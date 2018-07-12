Homemade Saffron Pack For Radiant Skin

Saffron, also known as kesar, is one of the most expensive spices in the world. This expensive spice has a lot of benefits for the body and the skin. Also, saffron was used as an ingredient to prepare royal cuisine. Apart from its use in the kitchen, saffron has a lot of skin benefits.

Saffron helps to remove sun tanning, redness on the skin, acne scars, pimples, inflammation, skin blemishes, etc. This spice helps to nurture our skin and it's always best to feed the skin with a mild and natural product rather than chemical-laden products.

The everyday pollution, dust, stress, weather change, harmful UV rays of the sun, etc. steal away the glow and moisture from the skin. It is important to nurse our skin back to health, and the best way would be is to feed it with the goodness of saffron.

Today, we have a simple homemade face mask that will provide you with a radiant and glowing skin. But before we tell you about that, let us dive deep into the benefits and goodness of saffron for the skin.

Benefits Of Saffron For The Skin

1. Fights Acne:

Saffron is loaded with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, an ideal ingredient for treating acne and pimples. Saffron contains medicinal properties that help to clear the skin.

To get acne-free skin, soak 6 basil leaves in clean water with 6 saffron strands, make it into a paste and apply it on the affected area.

2. Reduces Pigmentation:

Saffron contains amazing ingredients that's great for reducing brown spots, pigmentation and other skin blemishes.

To reduce pigmentation, soak a few saffron strands in clean water, add 2 tablespoons of turmeric powder and make it into a paste. Apply this paste on your face to reduce pigmentation and dark spots.

3. Heals Scars:

Saffron contains antiseptic properties that help to heal wounds and hasten the process of skin recovery. Saffron helps to lighten scars and for that you need to soak 2 tablespoons of saffron in clean water, crush them and make it into a paste. Add few drops of coconut oil and apply it on the scar.

4. Improves Complexion:

Since ancient times saffron has been known as an important ingredient for nourishing the skin. With regular use, saffron can help lighten and brighten your complexion.

So, to attain a beautiful complexion, you need to mix 2 tablespoons of sandalwood powder, few drops of rosewater and saffron paste. Apply it on your skin to attain a good complexion.

5. Removes Suntan:

The skin-lightening properties and skin-soothing properties found in saffron make it an excellent ingredient to treat sun-burnt skin.

You just need to apply saffron strands soaked in milk and your tan will fade away.

6. Provides A Glowing Skin:

Saffron can add life back to dull and lifeless skin. Regular application of saffron can do wonders to your skin.

In order to get a glowing skin, you'll need to soak 5-6 strands of saffron in half a cup of milk and apply this mixture on your face.

Now you know the benefits of saffron for the skin, so let's see how we can make a face pack to attain a radiant skin, shall we?

Saffron, Milk And Sandalwood Face Pack For A Radiant Skin

This is a very simple pack that can be made in an instant.

Raw milk contains a lot of nutrients that help to make the skin look clean and glowing. The lactic acid found in milk helps to lighten the skin tone, removes blackheads and makes the skin radiant.

Sandalwood helps to reduce skin blemishes, delays the signs of ageing, heals rashes, provides a glowing skin, removes tan, cures pimples and acne, etc.

Ingredients:

• 3 saffron strands

• 2 teaspoons of raw milk

• 1 teaspoon of sandalwood powder

Procedure:

• Add the strands of saffron, sandalwood powder and raw milk in a bowl. Mix all these ingredients properly and make it into a smooth paste.

• Wash your face before you apply this face pack.

• Now apply this mixture on a wet face and then massage it in a circular motion.

• Leave the mask on your face for 20 minutes.

• Once the pack dries off, wash your face with cold water.

• Use this pack once a week to attain a radiant skin.

Well, this amazing spice can give your skin the love and care that it deserves. So, ladies, go ahead and try out this amazing face pack and let us know how you like it.