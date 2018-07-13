Homemade Aloe Vera Night Cream To Pamper Your Skin

We all are aware of the fact that the skin rejuvenates and regenerates when we sleep. Therefore, it is believed that one should have an 8-hour long uninterrupted night sleep. This gives the skin ample time to heal and recover.

Night creams have thus become a necessity today as the skin is extremely tired post the hardships of the day. Constant exposure to excessive heat, harmful UV rays, pollution and toxic elements of the environment leave our skin lifeless and dull. When night creams are applied diligently, we do see a lot of improvement in our skin overnight.

This is also one of the reasons why night creams tend to be expensive as they are chemically loaded with elements that work towards pampering our skin when we sleep. If you do not wish to spend much in these night creams (also since there is a risk as to if it will suit your skin tone and type or not), then the best alternatives are the homemade night creams.

Homemade night creams can be equally effective as the readymade night creams available in the market. Especially for a person who has an acne-prone skin, it is essential to use a night cream made out of natural elements.

Must Read: 2 Amazing Aloe Vera Remedies To Treat Blemishes

Chemical-based night creams can leave your skin dry. When the skin is subjected to various chemicals, the chances of breakouts and acne occurrence increase. Therefore, for a skin that is prone to acne, we recommend a night cream prepared using aloe vera.

Try the aloe vera-based night cream for an acne-free and gorgeous skin overnight.

Especially recommended for oily and acne-prone skin, the homemade aloe vera-based night cream can relieve you of having to worry about annoying pimples. Aloe vera is an element that has the capability of removing excess oil from the facial skin and also clears out the pores.

Homemade Aloe Vera-based Night Cream

Ingredients required to prepare the aloe vera-based homemade night cream for acne-free skin:

• 2 tablespoons of aloe vera

• One teaspoon of lavender oil

• One teaspoon of primrose oil

Steps to follow to prepare the aloe vera-based night cream:

• Search and find fresh aloe vera extract. If you are unable to find fresh aloe vera extract, then the best alternative would be to pick up the freshest bottle from a pharmacy store.

• Add the lavender oil to this aloe vera extract.

• Next, mix the primrose oil to the mixture created using aloe vera extract and lavender oil. Blend the three thoroughly.

• Place the prepared cream into an airtight container or jar.

• Use it daily before going to sleep.

• You can store the night cream in the refrigerator as the mix prepared does not have any preservatives added. So, basically if the room temperature is too high, you can store the night cream in the fridge.

The result of regularly using this aloe vera, lavender oil and primrose oil mix night cream is a blemish-free skin that feels supple and soft.

Benefits Of Aloe Vera For The Skin

Aloe vera had been termed as the "plant of immortality" by the Egyptians and rightly so because continuous and regular use of this wonder ingredient can leave your skin looking young and fresh. Aloe vera has been used for various medicinal skin treatments and therapies. Aloe vera has been since ages used to heal wounds and scars when applied topically.

Aloe Vera Heals And Treats Acne

There are two hormones present in aloe vera gel - gibberellins and auxin. These two hormones are known for their capability of healing wounds. These hormones are also anti-inflammatory in nature and work towards reducing any form of skin inflammation.

Giberellin present in aloe vera works as a growth hormone, that is, it stimulates the growth of new cells. This way it allows the skin to heal quickly and also minimizes the scarring effects.

Aloe vera reduces blistering and itchiness. It is soothing and works great to reduce inflammations of the skin. It's capability of promoting new cell growth enables it to help the skin heal rapidly post cuts or wounds. Aloe has found utmost usage in ayurvedic medicine as well. It can heal chronic skin issues such as acne, eczema and psoriasis.

Skin Benefits Of Aloe Vera

• Aloe vera is anti-septic and anti-bacterial and therefore prevents acne from occurring in the first place. It also works as a natural toner that can tighten pores. It restricts dirt and residue build-up.

• Aloe vera helps in slowing down skin ageing. It contains beta carotene, vitamin C and vitamin E. These improve the natural firmness of the skin and help in keeping the skin well hydrated. The skin's elasticity is hence not lost easily as you age.

• Aloe vera gel has been found to be effective in treating stretch marks.

• Aloe vera has the power of moisturizing your skin very well without leaving it greasy; hence, it works great even when used by people who possess an oily skin type. For people using mineral-based make up, aloe vera has the capability of acting as a natural and light moisturizer that prevents the face from drying up.

• With excessive exposure to sunlight during the day, the skin has high chances of getting sunburnt. Using aloe vera as a night cream gives your skin the chance to heal and repair from the damage caused due to exposure to harmful UV radiations. The antioxidant properties of aloe vera help the skin to heal quickly.

Aloe vera is known for its power of reversing the signs of ageing. Its moisturizing elements help to increase collagen production and rule out wrinkles. Presence of antioxidants in aloe vera protects the skin from being damaged due to free radicals.

Instead of purchasing expensive night creams from the market, switch to the use of this powerful anti-acne aloe vera-based night cream. It is simple to prepare and can be used daily before you go to bed so that each morning you wake up with a glowing and flawless skin.