How To Make Aloe Vera Moisturizer For Dry Skin

There are certain skin types such as normal and combination skin that require minimal care. On the other hand, skin types such as oily and dry demand utmost attention as they are highly prone to different troubling skin conditions.

Especially dry skin type is considered to be trouble to deal with. The trials and tribulations of this skin type range from flakiness to premature wrinkles.

People with this skin type often complaint of occurrence of scaly patches on the surface of the skin and other problems like dull-looking complexion.

It goes without saying that dry skin type requires a great deal of care. And, today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about a super-effective and all-natural way to take care of dry skin.

Before we discuss the treatment, let's take a look at the factors that cause dry skin.

What Causes Dry Skin?

Here are some of the most common causes of dry skin:

Lack of Moisture: Lack of moisture is one of the most common causes of dry skin. Moisture loss in the skin can weaken the skin's protective barrier and leave it feeling dry and rough. That is why proper moisturization is essential for maintaining the health of the dry skin.

Improper Skin Care Routine: Common skin sins such as long hot showers, not applying sunscreen, etc., can also cause dryness and flakiness in the skin.

Genetics: A genetic condition called Ichthyosis vulgaris causes dry skin. In this genetic condition, fishlike scales occur on the surface of the skin.

Health-related Problems: Health issues like Hypothyroidism often causes the skin to become dry and flaky.

Dehydration: Lack of proper hydration can also be a contributing factor in this skin problem. Not drinking enough water can lead to dehydration that can further cause dryness of the skin.

How To Get Rid Of Dry Skin Using Home Remedies?

Since time immemorial, people across the globe have used home remedies for treating dry skin problems. Be it treating dry patches or softening the skin's texture, home remedies can work wonders on all kinds of problems that are common among people with this skin type.

There are numerous potent remedies such as honey, olive oil, milk and many more that possess the ability to soothe dry skin and keep flakiness at bay. These home remedies are either directly applied to the skin or mixed with other natural ingredients and used as face packs and masks.

While these remedies are widely used and are considered to be effective, there is one in particular that is cited as one of the best remedies.

The one we're referring to is aloe vera. Yep, you read that right. The versatile and therapeutic herb of aloe vera is a great remedy for treating dry skin.



How Is Aloe Vera Beneficial For Dry Skin?

The multipurpose gel of aloe vera plant is famous worldwide for its soothing and healing abilities. However, when it comes to aloe vera, there is more than what meets the eye. Aloe vera's real strength lies in its ability to help dry skin retain moisture and stop cracking of the skin.

This therapeutic herb is capable of healing and softening dry patches on the skin that is quite common among this skin type. It helps maintain natural oil balance in the skin without making it too greasy.

It also helps brighten up the complexion of dry skin by bringing a dewy glow on it. Another dry skin ailment common among dry skin type is clogged up pores. Usage of aloe vera can prove beneficial in treating this ailment. As it acts as a skin cleansing agent and removes the gunk from the deep layers of the skin.

Additionally, the antioxidants present in this plant's gel can safeguard dry skin from free radicals. By doing this, it helps the skin stay youthful whilst keeping premature signs of ageing like wrinkles, fines lines, etc.

How To Make Aloe Vera Moisturizer At Home?

Take a big glass bowl, put 3-4 tablespoons of aloe vera gel and 2 tablespoons of coconut oil in it. Then add 1 teaspoon of almond oil to the material and mix thoroughly with a spoon. Transfer the prepared material in a blender to get a smooth, consistent moisturizer ready.

Put the final material in an airtight container. Store the container in a place away from direct sunlight. Use this super-effective homemade moisturizer to treat dry skin and help your skin look its absolute best.