the flaxseed gel quantity) and essential oils (a few drops)

Steps to follow in order to prepare flaxseed-based gel:

• Boil the water first.

• Add the whole flaxseeds to the boiling water. Keep stirring it continuously.

• This would take about 5 minutes of time. It wouldn't require much time for the flaxseeds to dissolve in the water, not more than five minutes. Ensure that you keep stirring once you have added the flaxseeds to the water. This would further enable the process to be quick.

• When the solution begins to look like a gel, remove it from heat.

• Strain it using a fine sieve.

• Allow it to cool down.

• Pour it in a small squeeze or pump bottle once it has cooled down.

• You can add aloevera gel to this mix, if you wish to. Aloe vera would make the gel thin and also give it moisturizing properties that would be beneficial for your hair.

• You can also add essential oil to the mix. Shake the bottle well and the gel is ready to be used.

Using The Gel

To use the gel as a natural homemade hair straightening gel, you can mix the flaxseed gel with one teaspoon of lemon juice, two teaspoons of castor oil and two teaspoons of honey. Apply this mix directly to your hair strands.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes and then wash it off using a good nourishing shampoo. Let your hair dry naturally. When you do this regularly every month, it will leave your hair straight and shiny and will also give it a natural smoothness and lustre.

Make sure that you store all the extra gel prepared in the refrigerator to ensure that it remains fresh for later usage. To enable easy application, you can transfer the gel into small squeeze bottles.

So, now that you know the simple methods of preparing hair gels at home, you surely wouldn't need to spend on those expensive hair gels available in the market.