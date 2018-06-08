How To Get Rid Of Acne Using Clove Oil

Seeing acne on your skin is surely the worst of all nightmares. It is the worst skin condition one could be affected by, which is quite stubborn in getting treated. Especially when you are approaching an important occasion and acne pops up, you wouldn't compare that frustration to anything else.

The zits on your face could hinder your self-esteem, leading up to demoralizing days when you actually do not even wish to turn up for get-togethers or parties. However, there is a solution for everything, and here we're providing one such effective solution for acne.

It has been identified that clove oil can be used to treat acne. Clove oil is known to work skin deep in making sure the acne is treated naturally and does not return. Read on to know about the different ways by which you can use clove oil to curb those zits and acne.

Using Clove Oil To Treat Acne

Obtained from the clove plant, clove oil is famous for its antibacterial properties. This clove oil has a heavy aroma and is considered an essential oil that does possess several health benefits - one of them being treating your acne. This oil is known to be toxic to a variety of bacteria - including the one that causes acne. Skin infections can be effectively treated using clove oil, as it is analgesic and antiseptic in nature. Skin impurities can be drawn out using this oil and it also works towards reducing the pain that results from cystic acne.

Treating Acne With The Use Of Clove Oil

To use clove oil in acne treatment, you will need to use a few drops of clove oil along with an oil-free moisturizer and an oil-free cleanser. Apply one drop of clove oil on the affected area. Leave it for about ten minutes. Wash your face with the cleanser and then moisturize your dried face. This is highly effective as a spot treatment.

Being rich in antioxidants, clove oil kills the acne-causing bacteria. However, ensure that you use clove oil in limited amounts only, as it could get too strong for your skin.

Using Coconut Oil Along With Clove Oil To Treat Acne

Begin with a 5-minute steam that would open up the pores. Combine 3 to 5 drops of clove oil with one tablespoon of coconut oil. Apply this on your face and massage in circular motions. Focus on the acne-prone regions when massaging. Wash your face with an oil-free cleanser.

The dirt and oil that clog the pores get dissolved by the coconut oil, which also nourishes your skin. When combined with clove oil, it effectively kills the acne-causing bacteria.

Using Olive Oil Along With Clove Oil To Treat Acne

To begin with, steam your skin for about five minutes. Combine about 3 to 5 drops of clove oil along with one tablespoon of olive oil and create a blend of these two oils. Apply this oil combination onto your face while massaging in circular motions for about five minutes. Focus on the acne-prone regions while massaging. Finally, wash your face with an oil-free cleanser.

Ensure that you are using 100 per cent pure olive oil. Olive oil is great in boosting antibacterial activity and also boosts the overall health of the skin. It also works towards fading scars and improving your complexion.

Using Clove Oil Along With Foundation To Treat Acne

Use a makeup applicator and dispense a moderate amount of foundation onto it. Add one drop of clove oil to this. Apply the makeup as you would usually do. Remember to remove the makeup before you go to bed at the end of the day. Use this treatment whenever you apply your makeup.

Using clove oil along with the foundation prevents your acne symptoms from becoming worse on days when you cannot avoid wearing makeup.

Using Clove Oil Along With A Moisturizer To Treat Acne

To begin this treatment, first wash your face using an oil-free cleanser. Pat your skin dry and then dispense about a coin-sized amount of moisturizer, to which you will need to add one drop of clove oil. Gently massage this mix of moisturizer and clove oil onto your face.

Do this at least once daily. This is the easiest method where the moisturizer keeps your face well moisturized and the clove oil helps in disinfecting the pores and also heals and prevents the acne and breakouts.

In general, be cautious when using clove oil to treat acne. Overusing it may cause harm to your skin, as this oil tends to be quite strong. Hence, preferably use it in limited amounts and also limit the frequency of usage.

Few Basic Tips To Follow When Using Clove Oil To Treat Acne:

• No matter in which form or what mix you use to apply the clove oil on your face, do not leave the mix on your face for too long. Ensure that you wash off the mix from your face after a few minutes of application.

• People who have a sensitive skin should do a patch test of the mix that they wish to use before applying it directly on to the acne-prone region.

In short, if you have an acne-prone skin, then having clove oil in your house can be the ultimate solution.