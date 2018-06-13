Is Your Dry Skin Bothering You? Try These Homemade Moisturizers

If you have dry skin, the onset of winter can give you a tough time. If you do not keep your skin well moisturized around this time of the year, your skin will begin to itch, causing redness and burning sensation.

Dry skin can also give you an aged appearance. Although you can buy a moisturizer from the market, it is likely to get exhausted in no time. Not to forget, some of the creams that we use can contain harmful chemicals in them that can trigger other skin-related issues when used on dry, sensitive skin.

So, the best way out would be to use homemade moisturizers that are safe enough to be used on your dry, sensitive skin. Here are a few natural moisturizers for dry skin that you can easily make at home.

You just need some common ingredients available at home to make them, and they are ready to be used. So, here's how you can make some moisturizers for dry skin at home on your own.

Aloe Vera And Coconut oil

Both aloe vera and coconut oil are great skin moisturisers, when used separately or in combination. Aloe vera has numerous benefits, from healing infections, lightening skin tone, and removing scars, to being a wonderful hydrating agent. So, making aloe vera as your ideal choice if you have to make a moisturizer at home is definitely a great idea.

Coconut oil, on the other hand, is a multi-purpose oil, and just like aloe vera, it works great on the skin. The best part is that it is light and non-greasy too. Being a rich source of vitamin E, it is a great hydrator for dry skin.

How to prepare:

Just pick some fresh aloe vera leaves, or get them at the organic stores. Wash well and grind the hard leaves, so as to make a thin paste. Mix this paste thoroughly with the required amount of coconut oil. Transfer to an air-tight container and store it away from sunlight. You have a good natural homemade moisturizer in your hand that is ready for use!

Tip: When making homemade moisturizers, make them in smaller quantities, as they tend to attract fungus quickly when stored for a longer duration.

Coconut Oil

When speaking about natural moisturizers that we can use at home, it would be incomplete without the mention of pure coconut oil. In the ancient days, coconut oil was the only moisturizer that our ancestors used. These days coconut oil has found a place in many beauty products, due to its antibacterial, antifungal properties and above all, due to its great moisturizing properties.

How to use:

When using coconut oil as a facial moisturizer, use the organic extra-virgin coconut oil. Before you apply, wash your face, apply a normal facial toner, then take a small amount of coconut oil and rub it all over your face. Leave it overnight while the oil hydrates, repairs and plumps your skin. Use the oil every night for effective results.

Olive Oil

If you are looking for a moisturizer that can naturally hydrate your skin without making it appear greasy, olive oil would be the perfect choice. Being rich in antioxidants, olive oil can heal rough, damaged skin. Olive oil can be one of the best moisturizers to depend on for your dry skin not only during winters, but all through the year.

How to use:

Choose extra-virgin olive oil for good results. Just massage your face and body gently after a bath while your skin is still damp. Do this regularly, and you will notice that your skin remains soft and moisturized.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera gel makes for a great homemade moisturizer. For regular use, keeping an aloe vera plant in your balcony is a good idea. With plenty of vitamin E and vitamin A, it is great for the skin. It has anti-inflammatory properties too that can offer relief from the itchiness associated with dry skin.

How to use:

Just peel the outer part of the aloe vera leaf, remove the inside stem that secretes the gel. Extract the gel out of the leaves, mash them well, and apply immediately. Allow the gel to dry for ten minutes and then wash it off with warm water. The gel can be made and stored in the refrigerator too, for a few days. Repeat the use every two days.

Avocado

Avocado is a great moisturizer that also provides nourishment to the skin. It contains plenty of nutrients, minerals, fatty acids, etc., apart from vitamin C and vitamin E. Avocados nourish and protect the skin from free radical damage. Vitamin C boosts collagen production, leaving you with a younger looking skin.

How to use:

Just cut open the avocado and remove the pulp within. Gently mash the pulp, so that no lumps remain. Apply it on the skin and allow it to sit for about 10 minutes. Rinse with warm water. Repeat this twice a week to keep your skin moisturized.

So, have you tried any homemade moisturizers for dry skin yet? If so, please do share your experiences with us.