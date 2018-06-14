How To Deal With Your Hair In Humidity

Humidity can make your hair go haywire. It gets frizzy and never stays in place. Here, we will be telling you some tips on how to take care of your hair in humid weather.

Sometimes, the weather will win the war between humidity and your hair no matter what you do, but these tips are meant to ensure that nothing gets in the way of you having a good hair day.

A lot of us struggle with frizz and our hair looking unruly when the humidity strikes or the rains start, so don't worry, you are definitely not alone in this struggle.

One of the best things to do for such times is to just embrace the natural texture of your hair and not do too much to style it, because it is most likely that the style would not hold on properly.

Of course, there are measures you can take to prevent that, but like we said, it can be challenging.

Here are some tips on how to deal with your hair when it is humid outside.

1. Deep Condition:

Believe it or not, during humidity, it may feel like your hair is getting moist, but this is not true. Your hair is just attracting external moisture, when it needs to be moisturised from the inside. We recommend doing a coconut oil treatment at least an hour before you shampoo and condition. This will make your hair turn smooth and shiny.

2. Choose The Right Shampoo:

At such times, it would be best to turn to shampoos that have the words 'smoothening' or straightening' on them. These shampoos tend to help you cut down on frizz and keep your hair straight and smooth.

3. Do Not Wash Too Often:

Frizz is often a result of hair that is dry and damaged at the cuticles, which means that washing it too much will only further dry it down. Try to wash it twice or thrice a week at best. If your hair starts to feel a bit oily, you can use a dry shampoo between each washes, but only during humidity. This ensures that your hair looks fresh and you even have to style it less often, which means less damage.

4. Hair Mask:

This may be a good time to invest in a hair mask. Again, look for the words, smoothening. Since dry cuticles are one of the main reasons for frizz, the idea is to moisturise your hair. A hair mask would do just that. there are several reasonably priced hair masks available these days. Do this once a week, even though it seems counter productive to add more moisture to your hair when the humidity is what is making your hair turn frizzy. Trust us, your smooth hair will thank you.

5. Hair Serum:

Apply a light-weight hair serum before styling your hair or even drying it. The serum will lock in shine in your hair and prevent it from looking frizzy once it dries. Any serum you have lying around at the house would do this trick, if you don't wish to buy a new product.

6. Dry Your Hair Completely:

One of the biggest mistakes to make when there's humidity in the air is to leave wet patches of hair while blow drying. Make sure you get every bit of hair when you blow dry it, else the wet patch would attract even more moisture from the air, and make your hair turn frizzy. When you blow dry your hair, go from the top to the bottom, and make sure you section your hair into parts, so that you don't miss a single area. And remember to use a heat protectant before using any heat styling product on your hair.

7. Baby Hair:

One of the most annoying things about humidity is that the baby hair that is small new hair will pop out no matter what you do. We have a few tricks to help you with this. You could use a spray, a spoolie brush with some hair spray and run it over this baby hair to set it in place. Additionally, you can even use a clear mascara brush to set this hair.

8. Finishing Spray:

It is best to turn to a finishing spray and that too the one that eases the frizz. These are available in all stores for a range of prices, so we are sure you will find the one that suits your hair and budget the best.

Remember, you must embrace your hair on certain days and just forgive it for being frizzy even when these tips do not seem to work, because on some days, the weather will win and your hair will remain frizzy. Learn to forgive your hair. We hope these tips help you out. For more such updates, keep following Boldsky.