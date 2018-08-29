How To Apply Blue Eye Shadow Perfectly

Applying makeup can be quite tricky. It tends to look easy; however, achieving a perfect look with makeup can prove to be a daunting task. Makeup items such as foundation, concealer, and lipstick are still easy to apply. But, application of eye makeup items, especially eyeshadow requires one to follow certain rules to not just perfect the look but to make the eyes attractive and flaunt-worthy.

Eyeshadows give dimension to the eyes and enhance their beauty. They are available in various colours and the colour you go for would depend on the type of look you want to portray.

One eyeshadow colour that is trending these days is blue. More and more women are trying out blue eyeshadow to give their eyes a bold and glamorous look. This eyeshadow can bring all the attention to your eyes.

If you too want to give this eyeshadow colour a try, then do read on as here we're sharing a step-by-step guide to applying blue eyeshadow perfectly. But before that let's look at the reason why you should apply an eyeshadow.

Importance Of Eyeshadow

Eyeshadow is one makeup item that enhances the depth and beauty of your eyes. It is applied to the skin under your eyebrows and on the eyelids. It highlights your eyes and makes them stand out. An eyeshadow has the ability to give dimension to the eyes.

Without eyeshadow, your eye makeup will end up looking unfinished. On the other hand, the presence of eyeshadow can draw the attention to your eyes and make you look like a sparkling diva.

How To Apply Blue Eye Shadow?

Here is a step-by-step guide to applying blue eyeshadow like a pro. Give it a try to take your makeup game to the next level.

Apply eye cream

Take a pea-sized amount of your favourite eye cream and apply it to the skin around your eyes. Gently dab with your fingertip. Dabbing is essential for absorption. Applying an eye cream will help your skin stay well-moisturized and hydrated.

Concealer is important

Concealer is one makeup item that can lighten the dark circles and give an even tone to the skin around the eyes. Apart from concealing, it also acts as an ideal base for an eyeshadow and other eye makeup items.

Apply black kajal

Applying black kajal is the next step that you need to follow to perfect the art of applying blue eyeshadow. Pick a kajal that has a creamy texture and is known to last for a long period of time. You just need to apply kajal to the inner and outer corners of both your eyes. Line them perfectly and join the corners.

Create diffused eye look

Once you have applied the black kajal, you will have to blend it with a clean blending brush that is big in size. Doing this will create a diffused eye look that will give your eyes an ethereal appearance. However, use the brush only on the sides while leaving the middle area untouched.

Apply blue eyeshadow over eyelids

The next step requires you to apply metallic blue eyeshadow over the eyelids. Dip a damp eyeshadow brush into the material and gently rub it all over the eyelids. Once that is done, you will have to apply a little bit of brown eyeshadow. Doing so will give your eyes the perfect look.

Brighten it, create an illusion of bigger eyes

In order to create an illusion of bigger eyes, you will have to highlight and brighten the outermost corners of both the eyes. While you can use any eyeshadow colour for doing this, it is best to use black. Apply the black eyeshadow and blend with a brush to make your eyes appear big.

Final touch

To give a final touch to the eye makeup, you can use a mascara to make your eyelashes stand out. You can also use an eyelash curler for a bolder look. Follow up by applying a good smudge-free kajal to the waterline of the eyes.

Tips To Remember While Applying An Eyeshadow

• Thoroughly clean the skin around your eyes before starting with the makeup session.

• Make sure you have different-sized eyeshadow brushes as you will need them for blending.

• Use two different eyeshadow colours to give an ethereal look to your eyes.

• Use a Q-tip to wipe off any smudges instead of using a cotton ball or a piece of cloth.