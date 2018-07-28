How To Do Body Polishing At Home In 5 Easy Steps

Have you ever felt that your skin needs more attention and care than you're already giving it? Are the exorbitant rates at the spas and salons holding you back from doing so? Then you've come to the right place. Almost all of us believe that only a professional salon treatment or commercial creams can heal our skin problems. That's okay because that's what we've been led to believe, thanks to heavy advertising.

But what we don't realize is that a lot of these treatments more or less include the extracts or ingredients from the things we already have in our kitchens. One such treatment is body-polishing which soothes, repairs and pampers the skin intensely. And, you don't have to go to a salon and spend the last of your penny. You can do it at home - simple, easy and effective.

But What Is Body Polishing In The First Place?

Body polishing is for all those people who wish to give their skin some extra care. This not just includes the face, but the entire body. Now, you may ask how body polishing is different from bathing. Body polishing is done in different methods and using different ingredients, the benefits of which cannot be provided by mere soaps or water. Moreover, the environmental factors like the high level of pollution do more damage to our skin which cannot be resolved by chemically manufactured soaps. If you're someone who wants soft, smooth and glowing skin without wasting too much time and money, then body polishing is for you!

Why Opt For Body Polishing?

There are multiple benefits of body polishing which are sure to impress you and you'll find yourself returning to body polishing at home again and again.

• It deeply cleanses and nourishes the skin by unclogging pores and removing accumulated dirt or oil.

• It hydrates and moisturises the skin to reduce dryness and prevent flaky/chapped skin.

• It improves blood circulation throughout the body! Body polishing includes massaging your skin and body, which improves the flow of blood to give you a healthier appearance.

• It makes the skin soft, smooth and radiant.

• It effectively exfoliates the skin to remove dead skin cells to pave way for the new, fresh cells. In addition to that, it also stimulates the growth of new cells, making your skin look younger. Say goodbye to the dull, lifeless skin.

• It also removes any sign of damage caused by the sunrays.

• It is, overall, a very therapeutic and relaxing experience.

Things You're Going To Need

You're just going to need 4 things. Keep a loofah and a pumice stone handy. Along with that, you need some olive oil - best oil for the health of your skin as well as body! The most important part of body polishing at home is the home-made body scrub (check our home-made recipes below) which suits your skin-type the best. So you just not save your time and money but you can also get a treatment specifically tailor-made for your skin.

How To Do Body Polishing At Home?

Body polishing at home can be done in 5 easy steps:

• First, take a shower with lukewarm water. It steams your body and melts the oils and fats that clog the pores.

• Heat the olive oil very mildly and use it to massage your body for 5 to 10 minutes.

• Apply the home-made body scrub on your skin and gently massage and exfoliate the skin with it - first with your hands and then with your loofah. Keep doing this for about 5 to 10 minutes.

• Now, use the pumice stone to exfoliate the skin on your elbows. Make sure you scrub the hard skin on your elbows a little firmly, but not too gently or too harshly as it may injure your skin. Do the same for the skin at the heels and knees also.

• After you're done, take a shower without using soap. Moisturise your skin with your usual moisturiser or cream. Avoid using soap for at least a day.

For optimum results, you must gift yourself a body polishing session at least once a month.

How To Make A Body Polishing Recipe At Home?

Making a body polishing recipe at home is easy-breezy! You don't need special types of equipment or ingredients that cost a fortune. Most of the ingredients are just the simple routine things you find in your kitchen.

Here are some other interesting body polishing recipes you might want to try.

1.) Lemon, Baking Soda And Coconut Oil

Take half a cup of lemon juice and mix it with one cup of baking soda and coconut oil. Add two or three drops of your favourite essential oil to this mix. Blend all of them together, and your home-made body polishing recipe is ready!

2.) Sugar, Sea Salt, Honey And Coconut Oil

Could it get any simpler? For this recipe, you're going to need two tablespoons of honey, half a cup of coarse sugar, a quarter cup of sea salt and 2 tablespoons of coconut oil. You can also add a few drops of essential oil if you want. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl until they form a paste of thick consistency. Refrigerate the paste for about 15 to 20 minutes. And now you're good to go!

3.) Jojoba Oil, Honey And Brown Sugar

Mix 2 tablespoons of jojoba oil with one cup of brown sugar and half a cup of honey. Now the paste is ready to use! Simple and easy!

4.) Sugar, Shea Butter And Strawberry

For this recipe, you need one cup of sugar, about half a cup of coconut oil, two to three strawberries crushed finely, 2 tablespoons of shea butter and a few drops of any essential oil that you like. All you need to do is combine the first four ingredients to form a paste and then add the essential oil to the paste. Mix everything well and use it on your skin! Any excess of the recipe can be stored in a bell jar that's airtight.

5.) Olive Oil, Sugar, Shea Butter And Dried Rose Petals

For this recipe, you're going to need dried rose petals. So make sure you have them well ahead of time. Along with half a cup of dried rose petals, you'll need one cup of sugar, ten tablespoons of olive oil and one tablespoon of shea butter. You can also add an essential oil of your choice. Mix all the ingredients well and your body polishing recipe is ready!

All these recipes work equally well and have been proven to be really effective. If you have a serious shortage of time, you can purchase a ready-made body scrub over the counter or online.

A Little More Information On Selecting And Using A Body Scrub

• People with oily skin should preferably use body scrubs which contain sea salt or other bath salts as these things have the ability to fight the bacteria that mix with the oil on the skin to cause infection or acne.

• People with normal skin can make use of sugar scrubs as they work fine and do not upset the oil balance of the skin.

• People who have dry skin must make use of any scrub that contains brown sugar which helps in moisturising and hydrating the skin.

• Those of us who have very sensitive skin must be careful while using a scrub, or any other skin-product for that matter. Using a body scrub which contains shea butter would be the best option as it doesn't harm or upset sensitive skin.

• If your skin is wounded, injured or has cracks, refrain from using any of these body scrubs until your skin heals completely.

• Since the body scrubs contain oil, make sure you exercise caution in the bathroom. The oil may make the floor slippery, & slipping and injuring yourself is not what you want, right?

• Scrubbing the body is essential. But if you overdo it, you'll cause more harm to your skin than good.

• If you're using a home-made body scrub, you can store any excess of it in the refrigerator, but not for too long. The commercial products may come with a preservative but natural body scrubs don't have the advantage of that.

What are you waiting for? Get your hands on the best body scrub today and treat yourself to the soothing experience of body polishing at home today!