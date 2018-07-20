How To Bleach Your Hair Without Harming It

Oh, there are beautiful colours available in the market these days. You name it and you'll get it, like rainbow colours, ash-grey, dark grey, amber, honey, blonde, purple, pink, dark brown, etc. If you've been dreaming of getting your hair coloured but your locks are currently of a deep dark shade, then colouring alone will not help. You'll need to bleach your hair.

Earlier, when people used to bleach their hair, they ended up with orange streaks, burnt scalps and massive hair fall. Well, it can still happen now if you do not know how to use it.

Let's understand what is bleaching and why is it necessary to bleach our hair before colouring it? In order for the colour to stay on your hair, you will need to lighten your hair colour and for that you need hydrogen peroxide or bleach.

Hydrogen peroxide creates an irreversible chemical reaction in your hair cuticles, meaning the darker your hair colour is, the more pigment you will need to remove to get to the desired colour. This will make your hair dry and rough.

But today we will give you few tips on how to bleach your hair without damaging it. Come, let's take a look.

1. Apply A Conditioner Before Bleaching Your Hair:

Bleach tends to extract moisture out from your hair making it look dry and coarse. So, to avoid that, make sure you apply a conditioner and leave it for 2 hours. Conditioner will help lock moisture into the roots and will prevent the hair from drying out. Do this 2 times in a week, else your hair will break during the bleaching process.

Make sure that you invest your money in a good brand. Do not make do with cheap products. A good quality product will help protect your hair from damage. Go for a protein/keratin-based conditioner.

2. Choose Your Bleach Wisely:

There are millions of products that promise to deliver good result but make sure you invest in good and expensive products. If you want to use high-quality, less-damaging bleaches, then it's definitely going to cost you more, but it's going to keep your hair strong and healthy in the long run.

If you are not cool with breakage, dryness, flyaways and frizzy hair, then the prices will be definitely higher than the normal products. The trick to choosing the right bleach would be to check its 'volume,' which ranges from 10 to 40 and it's usually marked on the box. So, the higher the number, the stronger the bleach. So, if your hair is already light, stick to the lower number.

3. Invest In A Good Colourist:

If this is your first-time bleaching, then you should definitely get the best of the best colourist. You can ask your friends, family or you can even call up a random salon and try to research on the brand that they use. But if you are not sure about it, then grab hold of the best hair colourist. They will be little expensive because they will provide you with the good stuff.

4. Use A Deep-conditioning Mask:

If you have a darker, coarser, curlier hair, then you will require more conditioning before and after bleaching your hair. Slather a deep-conditioning mask over dry hair every single night for a week till your appointment date and for a week after your appointment. Also, use a weekly bond-repair treatment cream.

All you need to do is comb a palmful of cream through damp hair and cover it up with a shower cap. Shampoo your hair the next day. Your hair will become softer and shinier after one wash. And you'll have less breakage.

5. Mark Your Calendar:

The simple way to prevent hair damage is to go as long as possible without touch-ups, correct? Sorry to say but that's not the case. If you're getting a bleach and tone done, then make sure you make an appointment before you leave the salon for a touch-up.

If you want the hair colour to stay perfectly on your hair, then the root grow-out has to be minimal (less than an inch). If you wait for a long time, then you'll get different colours, which will require a full-on, all-over bleach to correct the colour.

With good knowledge and help from professionals, your hair will love you forever. So, there you go, ladies, hope you all find the above tips useful and get your bleach done perfectly.