How To Make Coffee Scrub For Oily Skin

For most millennials, coffee is the only way to wake up. A morning without caffeine is pretty much unimaginable. The day literally kicks start from the moment the first sip of coffee is sipped.

Even in the course of a hectic work day, the only thing that keeps us going is that one mug of coffee. It is not wrong to say that coffee is what gives us an energy boost throughout the day.

Most people are particularly conscious about their cup of coffee and its taste. There is an exact quantity of coffee powder, milk or water that goes in to create the magical beverage that is personalized for everyone around. Such is the importance of coffee in our lives that most of us will not tolerate any form of tampering, with respect to the ingredients that go into the same.

Now, have you ever wondered that if something is this important in your life, how important it will be for your skin? By subjecting your skin to the goodness of coffee, you will be doing a huge favour to yourself and your skin.

Now, it is recommended that you do not apply coffee powder directly on to your face. In order to reap the maximum benefits of coffee, what you can do is mix it with yogurt and make it into a scrub. This article talks about that scrub. Come let's have a look.

• Ingredients:



1 tablespoon coffee grounds

1 tablespoon yogurt

• Preparation:



Take fresh coffee grounds in a bowl. The most recently brewed the coffee, the more efficient your scrub will be.

To this, add a tablespoon of thick yogurt. Make sure that the yogurt is unflavoured. Mix the ingredients well. Your scrub is now ready to use.

Use the scrub as soon as your preparation is over. This scrub will get spoilt if it is left in the open (so much so that the yogurt may begin to stink). If it is stored in the refrigerator, it will lose its potency.

• Application:



Take a ball of cotton and dab it in lukewarm water. Using this, cleanse your face. This act will ensure that all the dead skin cells that are present on the surface of the skin are done away with.

Once you are absolutely sure that your entire face and neck area is covered, go ahead and apply the scrub that you have prepared. Again, make sure that you cover your entire face. Go about with the act of scrubbing for 2-3 minutes. Make sure that you do not continue for more than 5 minutes.

Once you are done with the scrubbing, let the scrub remain on your face for 5 to 10 minutes. This will give it the time required to dry up. In some cases (depending on the skin type and atmospheric humidity), the time required for drying may be longer. Wait until the scrub has absolutely dried up before you remove it.

While removing the scrub, use your fingers and warm water. Once all the scrub has been removed, make use of another cotton ball dipped in lukewarm water to wash your face.

Go ahead and apply your usual night cream after this. Repeat this process once in a week in order to obtain the best results. This pack is safe for application on kids as well.



• Benefits Of Coffee For The Skin



This face scrub makes extensive use of coffee grounds. The reason why coffee grounds are chosen over coffee powder is because of the fact that the coarseness of the grounds works very well at exfoliating the skin effectively. This brings out the natural radiance of the skin.

Coffee is a rich source of antioxidants. The anti-ageing property of coffee is something that all of us are familiar with. Other than that, the presence of antioxidants comes into play in the form of improving blood circulation under the skin.

Thus, it will be fair to say that just like a cup of coffee wakes you up for the day, a coffee scrub over the weekend prepares your skin to take on the attacks of dirt, dust and pollution for the rest of the week.

Coffee helps in reversing the damage that is caused by the UV rays. The increased production of collagen and elastin also works wonders on the skin. All these phenomenal effects of coffee are noted the best in women with oily skin.

• Tip

If you are someone who is allergic to dairy products, there is no reason for you to keep away from this face pack. You can easily substitute yogurt with honey and go ahead with this face pack, in order to reap the benefits of coffee on your skin.